4 things to know about veteran Jeff Teague, the newest Celtic

Nick Wass
Jeff Teague missed the playoffs the last two seasons, and is eager to get back to the postseason with the Celtics.
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
November 24, 2020 | 7:06 AM

With backup point guard Brad Wanamaker off to the Golden State Warriors, the Celtics addressed a void in the backcourt by agreeing to a one-year deal with veteran guard Jeff Teague on Saturday.

Teague, 32, is entering his 12th year in the NBA after being selected by the Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the draft in 2009. He began last season with the Minnesota Timberwolves and was traded back to the Hawks midseason.

Here are four things to know about Teague:

He is a veteran with years of productivity in the NBA.

The 6-foot-3 Teague has averaged double-figure scoring in each of his last nine seasons, including 10.9 points per game last year across 59 games with the Timberwolves and Hawks. Teague’s best season came with Atlanta in 2014-15 when he averaged 15.9 points and 7.0 assists en route to being named an Eastern Conference All-Star. He helped a Hawks team starring Al Horford and Paul Millsap win 60 games and reach the Conference Finals.

Advertisement

After seven seasons in Atlanta, Teague, who is an Indianapolis native, was traded to the Pacers for the 2016-17 season. He signed a three-year, $57 million deal with the Timberwolves the following offseason.

Teague averaged 13.2 points and 6.1 assists per game last season for Minnesota. He was traded back to the Hawks in January for Allen Crabbe.

Teague backed up Trae Young last season.

From 2011-2019, Teague was a starting point guard in the NBA, but last season’s trade to Atlanta thrust him into a backup role behind star point guard Trae Young. Teague’s numbers dipped to 7.7 points and 4.0 assists per game, and averaged 20 minutes per game. However, Teague said he was perfectly happy to play the mentor role for Young and the Hawks’ youthful second unit.

“I can’t be this lucky,” Teague said. “The opportunity to just be a leader and the guys can lean on me a little bit – I can teach, help any way I can and also try to help produce any way I can.”

In Boston, Teague figures to backup starter Kemba Walker and be a presence off the Celtics bench. At 32, he is the longest tenured NBA player on the roster.

He said he prioritized winning when choosing his next team.

Entering free agency, Teague told HoopsHype that joining a winning team was his top priority.

Advertisement

Teague made the postseason in each of his first nine seasons in the NBA, but has missed the playoffs the last two years with Minnesota and Atlanta. He has never made an NBA Finals.

“Honestly, I just want to go to a team where we’re playing to win. I want to win. Like you’ve said, I’ve been to the playoffs for the first nine years of my career,” Teague said.

“That’s all I know is winning, competing, and trying to get to that ultimate goal of a championship. That’s what I want to play for is to win. If that’s starting or coming off the bench, I just want to play a significant role in winning. That’s really it for me. I know if I get a chance to play and compete, I’m going to play well. I’m not really worried about an exact situation, or I need to be able to start or whatever. I just know if I can get on a team and we’re going to win, I’m going to help in any way, and I’ll affect us winning.”

Teague comes from a basketball family.

Teague’s father, Shawn, played basketball Missouri before transferring to Boston University, where he played point guard under Rick Pitino from 1982-1985.

Meanwhile, Teague’s younger brother, Marquis, was a five-star recruit in 2011 out of Pike High School in Indianapolis. Marquis played for John Calipari at Kentucky and was drafted 29th overall by the Chicago Bulls in the 2012 draft. He played for the Memphis Hustle in the G League last season.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Celtics NBA

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Nick Wass
Celtics
4 things to know about new Celtics center Tristan Thompson November 24, 2020 | 7:18 AM
Tony Dejak
MLB
Terry Francona is feeling stronger, healthier, and ready for next Indians season November 24, 2020 | 7:00 AM
Rams linebacker Samson Ebukam sacks Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady during the second half.
NFL
Brady throws 2 interceptions, Bucs fall to Rams 27-24 November 23, 2020 | 11:53 PM
Rex Burkhead was carted off in the third quarter Sunday.
PATRIOTS
Rex Burkhead did not travel with the Patriots after suffering knee injury in loss to Texans November 23, 2020 | 9:33 PM
Jim Davis
CELTICS
Fan favorite Tacko Fall will return to the Celtics on a two-way contract November 23, 2020 | 8:51 PM
NFL officials, from left, umpire Barry Anderson, side judge Anthony Jeffries, down judge Julian Mapp, referee Jerome Boger, back judge Greg Steed, field judge Dale Shaw (104), line judge Carl Johnson (101).
NFL
NFL makes history with all-Black officiating crew for Monday Night Football November 23, 2020 | 8:16 PM
Boston College's Wynston Tabbs is poised for a big season.
BOSTON COLLEGE
5 storylines to follow as BC basketball opens the season November 23, 2020 | 7:17 PM
Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels talks to Cam Newton.
Patriots
The worst Patriots nightmare fuel is Josh McDaniels taking over someday November 23, 2020 | 1:18 PM
Cam Newton Patriots Texans
New England Patriots
Cam Newton on why he still thinks the Patriots can make the playoffs 'contrary to popular belief' November 23, 2020 | 12:10 PM
Mike Vrabel Harbaugh
NFL
Mike Vrabel was asked about John Harbaugh's postgame reaction after Titans-Ravens November 23, 2020 | 10:26 AM
Patriots wide receiver Damiere Byrd catches a pass for a touchdown Sunday.
PATRIOTS
Damiere Byrd described what worked in his career day against the Texans November 22, 2020 | 9:08 PM
Joe Burrow left Sunday's game.
NFL
'See ya next year' Joe Burrow tweets after scary knee injury November 22, 2020 | 7:18 PM
Cam Newton lays on the grass after the Patriots turned the ball over on downs late in Sunday's loss.
Patriots
'We just got to keep competing': Cam Newton shows disappointment in another close loss for Patriots November 22, 2020 | 7:16 PM
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson flexes as he celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Patriots.
PATRIOTS-TEXANS
Deshaun Watson, J.J. Watt lead Houston to 27-20 win over New England November 22, 2020 | 6:56 PM
Rex Burkhead was carted off in the third quarter Sunday.
REX BURKHEAD
Rex Burkhead's teammates showed their support following his injury November 22, 2020 | 6:27 PM
Houston MA 11/22/20 23patriots New England Patriots Cam Newton walking off the field after he was unable to convert on third down against the Houston Texans during fourth quarter NFL action at NRG Stadium. (photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) Topic: Reporter:
PATRIOTS
10 thoughts on the Texans' 27-20 win over the Patriots November 22, 2020 | 6:22 PM
Bill Belichick Patriots loss
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say about the Patriots' 'disappointing' loss to Texans November 22, 2020 | 6:20 PM
Cam Newton is sacked by Houston Texans Justin Reid during fourth quarter NFL action at NRG Stadium.
Patriots
5 takeaways from the Patriots' 27-20 loss to the Texans November 22, 2020 | 6:08 PM
Jayson Tatum celebrates after the Celtics knock off the Raptors in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
Celtics
Jayson Tatum reportedly signs five-year, $195 million extension with Celtics November 22, 2020 | 5:06 PM
Jeff Teague is reportedly joining the Celtics.
CELTICS
What experts are saying about the Celtics' flurry of reported moves November 22, 2020 | 4:17 PM
Rex Burkhead left Sunday's game with a knee injury.
Patriots
Patriots reportedly fear Rex Burkhead tore his ACL November 22, 2020 | 3:11 PM
Tristan Thompson dribbles past Derrick Favors.
CELTICS
Kim Kardashian West congratulated Tristan Thompson November 22, 2020 | 2:12 PM
Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images
Media
Pablo Torre, Harvard grad, on hosting the ‘best-kept secret at ESPN’ November 22, 2020 | 12:12 PM
Cam Newton and the Patriots fell to the Texans on Sunday.
Patriots
Patriots' comeback effort falls short, lose to Texans 27-20 November 22, 2020 | 11:22 AM
Jeff Teague will reportedly sign with the Celtics.
CELTICS
Celtics reportedly sign point guard Jeff Teague to one-year deal November 21, 2020 | 9:33 PM
Tristan Thompson is reportedly joining the Celtics.
CELTICS
Celtics reportedly agree to 2-year, $19 million deal with Tristan Thompson November 21, 2020 | 8:40 PM
Brad Wanamaker has reportedly found a new home.
NBA
Brad Wanamaker reportedly signs with Warriors, Semi Ojeleye sticks with Celtics November 21, 2020 | 8:40 PM
Sony Michel reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.
Patriots
Patriots activate Sony Michel off injured reserve November 21, 2020 | 7:09 PM
Gordon Hayward is heading to the Hornets.
GORDON HAYWARD
Gordon Hayward thanked Celtics fans and the organization November 21, 2020 | 6:46 PM
Danny Ainge and the Celtics didn't make any moves at the trade deadline.
CELTICS
Gordon Hayward is leaving Boston. Here's what's next for the Celtics. November 21, 2020 | 5:59 PM