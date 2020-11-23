Fan favorite Tacko Fall will return to the Celtics on a two-way contract

Center Tacko Fall will return to the Celtics on a two-way contract, a league source confirmed.

The 7-foot-5-inch Fall spent most of last season with the G League’s Maine Red Claws but became a fan favorite during his rare TD Garden appearances with the Celtics.

Fall averaged 12.9 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 2.9 blocks for Maine. He appeared in seven games with the Celtics, totaling 23 points and 14 rebounds in 33 minutes.