Jayson Tatum reportedly signs five-year, $195 million extension with Celtics

Jayson Tatum will be a Celtic for a while.

The young forward will reportedly sign a five-year, $195 million contract extension with the Celtics, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. It is the full designated rookie max extension and the Celtics finalized the details with Tatum and his agent on Sunday, Wojnarowski added. The contract, which will kick in at the start of the 2021-22 season, gives Tatum a player option for the 2025-26 season, the final season of the contract.

The negotiating window for Tatum’s extension began Friday evening. If he and the Celtics didn’t agree to an extension by Dec. 21, he would’ve been a restricted free agent after the upcoming season. He joins Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell and Kings guard De’Aron Fox as players from his draft class to receive similar contract extensions in recent days.

Tatum emerged as the Celtics’ top player this past season, averaging a team-high 23.4 points per game while making his first All-Star Game. He was also named the All-NBA third team after the regular season ended.

With Tatum’s extension, the Celtics now have Tatum and Jaylen Brown locked up through the 2023-24 season. Brown signed a four year, $115 million contract extension prior to the start of last season.