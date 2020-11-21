Celtics reportedly agree to 2-year, $19 million deal with Tristan Thompson

The Tristan Thompson to the Celtics rumors have been prevalent for quite some time, and now it appears the sides have finally reached an agreement.

Chris Hayes of Yahoo! Sports reported Saturday that Thompson is heading to Boston. The Athletic‘s Joe Vardon added that the deal is for two years, $19 million.

Thompson, the No. 4 pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, has averaged 9.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 0.7 blocks per game throughout his career. This past season, his scoring average rose to a career-high 12 points per game. He was a key role player on the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 2016 championship team, and he’s widely considered one of the more dependable defensive-minded bigs in the league.

The Celtics haven’t had a player average 10 rebounds per game since Al Jefferson in 2006-07, according to ESPN Stats & Info. That streak of 13 seasons is the longest active drought in the NBA. He’s known in Boston as a player who has dominated the Celtics on the glass over the years.

Thompson will certainly be in the rotation, and there’s a chance he could compete for the starting center spot with Daniel Theis.

According to NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg, the news means that the Celtics plan to stay out of the tax this year.

“Team also has $3.6 million biannual available to sign talent above the minimum,” Forsberg wrote. “Team could also explore trade options with recently generated exceptions for (Enes) Kanter ($5m) and (Vincent) Poirier ($2.5).”

