Celtics finalize sign-and-trade to send Gordon Hayward to Hornets

The Celtics will get something in return for Gordon Hayward after all.

Boston will receive a trade exception and a future conditional second-round draft pick from the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for Hayward and two future second-round draft picks, the team announced on Sunday.

We have traded Gordon Hayward and 2 future second round draft picks to the @hornets in exchange for a conditional future second round draft pick. The sign-and-trade agreement also creates a trade exception for Boston. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 29, 2020

The size of the trade exception wasn’t revealed by the Celtics, but it’s expected to total $27.9 million, the largest in league history, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks. With the exception in place, the Celtics can trade for a player with a salary up to that amount without having to trade away another player. Per NBA rules, they will have a year to use it.

The second-round picks the Celtics are sending to the Hornets are in the 2023 and 2024 NBA Drafts, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Hayward reportedly agreed to a four-year, $120 million contract with Charlotte last week, ending his time in Boston after three injury-plagued seasons.