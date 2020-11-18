Here’s a list of the Celtics’ 2020 NBA Draft picks

Aaron Nesmith was drafted by the Celtics with the 14th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.
Aaron Nesmith was drafted by the Celtics with the 14th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. –AP Photo/Mark Humphrey
By
, Weekend Sports Producer
November 18, 2020

Almost five months after its first scheduled date, the 2020 NBA Draft is finally here.

The Celtics are expected to be busy on draft night. They hold three first-round picks plus a second-round pick in Wednesday’s draft. They may not make all of those picks, however. Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge told reporters last week that he doesn’t want to carry four rookies on next season’s roster.

The Celtics hold the No. 14 pick for the second straight year. Boston received the pick from Memphis as part of a trade in 2015 that sent Jeff Green to the Grizzlies. The first-round pick was protected by the Grizzlies from picks 1-8 in the 2019 draft, so when the Grizzlies ended with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft Lottery, they held onto it. The pick was only protected for the 1-6 picks in this year’s draft, so it conveyed to the Celtics.

The Celtics also hold the 26th and 30th picks in the first round. The 26th pick is the Celtics’ own and the 30th pick was acquired from the Bucks via the Suns in last year’s trade that shipped Celtics center Aron Baynes to Phoenix.

The only pick the Celtics have in the second round was acquired in the Kemba Walker sign-and-trade last offseason. That pick originally belonged to the Nets and was traded three other times before it ended up in Boston’s hands.

Here is the list of the Celtics’ 2020 NBA Draft picks

Round 1, pick 14: SF Aaron Nesmith, Vanderbilt. Nesmith was considered by many scouts to be the best 3-point shooter in this draft class. He shot 52.2 percent from 3-point range and averaged 23 points per game for Vanderbilt last season.

Round 1, pick 26: PG Payton Pritchard, Oregon. Unline many first-round picks, Pritchard played four years of college basketball. Pritchard was quite successful at Oregon, winning the PAC-12 Player of the Year and was a consensus first-team All-American this past season. He also won the Lute Olson and Bob Cousy Awards in 2020.

Round 1, pick 30: Traded to the Memphis Grizzlies, according to multiple reports. The Celtics selected TCU shooting guard Desmond Bane for the Grizzlies. The Celtics will receive a future draft pick in the trade, according to The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach.

Round 2, pick 47: PG Yam Madar, Israel. Madar played for Hapoel Tel Aviv of the Israeli Premier League the past two seasons. Madar, 19, won the league’s Most Improved Player Award last season, making him the youngest player to win the award in league history.

TOPICS: Celtics Basketball NBA Danny Ainge

