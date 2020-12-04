First half of the Celtics’ 2020-21 schedule released

Jaylen Brown scored 27 points in the Celtics' Game 5 win.
Jaylen Brown and the Celtics start the season at home against the Bucks on Dec. 23. –AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Weekend Sports Producer
December 4, 2020 | 3:34 PM

The schedule for the Celtics’ first half of the 2020-21 NBA season was released on Friday.

As it was announced earlier this week, the Celtics will start the season at home on Dec. 23 against reigning two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks. They will also host the Nets two days later, welcoming Kyrie Irving into town on Christmas Day.

With the COVID-19 pandemic still ongoing, the NBA wants to limit travel this season and will have teams play consecutive games in the same city. The Celtics’ first instance of that will come right after Christmas when they travel to Indiana to take on the Pacers on Dec. 27 and again on Dec. 29.

Advertisement

Another one of those instances will be when the Celtics travel to Philadelphia to face the 76ers and play them on Jan. 20 and again on Jan. 22.

The first rematch of last season’s Eastern Conference Finals will come on Jan. 6, when the Celtics travel to Miami to take on the Heat. The Celtics will host the Heat just four days later on Jan. 10. Boston lost the series to Miami in six games.

Two days before their first matchup against the Heat, the Celtics will face the Raptors for the first time since they beat them in the Eastern Conference Semifinals last season. Because of the Canadian government’s COVID-19 restrictions, the Raptors will play their home games in Tampa Bay to start this season. The first Celtics-Raptors game will be there on Jan. 4. The Celtics welcome the Raptors to Boston on Feb. 12 and March 4, which is their last game prior to the All-Star break.

The Celtics will face the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers in Boston on Jan. 30. The game between the two teams in Los Angeles will happen in the second half of the season.

Other notable matchups for the Celtics in the first half of the season include games against the Clippers on Feb. 5 (in Los Angeles) and March 2 (in Boston) and the Warriors in San Francisco on Feb. 2.

Advertisement

Due to the pandemic, the league is breaking the schedule into two halves to allow extra dates for any possible postponements. The schedule for the second half of the season, which begins on March 11, will be announced at a later date.

You can see the Celtics’ full schedule for the first half of the season here.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Celtics NBA

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks to the media.
NFL
NFL further limits player access to team facilities December 4, 2020 | 2:46 PM
David Andrews (left) could be selected for the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career this season.
Patriots
A Patriots player leads his position in Pro Bowl votes December 4, 2020 | 11:24 AM
Florida was making its shots all night long in its decisive win over Boston College.
BC Basketball
Florida beats cold-shooting Boston College 90-70 December 4, 2020 | 8:31 AM
The Patriots celebrate an interception against the Cardinals on Sunday.
Patriots
What NFL experts are predicting for Sunday's Patriots-Chargers game December 4, 2020 | 8:17 AM
New England Patriots running back Damien Harris had high praise for teammate James White.
Patriots
Damien Harris: 'I want to be like James White when I grow up' December 3, 2020 | 10:06 PM
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is having an impressive rookie campaign like Cam Newton had in 2011.
PATRIOTS-CHARGERS
Cam Newton knows rookie struggles of Chargers' Justin Herbert December 3, 2020 | 9:06 PM
Brian Blanco
NFL
NFL reinstates Seahawks' Josh Gordon from suspension December 3, 2020 | 7:46 PM
Cam Newton was limited at practice again, but it appears he'll play against the Chargers.
Patriots
Patriots' Week 13 injury report: Cam Newton limited in practice again December 3, 2020 | 7:28 PM
Cam Newton Patriots comeback
CAM NEWTON
Cam Newton says he'll be ready for Chargers, adds he's 'yet to play' his best football December 3, 2020 | 7:15 PM
Justin Herbert is widely considered one of the NFL's brightest young stars.
PATRIOTS-CHARGERS
4 things to know about the Los Angeles Chargers, who have shown potential but struggled in close games December 3, 2020 | 6:00 PM
Albie O'Connell's BU squad will not be facing UConn this weekend.
BU HOCKEY
BU men's hockey cancels season opener against UConn after positive COVID-19 test December 3, 2020 | 4:37 PM
Anthony Davis re-signed with the Lakers a day after LeBron James signed an extension.
NBA
Anthony Davis inking 5-year deal to return to Lakers December 3, 2020 | 3:29 PM
Bill Belichick knows Chargers tight end Hunter Henry's game well.
BILL BELICHICK
Why Bill Belichick speaks regularly with a Chargers player's high school coach December 3, 2020 | 3:23 PM
Zdeno Chara is seen in action at Fenway Park in 2010.
BRUINS
The Bruins are considering playing home games outdoors this season December 3, 2020 | 1:53 PM
Tristan Thompson is eager to contribute with the Celtics.
CELTICS
Tristan Thompson explained why the Celtics stood out in free agency December 3, 2020 | 12:55 PM
Rex Burkhead is out for the season.
REX BURKHEAD
Patriots running back Rex Burkhead shared an update after having 'successful' surgery December 3, 2020 | 10:58 AM
Cam Newton and the Patriots beat the Cardinals, 20-17, last Sunday.
CAM NEWTON
Cam Newton on Patriots' injury report for first time this season December 3, 2020 | 10:05 AM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Red Sox
Red Sox reach deals with Matt Barnes, Ryan Brasier, Austin Brice, and Kevin Plawecki December 3, 2020 | 12:31 AM
Jonathan Newton
NBA
Rockets, Wizards make Russell Westbrook-John Wall deal December 2, 2020 | 9:58 PM
Steelers running back Benny Snell runs away from Ravens outside linebacker L.J. Fort during the first half.
NFL
Steelers overcome rust, short-handed Ravens to move to 11-0 December 2, 2020 | 7:47 PM
Sike Sollfrank competes in the parkour tournament at the Aurora Games in Albany, N.Y. on Aug. 21, 2019.
Parkour
Add parkour to the Olympics? Purists say ‘nah’ December 2, 2020 | 5:31 PM
Boston Celtics' Kemba Walker plays against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March, 8, 2020, in Boston.
CELTICS
Kemba Walker: 'There's no rush on my end' to return from injury December 2, 2020 | 4:46 PM
Maddie Meyer
New England Revolution
The Revolution are two wins away from an MLS Cup. Heres why you should be watching. December 2, 2020 | 3:47 PM
Danny Ainge Celtics
Celtics
The Celtics have a massive trade exception. Here's what they can do with it. December 2, 2020 | 3:41 PM
AJ Mast
NFL
What Roger Goodell said about the NFL finishing the regular season on time December 2, 2020 | 3:24 PM
Brandon Copeland had 12 tackles this season.
Patriots
Patriots' Brandon Copeland selected for Forbes' 30 under 30 list December 2, 2020 | 12:07 PM
Brooklyn's Kyrie Irving greeted Celtics guard Marcus Smart and forward Jayson Tatum after the game.
Celtics
Celtics will reportedly host Nets and Kyrie Irving on Christmas Day December 2, 2020 | 10:52 AM
NBA
Gregg Popovich knows filling US Olympic roster may be a challenge December 2, 2020 | 2:17 AM
A PawSox sign near an exit tunnel at McCoy Stadium, in Pawtucket, R.I., Aug. 19, 2018. The PawSox, the Boston Red Sox's top minor league team, will be moving from Pawtucket, R.I. to Worcester, Mass. in 2021. ()
Sports News
PawSox to host virtual yard sale this weekend December 1, 2020 | 5:17 PM
George Springer would be a great overall fit for the Red Sox, writes Chad Finn.
Sports Q
Who should the Red Sox' main target be in free agency? December 1, 2020 | 4:50 PM