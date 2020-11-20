Gordon Hayward rumor tracker: The latest news on Hayward’s future

After reportedly declining his $34.2 million player option for next season, Gordon Hayward will become a free agent when NBA free agency begins Friday at 6 p.m.

With Hayward becoming an unrestricted free agent, there are three things he could possibly do.

Hayward could still re-sign with the Celtics. If he decides to leave Boston, he could agree to a sign-and-trade in which the Celtics would get something in return. He could sign with a new team outright, leaving the Celtics empty-handed.

Here are the latest rumors on Hayward’s future as free agency approaches.

Nov. 20, 6 p.m.:

It appears Gordon Hayward wants to head home. Hayward is “fully focused and wants to sign a deal with the Pacers,” The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported. Hayward has also told the Celtics that’s where he wants to sign, The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn. As stated below, the Pacers would have to sign Hayward via a sign-and-trade, with Charania saying “it could take time, it could take some work” for a deal to get done.

However, Charania also reports that Hayward still has “a level of interest in staying in Boston.” He also says that the Charlotte Hornets are interested in Hayward.

There have been obstacles in a potential sign-and-trade between the Celtics and the Pacers. The Celtics are asking for center Myles Turner and one of Victor Oladipo or T.J. Warren in return for Hayward, according to Washburn. However, the Pacers are offering Turner and guard Doug McDermott, Washburn added.

12 p.m.:

With six hours until the start of free agency, the Pacers are trying to find ways to acquire Gordon Hayward. The Pacers are roughly $15 million above the $109.1 million salary cap, so they can’t sign him outright and would have the acquire him via a sign-and-trade. Indiana is exploring “sign-and-trade pathways to try acquire Gordon Hayward from Boston,” according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

Stein also added that the Knicks are still interested in Hayward. They would not have to get Hayward through a sign-and-trade as they have cap space.

Nov. 19, 7:30 p.m.:

Hayward may end up staying in Boston. His decision to opt out of his contract was seen as a formality and it’s still possible that he returns to the Celtics on a restricted deal, Mark Murphy of The Boston Herald reported. A league source told Murphy that “Gordon doesn’t even know” what he’ll do.

Moments prior to his decision to reportedly opt out, the Knicks emerged as a potential landing spot. The Knicks have “been aggressive” in trying to sign Hayward, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

Stein also reported that if Hayward does opt out, “it’s the strongest signal yet he has a landing spot on a multiyear deal.” In addition to the Knicks, the Pacers are also interested in acquiring Hayward via a sign-and-trade, according to Stein.

In addition to the Knicks, the Hawks are also interested in signing Hayward, according to Yahoo! Sports’ Chris Haynes.

Atlanta could acquire Hayward through a sign-and-trade, but with the amount of cap space they have, they’re equipped to sign him outright. The Hawks roughly have $44 million in cap space for next season, which is more than enough to sign Hayward outright. Hayward also has “plenty of interest” in joining the Hawks, sources told Haynes.

The Pacers are the favorites to land Hayward, league sources told Heavy.com’s Sean Deveney earlier this week. If Hayward wants to play in Indiana, the place he grew up, the Pacers would have to acquire him through a sign-and-trade because they lack the likely cap space required to sign him.

If Hayward ends up with the Pacers in a sign-and-trade, the deal could involve a third team. The Pacers have placed center Myles Turner and shooting guard Victor Oladipo on the trade market and both could end up in Boston in a potential Hayward sign-and-trade, according to Deveney.