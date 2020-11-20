Celtics unveil ‘City Edition’ jerseys that resemble championship banners

"While this uniform pays tribute to the past, it also symbolizes our always present championship-driven mindset."

Courtesy/Boston Celtics
The Celtics' 'City Edition' jerseys pay homage to the banners in the rafters at TD Garden. –Courtesy Boston Celtics
By
, Weekend Sports Producer
November 20, 2020 | 2:49 PM

The Celtics revealed another jersey in their uniform repertoire on Friday, unveiling their “City Edition” uniforms for the 2020-21 NBA season.

If the jerseys look familiar to you, you may recognize that they are modeled after the 17 NBA championship banners that hang in the rafters of TD Garden.

The uniform has a solid white base with green coloring projected on the wordmark, number, and taping. The wordmark has the same font as the championship banners and includes the full “Boston Celtics” name, marking the first jersey in the franchise’s history to include that.

The jersey also includes a quote from legendary Celtics coach and executive Red Auerbach that reads: “The Boston Celtics are not a basketball team, they’re a way of life.”

“A banner is created to celebrate and recognize a past accomplishment, and our 17 NBA Championship banners hanging in the rafters of TD Garden highlight what has been an incredible run of excellence throughout the franchise’s nearly 75-year history,” Celtics Chief Marketing Officer Shawn Sullivan said in a press release. “But while this uniform pays tribute to the past, it also symbolizes our always present championship-driven mindset, and we want our fans to share that mentality as we pursue Banner 18.”

The jerseys also have a Vistaprint patch on the left shoulder. Vistaprint became the team’s jersey patch partner earlier this week, replacing General Electric.

Jaylen Brown, Grant Willians, and Tacko Fall donned the new look in images released by the team on Friday. Fans will be able to purchase the new uniform at the beginning of December.

Last season’s “City Edition” uniforms were green with an Irish Celtic font.

TOPICS: Celtics

