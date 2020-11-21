Celtics reportedly sign point guard Jeff Teague to one-year deal

It didn’t take the Celtics long to fill their backup point guard void.

Just moments after it was reported that Brad Wanamaker agreed to a deal with the Warriors, the Celtics came to terms on a one-year contract with veteran point guard Jeff Teague, The Boston Globe‘s Adam Himmelsbach reported. The exact amount Teague will make hasn’t been reported yet, but the Celtics do have the bi-annual exception (worth $3.6 million) available.

The Celtics will sign Jeff Teague to a one-year deal, according to a league source. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) November 22, 2020

Teague, 32, has enjoyed a solid career in the NBA. He’s averaged 12.6 points and 5.8 assists per game over his 11 seasons. He was named an All-Star in 2014-15 when he averaged 15.9 points and seven assists per game with the Hawks. Teague helped lead Atlanta to 60 wins and an Eastern Conference Finals appearance that season.

Advertisement

Teague started this past season with the Timberwolves before getting traded to the Hawks. He averaged 10.9 points and 5.2 assists in 24.8 minutes per game over the course of last season. Teague averaged a career-high in assists in 2018-19, dishing out 8.2 per game for the Timberwolves, and he’ll provide the Celtics with another 3-point threat as he’s shooting 35.6 percent from deep over his career.

The addition of Teague comes after the Celtics drafted Oregon point guard Payton Pritchard in the first round of Wednesday’s NBA Draft and extended a qualifying option to Tremont Waters. Marcus Smart and Carsen Edwards also remain in the picture on who will be Walker’s backup, though with Teague’s addition and Gordon Hayward’s departure, Smart may move into the starting lineup.