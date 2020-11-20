Celtics reportedly trading Enes Kanter to Blazers in three-team deal

A day after center Enes Kanter picked up his player option, the Celtics are sending him out of Boston.

The Celtics are trading Kanter to the Portland Trail Blazers as part of a three-team deal with the Memphis Grizzlies, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The Celtics are also sending Desmond Bane, who they selected with the 30th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, to the Grizzlies as part of the trade, which was reported on Wednesday.

Portland is acquiring Boston's Enes Kanter in a three-way deal with Memphis, sources tell ESPN. Memphis gets Mario Hezonjia and 30th pick (Desmond Bane) from draft night deal as part of trade too. Celtics get a future Memphis draft consideration. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 20, 2020

In return, the Celtics will receive a future draft consideration from the Grizzlies. Blazers forward Mario Hezonjia will also go to the Grizzlies as part of the trade.

Kanter picked up his $5 million option for the upcoming season on Thursday. He signed a two-year deal with the Celtics last offseason. In his lone season in Boston, Kanter mostly came off the bench, averaging 8.1 points and 7.1 rebounds in 16.9 minutes per game.

Kanter returns to Portland, where he played at the end of the 2018-19 season. He helped the Trail Blazers reach the Western Conference Finals, where they were swept by the Golden State Warriors.