Gordon Hayward reportedly declines player option, becomes free agent

It's unclear where Gordon Hayward will play next year.
It's unclear where Gordon Hayward will play next year. –Andy Lyons/Getty Images
SHARE TWEET 14 COMMENTS
By
, Weekend Sports Producer
November 19, 2020

Celtics forward Gordon Hayward declined his $34.2 million option for the 2020-21 season and will become an unrestricted free agent, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported.

Hayward’s reported decision to opt out came minutes before Thursday’s 5 p.m. deadline. The deadline for Hayward’s decision to opt in or out was extended from Tuesday to Thursday.

Hayward could still potentially return to Boston on a new deal. He may also be sign-and-traded to another team, which the Pacers and Hawks are reportedly interested in doing to get Hayward. He may also sign outright with a new team, with the Knicks and Hawks reportedly interested in signing Hayward.

Advertisement

The $34.2 million option for next season was the final year of the four-year, $128 million contract Hayward signed with the Celtics in 2017. Hayward suffered a gruesome ankle injury just minutes into his first game with the Celtics, forcing him to miss the rest of the 2017-18 season.

After recovering from the broken tibia and dislocated ankle injuries, Hayward returned to the Celtics in time for the start of the 2018-19 season. Hayward struggled for most of that season, averaging 11.5 points per game, his lowest point per game total since his rookie season.

Hayward regained some of his All-Star form this past season. He averaged 17.5 points, a team-high 6.7 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game in 2019-20. However, Hayward was injured in the Celtics’ first playoff game, suffering a sprained ankle.

The injury kept Hayward out until Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals and he struggled in the series. Hayward averaged 10.5 points, four rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game and shot 40.5 percent from the field and 27.8 percent from 3-point range. The Celtics eventually fell to the Heat in six games.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Celtics Gordon Hayward NBA

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Enes Kanter was traded from the Celtics to the Trail Blazers on Friday.
Enes Kanter
Celtics reportedly trading Enes Kanter to Blazers in three-team deal November 20, 2020 | 4:01 PM
Courtesy/Boston Celtics
Celtics
Celtics unveil 'City Edition' jerseys that resemble championship banners November 20, 2020 | 2:49 PM
The Raptors will play in Tampa Bay to start next season.
NBA
Raptors denied permission to play in Canada, head to Tampa November 20, 2020 | 2:04 PM
Cam Newton celebrates against the Baltimore Ravens.
Patriots
Patriots hope to ride recent resurgence into playoff contention November 20, 2020 | 1:52 PM
Cam Newton celebrates with Jakobi Meyers.
Patriots
Jakobi Meyers described why Cam Newton is a strong leader November 20, 2020 | 12:37 PM
Teal Bunbury Revolution
New England Revolution
Revolution hoping to finally find team's identity — and a first playoff win since 2014 — against Montreal November 20, 2020 | 12:10 PM
Mark J. Terrill
GORDON HAYWARD
Gordon Hayward reportedly has told the Celtics he wants to join the Pacers November 20, 2020 | 12:05 PM
Aaron Nesmith was compared to some of the NBA's greatest shooters by his college coach.
Celtics
Here are the NBA players Aaron Nesmith was compared to by his college coach November 20, 2020 | 10:46 AM
Bill Simmons
At The Ringer, staff writers say they are second-string November 20, 2020 | 10:32 AM
Deshaun Watson and the Texans dominated the Patriots defense in last season's matchup.
Patriots
Here's what experts are predicting for Sunday's Patriots-Texans game November 20, 2020 | 8:37 AM
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 09: Cam Newton #1 of the New England Patriots runs the ball during the second half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on November 09, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
PATRIOTS
Cam Newton said he was 'stagnant' after returning from COVID-19 November 19, 2020 | 10:52 PM
Klay Thompson suffered an injury to his right leg on Wednesday.
NBA
Klay Thompson has torn Achilles tendon, expected to miss season November 19, 2020 | 10:49 PM
Vincent Poirier left the NBA's bubble to attend the birth of his daughter.
CELTICS
Celtics trade center Vincent Poirier to Thunder November 19, 2020 | 7:53 PM
Tacko Fall and Tremont Waters both shined with the Maine Red Claws and got an opportunity with the Celtics last season.
CELTICS
Celtics extend qualifying offers to Tacko Fall, Tremont Waters November 19, 2020 | 6:07 PM
Cam Newton runs the football against the Baltimore Ravens.
PATRIOTS-TEXANS
Cam Newton and hard-running Patriots to test Houston's defense November 19, 2020 | 5:42 PM
Matthew Slater
Patriots
Matthew Slater limited at Thursday's practice with knee injury November 19, 2020 | 5:30 PM
James Harden probably won't be joining the Celtics.
CELTICS
Celtics were reportedly advised not to trade for James Harden November 19, 2020 | 5:14 PM
Enes Kanter was one of a number of Celtics who protested this weekend.
CELTICS
Enes Kanter, Semi Ojeleye options reportedly accepted, Brad Wanamaker's option declined November 19, 2020 | 4:41 PM
Eduardo Rodriguez is hoping to pitch 200 innings this season.
RED SOX
Eduardo Rodriguez detailed his battle with myocarditis and his expectations going forward November 19, 2020 | 3:42 PM
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson warms up before a game.
PATRIOTS-TEXANS
4 things to know about the Houston Texans before they host the Patriots November 19, 2020 | 2:18 PM
The Celtics selected Oregon's Payton Pritchard 26th overall in the 2020 NBA Draft.
NBA DRAFT
4 things to know about new Celtics guard Payton Pritchard November 19, 2020 | 11:58 AM
Aaron Nesmith
Celtics
What experts thought of the Celtics' decision to draft Aaron Nesmith November 19, 2020 | 10:19 AM
CELTICS
Brad Stevens refuses to speculate on Gordon Hayward's future November 19, 2020 | 12:18 AM
Aaron Nesmith was drafted by the Celtics with the 14th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.
NBA DRAFT
Celtics select Aaron Nesmith, Payton Pritchard, and Yam Madar in the 2020 NBA Draft November 18, 2020 | 11:47 PM
Mark Humphrey
AARON NESMITH
4 things to know about Celtics draft pick Aaron Nesmith November 18, 2020 | 11:08 PM
NBA
Timberwolves select Anthony Edwards with No. 1 pick in NBA draft November 18, 2020 | 9:13 PM
Klay Thompson suffered an injury to his right leg on Wednesday.
NBA
Warriors guard Klay Thompson suffers right leg injury November 18, 2020 | 8:09 PM
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during a media event before Super Bowl LIV.
NFL
All NFL teams to enter intensive COVID-19 protocol Saturday November 18, 2020 | 6:41 PM
76ers' Al Horford will face his former team, the Celtics, in the season opener on Wednesday.
NBA
76ers reportedly send Al Horford, future 1st-rounder to Thunder for Danny Green November 18, 2020 | 6:27 PM
Matt Slocum
MLB
Mets' Robinson Canó suspended 162 games by MLB after drug test November 18, 2020 | 6:14 PM