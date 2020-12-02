The Celtics have a massive trade exception. Here’s what they can do with it.

As part of the Gordon Hayward sign-and-trade, Boston received a $28.5 million trade exception.

Danny Ainge Celtics
Danny Ainge may have a very valuable asset in his hands this season. –John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Weekend Sports Producer
December 2, 2020 | 3:41 PM

The Celtics ended up getting a valuable piece for Gordon Hayward – and it wasn’t a draft pick or a young player. As part of the sign-and-trade with the Hornets, the Celtics received a $28.5 million trade exception, the largest of its kind in NBA history.

Here’s what the trade exception is and who the Celtics can potentially acquire with it.

What are the rules on using trade exceptions?

A trade exception allows teams that are over the salary cap to trade for a player (or players) without having to trade one of their own players as long as the incoming salary isn’t larger than the exception plus $100,000. So, in the case of the exception acquired for Hayward, the Celtics can take back a player’s salary or multiple players’ salaries that go up to $28.5 million.

Advertisement

In addition to the trade exception for Hayward, the Celtics also received trade exceptions when they shipped Enes Kanter to the Trail Blazers and Vincent Poirier to the Thunder. Those exceptions are $5 million and $2.5 million, respectively. Trade exceptions can’t be packaged together and a player can’t be added on to an exception to match salaries in a trade. For example, the Celtics can’t package Hayward’s and Katner’s trade exceptions, or Hayward’s exception plus a player to acquire Damian Lillard and his $31.6 million salary (not like the Trail Blazers would do that trade to begin with).

Trade exceptions also have an expiration date. Teams must use their trade exceptions within 365 days since they were acquired or else they vanish. With the different timing of the 2020 NBA offseason, the Celtics may have less time than usual to use the trade exceptions they acquired last month, but they should still be able to use it during the next offseason at the latest.

How can the Celtics use the trade exception?

Just because the Celtics have a $28.5 million trade exception doesn’t mean they have to trade for a player that makes that exact amount. They can use the trade exception on any player or players, just as long as it fits into the exception they’re trading.

Advertisement

The Celtics can also split the trade exception. If they use the trade exception to acquire a player with a smaller salary of say $10 million, they will still have $18.5 million of the exception to use before its expiration date.

Another wrinkle in all of this is that the Celtics likely won’t be able to use the entire $28.5 million trade exception this season. By signing Tristan Thompson to the full non-taxpayer mid-level exception on Monday, the Celtics are hard-capped at $138 million, which is the NBA’s tax apron. The Celtics sit roughly $19.5 million below the tax apron, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks. Of course, the Celtics could move $9 million in salary to accommodate that in order to use the full exception.

In addition to being limited by the tax apron, the Celtics may want to stay below the luxury tax, which is set at $132 million. With Jayson Tatum agreeing to a max extension in November, the Celtics may want to use the upcoming season to stay below the luxury tax because they will likely be above it next season. By standing under it now, it will help soften the repeater tax penalties in the future.

Who can the Celtics use the trade exception on?

If the Celtics can move $9 million in salary, they can use the entire $28.5 million trade exception on all but 31 players as they make more than that. Some of those 31 players are James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Kevin Love, and Bradley Beal, who all have been the subject of trade rumors recently.

A couple of star players the Celtics could acquire with the trade exception are guard DeMar DeRozan and center LaMarcus Aldrige of the Spurs. Both make more than $19.5 million (DeRozan making $27.7 million and Aldridge making $24 million), so the Celtics would have to do some cap finagling to make it work. With both stars over 30 years old and entering the final year of their deals, the Spurs’ asking price for DeRozan and Aldridge may not be that high, making it reasonable for the Celtics to trade for one of them without having to deal major assets on top of the exception.

Advertisement

Other recent All-Star players that enter the final year of their contracts that may become available for trade are Jazz center Rudy Gobert and Pacers guard Victor Oladipo. Because Gobert has won the Defensive Player of the Award twice, he’s eligible to earn the supermax and the Jazz may trade Gobert if they aren’t able to sign him to an extension, according to ESPN’s Tim Bontemps. Gobert’s relationship with young Jazz star Donovan Mitchell was reportedly rocky after both players tested positive for COVID-19, and with the Jazz extending Mitchell in November, Gobert may be the one in need of a new home.

As for Oladipo, he’s reportedly been looking for a way out of Indiana. DeRozan and Oladipo give the Celtics the option to replace Hayward’s impact on the perimeter and give them much needed wing depth. In the cases of Aldridge and Gobert, they can be the solution at center the Celtics have been searching years for.

The Celtics can also get creative with the exception. Veteran big man Al Horford probably didn’t envision himself playing for a rebuilding Thunder team a year after signing with the 76ers and may want out of Oklahoma City. The Thunder acquired a future first-round pick when they traded for Horford in November because of his contract, and if the Celtics want to replenish their draft asset drawer this could be a way to do it. The Celtics actually did this in 2014, using the $10.4 million trade exception they acquired from the Nets in the Paul Pierce/Kevin Garnett trade to take on the contracts of Tyler Zeller, Marcus Thornton, and a first-round pick. Thornton and the pick were later moved to Phoenix for Isaiah Thomas.

If the Celtics aren’t able to trade for a star player, another veteran in Oklahoma City they can trade for is George Hill. Hill was traded from Milwaukee to Oklahoma City as part of a four-team trade last month and like Horford, probably doesn’t want to spend his final NBA years on a rebuilding Thunder team. He’s due to make $9.6 million this season, which would still give the Celtics nearly $19 million of the exception to use. With Kemba Walker scheduled to miss time and dealing with knee issues, Hill would give the Celtics depth they will likely need at point guard this season.

For options along the wing, Magic forward Aaron Gordon presents an enticing possibility for the Celtics to add to their perimeter depth. Gordon has put up solid numbers in Orlando over his six-year career but has never broken through to become a star player. With two years left on his deal and making $18.1 million this season, the Celtics can get Gordon without having to move other salary and would still have $10 million left on the exception.

With the exception not expected to expire until after the start of the 2021 offseason, the Celtics could use it in free agency. While you can’t use an exception to outright sign a player, you can use it as part of a sign-and-trade with the team the player was last on. DeRozan, Aldridge, Gobert, and Oladipo could be acquired this way. Or in a fantasyland scenario, the Celtics could end up getting Giannis Antetokounmpo to sign below the max and the Bucks actually agree to sign-and-trade him to Boston.

While the Antetokounmpo fantasy is certainly not happening there are several ways the Celtics can use the trade exception.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Celtics Gordon Hayward Danny Ainge NBA Basketball

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Brandon Copeland had 12 tackles this season.
Patriots
Patriots' Brandon Copeland selected for Forbes' 30 under 30 list December 2, 2020 | 12:07 PM
Brooklyn's Kyrie Irving greeted Celtics guard Marcus Smart and forward Jayson Tatum after the game.
Celtics
Celtics will reportedly host Nets and Kyrie Irving on Christmas Day December 2, 2020 | 10:52 AM
NBA
Gregg Popovich knows filling US Olympic roster may be a challenge December 2, 2020 | 2:17 AM
A PawSox sign near an exit tunnel at McCoy Stadium, in Pawtucket, R.I., Aug. 19, 2018. The PawSox, the Boston Red Sox's top minor league team, will be moving from Pawtucket, R.I. to Worcester, Mass. in 2021. ()
Sports News
PawSox to host virtual yard sale this weekend December 1, 2020 | 5:17 PM
George Springer would be a great overall fit for the Red Sox, writes Chad Finn.
Sports Q
Who should the Red Sox' main target be in free agency? December 1, 2020 | 4:50 PM
Celtics forward Jayson Tatum attempts a shot as head coach Brad Stevens looks on during a playoff game.
CELTICS
Jayson Tatum called his max extension with the Celtics 'a dream come true' December 1, 2020 | 3:32 PM
Tom Brady.
Tom Brady
This is a rough stretch for Team Tom Brady December 1, 2020 | 3:24 PM
Rick Bowmer
Celtics
Gordon Hayward explained why he chose the Hornets in free agency December 1, 2020 | 2:41 PM
Danny Ainge said the Celtics have no players they want to cut at this time.
CELTICS
Danny Ainge discussed the trade exception and Gordon Hayward's departure December 1, 2020 | 1:47 PM
Eduardo Rodriguez pitches against the Yankees.
RED SOX
Red Sox and Eduardo Rodriguez avoid arbitration, agree to one-year, $8.3 million deal December 1, 2020 | 11:41 AM
Kemba Walker of the Celtics looks on during the fourth quarter against the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
MORNING SPORTS UPDATE
Morning Sports Update: Kemba Walker will miss some time December 1, 2020 | 10:06 AM
NFL
Ravens-Steelers rescheduled again by COVID-19 to Wednesday November 30, 2020 | 8:00 PM
Many Celtics fans are clamoring for Danny Ainge to have a busy offseason.
CELTICS
Ignore sports radio, Danny Ainge is the best person to lead the Celtics November 30, 2020 | 7:18 PM
Autographed copies of Ray Lussier's famous photo of Bobby Orr flying through the air after he scored the Stanley Cup winning goal at the Boston Garden in 1970 are tagged and ready to be auctioned at The Fours on Canal Street.
Sports Q
What's your favorite piece of sports memorabilia that you own? November 30, 2020 | 7:03 PM
Maggie Haney, an elite gymnastics coach who has been suspended by U.S.A. Gymnastics, in Manalapan Township, N.J., Nov. 24, 2020.
Sports News
'I cared too much': A gymnastics coach accused of emotional abuse speaks out November 30, 2020 | 6:00 PM
Charles Krupa
PATRIOTS
Julian Edelman reportedly placed on COVID-19 list by Patriots November 30, 2020 | 5:09 PM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Patriots
Fueled by latest win, Patriots embracing tough road ahead November 30, 2020 | 3:53 PM
Patriots
ABC will air Patriots-Bills 'Monday Night Football' game in December November 30, 2020 | 3:46 PM
The NBC Sports Boston studio.
Media
Kyle Draper is leaving NBC Sports Boston November 30, 2020 | 2:21 PM
Woolsey said she and other cheerleaders saw no need to consult with coaches before posting sponsored content on social media because the practice is so common in the cheer world.
'Cheerlebrities'
The college athletes who are allowed to make big bucks: Cheerleaders November 30, 2020 | 2:12 PM
Evan Turner is returning to Boston, this time to coach the Celtics.
Celtics
Celtics reportedly hiring Evan Turner to assistant coach role November 30, 2020 | 1:49 PM
Cam Newton celebrated the Patriots' win over the Cardinals despite his poor play.
Patriots
Cam Newton detailed the conversation he had with Josh McDaniels following Patriots' win November 30, 2020 | 1:35 PM
A question about Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians caused Tom Brady to end his press conference on Sunday.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady cuts press conference short after question on criticism of Buccaneers' coaches November 30, 2020 | 10:34 AM
Staff extinguish flames from Haas driver Romain Grosjean of France's car after a crash during the Formula One race in Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. (Brynn Lennon, Pool via AP)
Sports News
F1 driver Romain Grosjean escapes fireball at Bahrain Grand Prix after huge crash November 30, 2020 | 9:37 AM
Tom Brady after the Buccaneers lost to the Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.
NFL
Tom Brady, Bucs fall to Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs 27-24 November 29, 2020 | 8:50 PM
Revolution goal Orlando City
REVOLUTION
3 takeaways from the Revolution advancing to the Eastern Conference Final November 29, 2020 | 8:33 PM
The Patriots celebrate an interception against the Cardinals on Sunday.
PATRIOTS-CARDINALS
Patriots keep playoff hopes alive with 20-17 win over Cardinals November 29, 2020 | 7:56 PM
Head coach Bill Belichick talks with DeAndre Hopkins of the Arizona Cardinals.
BILL BELICHICK
Bill Belichick praised Patriots' 'mental toughness' in comeback win over Cardinals November 29, 2020 | 7:23 PM
Cam Newton didn't have a great performance against the Cardinals, but the Patriots still won.
CAM NEWTON
'I'd rather have an ugly win rather than a pretty loss': Cam Newton happy with Patriots' win despite poor play November 29, 2020 | 7:20 PM
Stephon Gilmore put up a solid performance against DeAndre Hopkins on Sunday.
PATRIOTS
Stephon Gilmore pleased with performance against DeAndre Hopkins in Patriots' win November 29, 2020 | 6:37 PM