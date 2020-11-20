Gordon Hayward rumor tracker: The latest news on Hayward’s future

Hayward will become a free agent on Friday at 6 p.m.

Mark J. Terrill
Gordon Hayward is opting out of his contract with the Celtics. –Mark J. Terrill
SHARE TWEET 7 COMMENTS
By
, Weekend Sports Producer
updated on November 20, 2020 | 6:03 PM

After reportedly declining his $34.2 million player option for next season, Gordon Hayward will become a free agent when NBA free agency begins Friday at 6 p.m.

With Hayward becoming an unrestricted free agent, there are three things he could possibly do.

  1. Hayward could still re-sign with the Celtics.
  2. If he decides to leave Boston, he could agree to a sign-and-trade in which the Celtics would get something in return.
  3. He could sign with a new team outright, leaving the Celtics empty-handed.

Here are the latest rumors on Hayward’s future as free agency approaches.

Nov. 20, 6 p.m.:

It appears Gordon Hayward wants to head home. Hayward is “fully focused and wants to sign a deal with the Pacers,” The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported. Hayward has also told the Celtics that’s where he wants to sign, The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn. As stated below, the Pacers would have to sign Hayward via a sign-and-trade, with Charania saying “it could take time, it could take some work” for a deal to get done.

Advertisement

However, Charania also reports that Hayward still has “a level of interest in staying in Boston.” He also says that the Charlotte Hornets are interested in Hayward.

There have been obstacles in a potential sign-and-trade between the Celtics and the Pacers. The Celtics are asking for center Myles Turner and one of Victor Oladipo or T.J. Warren in return for Hayward, according to Washburn. However, the Pacers are offering Turner and guard Doug McDermott, Washburn added.

12 p.m.:

With six hours until the start of free agency, the Pacers are trying to find ways to acquire Gordon Hayward. The Pacers are roughly $15 million above the $109.1 million salary cap, so they can’t sign him outright and would have the acquire him via a sign-and-trade. Indiana is exploring “sign-and-trade pathways to try acquire Gordon Hayward from Boston,” according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

Stein also added that the Knicks are still interested in Hayward. They would not have to get Hayward through a sign-and-trade as they have cap space.

Nov. 19, 7:30 p.m.:

Hayward may end up staying in Boston. His decision to opt out of his contract was seen as a formality and it’s still possible that he returns to the Celtics on a restricted deal, Mark Murphy of The Boston Herald reported. A league source told Murphy that “Gordon doesn’t even know” what he’ll do.

Advertisement

Moments prior to his decision to reportedly opt out, the Knicks emerged as a potential landing spot. The Knicks have “been aggressive” in trying to sign Hayward, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

Stein also reported that if Hayward does opt out, “it’s the strongest signal yet he has a landing spot on a multiyear deal.” In addition to the Knicks, the Pacers are also interested in acquiring Hayward via a sign-and-trade, according to Stein.

In addition to the Knicks, the Hawks are also interested in signing Hayward, according to Yahoo! Sports’ Chris Haynes.

Atlanta could acquire Hayward through a sign-and-trade, but with the amount of cap space they have, they’re equipped to sign him outright. The Hawks roughly have $44 million in cap space for next season, which is more than enough to sign Hayward outright. Hayward also has “plenty of interest” in joining the Hawks, sources told Haynes.

The Pacers are the favorites to land Hayward, league sources told Heavy.com’s Sean Deveney earlier this week. If Hayward wants to play in Indiana, the place he grew up, the Pacers would have to acquire him through a sign-and-trade because they lack the likely cap space required to sign him.

If Hayward ends up with the Pacers in a sign-and-trade, the deal could involve a third team. The Pacers have placed center Myles Turner and shooting guard Victor Oladipo on the trade market and both could end up in Boston in a potential Hayward sign-and-trade, according to Deveney.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Celtics Gordon Hayward NBA

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Enes Kanter was traded from the Celtics to the Trail Blazers on Friday.
Enes Kanter
Celtics reportedly trading Enes Kanter to Blazers in three-team deal November 20, 2020 | 4:01 PM
Courtesy/Boston Celtics
Celtics
Celtics unveil 'City Edition' jerseys that resemble championship banners November 20, 2020 | 2:49 PM
The Raptors will play in Tampa Bay to start next season.
NBA
Raptors denied permission to play in Canada, head to Tampa November 20, 2020 | 2:04 PM
Cam Newton celebrates against the Baltimore Ravens.
Patriots
Patriots hope to ride recent resurgence into playoff contention November 20, 2020 | 1:52 PM
Cam Newton celebrates with Jakobi Meyers.
Patriots
Jakobi Meyers described why Cam Newton is a strong leader November 20, 2020 | 12:37 PM
Teal Bunbury Revolution
New England Revolution
Revolution hoping to finally find team's identity — and a first playoff win since 2014 — against Montreal November 20, 2020 | 12:10 PM
Aaron Nesmith was compared to some of the NBA's greatest shooters by his college coach.
Celtics
Here are the NBA players Aaron Nesmith was compared to by his college coach November 20, 2020 | 10:46 AM
Bill Simmons
At The Ringer, staff writers say they are second-string November 20, 2020 | 10:32 AM
Deshaun Watson and the Texans dominated the Patriots defense in last season's matchup.
Patriots
Here's what experts are predicting for Sunday's Patriots-Texans game November 20, 2020 | 8:37 AM
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 09: Cam Newton #1 of the New England Patriots runs the ball during the second half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on November 09, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
PATRIOTS
Cam Newton said he was 'stagnant' after returning from COVID-19 November 19, 2020 | 10:52 PM
Klay Thompson suffered an injury to his right leg on Wednesday.
NBA
Klay Thompson has torn Achilles tendon, expected to miss season November 19, 2020 | 10:49 PM
Vincent Poirier left the NBA's bubble to attend the birth of his daughter.
CELTICS
Celtics trade center Vincent Poirier to Thunder November 19, 2020 | 7:53 PM
It's unclear where Gordon Hayward will play next year.
Celtics
Gordon Hayward reportedly declines player option, becomes free agent November 19, 2020 | 7:01 PM
Tacko Fall and Tremont Waters both shined with the Maine Red Claws and got an opportunity with the Celtics last season.
CELTICS
Celtics extend qualifying offers to Tacko Fall, Tremont Waters November 19, 2020 | 6:07 PM
Cam Newton runs the football against the Baltimore Ravens.
PATRIOTS-TEXANS
Cam Newton and hard-running Patriots to test Houston's defense November 19, 2020 | 5:42 PM
Matthew Slater
Patriots
Matthew Slater limited at Thursday's practice with knee injury November 19, 2020 | 5:30 PM
James Harden probably won't be joining the Celtics.
CELTICS
Celtics were reportedly advised not to trade for James Harden November 19, 2020 | 5:14 PM
Enes Kanter was one of a number of Celtics who protested this weekend.
CELTICS
Enes Kanter, Semi Ojeleye options reportedly accepted, Brad Wanamaker's option declined November 19, 2020 | 4:41 PM
Eduardo Rodriguez is hoping to pitch 200 innings this season.
RED SOX
Eduardo Rodriguez detailed his battle with myocarditis and his expectations going forward November 19, 2020 | 3:42 PM
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson warms up before a game.
PATRIOTS-TEXANS
4 things to know about the Houston Texans before they host the Patriots November 19, 2020 | 2:18 PM
The Celtics selected Oregon's Payton Pritchard 26th overall in the 2020 NBA Draft.
NBA DRAFT
4 things to know about new Celtics guard Payton Pritchard November 19, 2020 | 11:58 AM
Aaron Nesmith
Celtics
What experts thought of the Celtics' decision to draft Aaron Nesmith November 19, 2020 | 10:19 AM
CELTICS
Brad Stevens refuses to speculate on Gordon Hayward's future November 19, 2020 | 12:18 AM
Aaron Nesmith was drafted by the Celtics with the 14th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.
NBA DRAFT
Celtics select Aaron Nesmith, Payton Pritchard, and Yam Madar in the 2020 NBA Draft November 18, 2020 | 11:47 PM
Mark Humphrey
AARON NESMITH
4 things to know about Celtics draft pick Aaron Nesmith November 18, 2020 | 11:08 PM
NBA
Timberwolves select Anthony Edwards with No. 1 pick in NBA draft November 18, 2020 | 9:13 PM
Klay Thompson suffered an injury to his right leg on Wednesday.
NBA
Warriors guard Klay Thompson suffers right leg injury November 18, 2020 | 8:09 PM
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during a media event before Super Bowl LIV.
NFL
All NFL teams to enter intensive COVID-19 protocol Saturday November 18, 2020 | 6:41 PM
76ers' Al Horford will face his former team, the Celtics, in the season opener on Wednesday.
NBA
76ers reportedly send Al Horford, future 1st-rounder to Thunder for Danny Green November 18, 2020 | 6:27 PM
Matt Slocum
MLB
Mets' Robinson Canó suspended 162 games by MLB after drug test November 18, 2020 | 6:14 PM