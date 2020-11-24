Celtics rookies Payton Pritchard and Aaron Nesmith described how they’re adjusting to the NBA

In an accelerated offseason, they're experiencing the process like no rookies ever have before.

Payton Pritchard (left) and Aaron Nesmith will add some shooting depth to the Celtics.
Payton Pritchard (left) and Aaron Nesmith will add some shooting depth to the Celtics. –Associated Press file
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Sports Producer
November 24, 2020 | 6:18 PM

When asked Tuesday how he and fellow rookie Payton Pritchard could potentially contribute on the wing with Gordon Hayward gone, Aaron Nesmith had a concise and reasonable response.

“We don’t really know,” Nesmith said. “We’ve never played in the NBA before.”

Typically, rookies get acclimated with summer league training camp, summer league, and training for two months with a coach. In this most unusual year, Celtics newcomers Nesmith (the 14th pick, from Vanderbilt) and Pritchard (the 26th pick, from Oregon) will have less than a week to adjust to a new lifestyle and figure out their roles.

Training camp is set to open next week, and the NBA regular season is slated to begin Dec. 22. Nesmith and Pritchard have a daunting challenge ahead, but it’s one they’re clearly excited to meet. The Celtics officially signed both players to contracts Tuesday, and they noted in their introductory press conference how being a sponge and trusting what’s gotten them here will go a long way.

Advertisement

“It’s like great expectations,” Nesmith said. “It’s nothing different that Payton or I have gone through. It’s just continuing to come in and work as hard as we can.”

Nesmith, a 6-foot-6 small forward who led the NCAA in 3-point shooting at 52 percent last season, said it’s been fun so far to “learn from the greats” and people who have been in the league for a long time. He said his foot is currently 100 percent after having surgery during his sophomore season, adding that he “won’t miss a beat” for training camp.

He also discussed the importance of playing for NBA veteran Jerry Stackhouse at Vanderbilt, calling it “monumental” to his development.

“He’s done everything at this level that a lot of young guys coming into the league want to achieve,” Nesmith said. “Being able to have that blueprint, and being able to learn from a guy like that for a year, and learn his tendencies and how he approached the game, was definitely big time.”

As for the transition, Nesmith – who will wear No. 26 – said the goal now is to “get ahead of the curve” and maximize the opportunity in front of them as much as possible so they can get on the court and contribute. His brother, Eddie, has been at Harvard for the last four years, so Nesmith was quick to ask him for restaurant recommendations to help facilitate a smooth transition.

Advertisement

His main focus is on basketball, though, and he’s confident his habits will translate to the next level.

Pritchard – who will wear No. 11 – acknowledged it’s a quick turnaround, but he said the relationships he already has, and is currently building, with his teammates will go a long way.

He was on a U-19 team with Romeo Langford and Carsen Edwards, played with Jayson Tatum at the 2016 Nike Hoop Summit, and faced Jaylen Brown in high school and AAU games.

Pritchard said he’s spent the past few days playing board games with Edwards and Grant Williams, and he made it clear how those battles have gone.

“(Grant) acts like he’s been winning,” Pritchard said. “He has not. For the media aspect of all that, he has not won much.”

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Celtics NBA Sports News

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Bruce Arena
REVOLUTION
Despite the challenges of 2020, this isn't unprecedented territory for Bruce Arena November 24, 2020 | 5:28 PM
Rex Burkhead hopes to be back on the field in 2021.
REX BURKHEAD
Rex Burkhead said he looks forward to coming back 'better than ever' next year November 24, 2020 | 2:59 PM
The Celtics kneel during the National Anthem.
NBA
If the Bucks hadn't initiated the NBA strike, the Celtics and Raptors reportedly likely would have November 24, 2020 | 1:23 PM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reacts after throwing an interception.
TOM BRADY
Shannon Sharpe criticized Tom Brady for avoiding shaking Jared Goff's hand November 24, 2020 | 11:25 AM
Cam Newton.
Patriots
Should Cam Newton return as the Patriots' quarterback next season? November 24, 2020 | 11:23 AM
Tom Brady
Tom Brady
Former Jets quarterback critiqued 'brutal' Tom Brady performance in Buccaneers loss November 24, 2020 | 10:50 AM
Nick Wass
Celtics
4 things to know about new Celtics center Tristan Thompson November 24, 2020 | 7:18 AM
Nick Wass
Celtics
4 things to know about veteran Jeff Teague, the newest Celtic November 24, 2020 | 7:06 AM
Tony Dejak
MLB
Terry Francona is feeling stronger, healthier, and ready for next Indians season November 24, 2020 | 7:00 AM
Rams linebacker Samson Ebukam sacks Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady during the second half.
NFL
Tom Brady throws 2 interceptions, Bucs fall to Rams 27-24 November 23, 2020 | 11:53 PM
Rex Burkhead was carted off in the third quarter Sunday.
PATRIOTS
Rex Burkhead did not travel with the Patriots after suffering knee injury in loss to Texans November 23, 2020 | 9:33 PM
Jim Davis
CELTICS
Fan favorite Tacko Fall will return to the Celtics on a two-way contract November 23, 2020 | 8:51 PM
NFL officials, from left, umpire Barry Anderson, side judge Anthony Jeffries, down judge Julian Mapp, referee Jerome Boger, back judge Greg Steed, field judge Dale Shaw (104), line judge Carl Johnson (101).
NFL
NFL makes history with all-Black officiating crew for Monday Night Football November 23, 2020 | 8:16 PM
Boston College's Wynston Tabbs is poised for a big season.
BOSTON COLLEGE
5 storylines to follow as BC basketball opens the season November 23, 2020 | 7:17 PM
Boston Bruins' Jake DeBrusk (74) and Edmonton Oilers' Caleb Jones (82) battle during the first period on an NHL hockey game in Boston, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Bruins
Bruins sign Jake DeBrusk to 2-year deal November 23, 2020 | 5:36 PM
Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels talks to Cam Newton.
Patriots
The worst Patriots nightmare fuel is Josh McDaniels taking over someday November 23, 2020 | 1:18 PM
Cam Newton Patriots Texans
New England Patriots
Cam Newton on why he still thinks the Patriots can make the playoffs 'contrary to popular belief' November 23, 2020 | 12:10 PM
Mike Vrabel Harbaugh
NFL
Mike Vrabel was asked about John Harbaugh's postgame reaction after Titans-Ravens November 23, 2020 | 10:26 AM
Patriots wide receiver Damiere Byrd catches a pass for a touchdown Sunday.
PATRIOTS
Damiere Byrd described what worked in his career day against the Texans November 22, 2020 | 9:08 PM
Joe Burrow left Sunday's game.
NFL
'See ya next year' Joe Burrow tweets after scary knee injury November 22, 2020 | 7:18 PM
Cam Newton lays on the grass after the Patriots turned the ball over on downs late in Sunday's loss.
Patriots
'We just got to keep competing': Cam Newton shows disappointment in another close loss for Patriots November 22, 2020 | 7:16 PM
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson flexes as he celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Patriots.
PATRIOTS-TEXANS
Deshaun Watson, J.J. Watt lead Houston to 27-20 win over New England November 22, 2020 | 6:56 PM
Rex Burkhead was carted off in the third quarter Sunday.
REX BURKHEAD
Rex Burkhead's teammates showed their support following his injury November 22, 2020 | 6:27 PM
Houston MA 11/22/20 23patriots New England Patriots Cam Newton walking off the field after he was unable to convert on third down against the Houston Texans during fourth quarter NFL action at NRG Stadium. (photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) Topic: Reporter:
PATRIOTS
10 thoughts on the Texans' 27-20 win over the Patriots November 22, 2020 | 6:22 PM
Bill Belichick Patriots loss
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say about the Patriots' 'disappointing' loss to Texans November 22, 2020 | 6:20 PM
Cam Newton is sacked by Houston Texans Justin Reid during fourth quarter NFL action at NRG Stadium.
Patriots
5 takeaways from the Patriots' 27-20 loss to the Texans November 22, 2020 | 6:08 PM
Jayson Tatum celebrates after the Celtics knock off the Raptors in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
Celtics
Jayson Tatum reportedly signs five-year, $195 million extension with Celtics November 22, 2020 | 5:06 PM
Jeff Teague is reportedly joining the Celtics.
CELTICS
What experts are saying about the Celtics' flurry of reported moves November 22, 2020 | 4:17 PM
Rex Burkhead left Sunday's game with a knee injury.
Patriots
Patriots reportedly fear Rex Burkhead tore his ACL November 22, 2020 | 3:11 PM
Tristan Thompson dribbles past Derrick Favors.
CELTICS
Kim Kardashian West congratulated Tristan Thompson November 22, 2020 | 2:12 PM