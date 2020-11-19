Celtics extend qualifying offers to Tacko Fall, Tremont Waters

The NBA’s tallest player and shortest player could be staying together for at least another season.

The Celtics on Thursday announced they extended qualifying offers to 7-foot-5 center Tacko Fall and 5-foot-10 guard Tremont Waters.

Tacko Fall and Tremont Waters reenacted the Manute Bol-Muggsy Bogues picture 📸 (via @maineredclaws) pic.twitter.com/AJ08idlZvP — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 9, 2019

A qualifying offer is a one-year contract with a value that’s determined by the player’s salary. Once players receive a qualifying offer, depending on their situation and preferences, they can choose to either sign or not sign it.

Fall, who has become a fan favorite in Boston, expressed his desire to remain with the Celtics long term. Waters could end up competing with rookie Payton Pritchard for the backup point guard role.

Last year, Fall was named to the 2019-20 NBA G League All-Defensive team. Waters earned NBA G League Rookie of the Year honors and was a First Team All-NBA G League selection.