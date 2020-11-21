Gordon Hayward thanked Celtics fans and the organization

Gordon Hayward took time Saturday to thank Celtics fans and the organization for embracing him the past few years.

Hayward, who reportedly agreed to a four-year, $120 million deal with the Charlotte Hornets, expressed his gratitude to the Celtics via Twitter.

“To the city of Boston, thank you for embracing me as your own these last 3 years,” Hayward wrote. “I cannot say thank you enough to all the fans, my teammates, coaches and everyone in the organization I built such strong relationships with.”

Hayward acknowledged that there were “some ups and downs,” but he said he’ll “always cherish” his experience in Boston.

“I am forever grateful that I was given the opportunity to wear a @Celtics uniform and play in front of the Garden faithful,” he wrote, before expressing his excitement about heading to Charlotte.

Hayward’s wife, Robyn Hayward, said she really enjoyed her time in Boston and the relationships she made.

“Trust is a hard thing to have in the NBA world but I do trust my small community always had my back,” she wrote.

