Tristan Thompson to miss most of training camp with hamstring injury

The Celtics are down some players to start training camp.

It was announced earlier this week that Kemba Walker and Romeo Langford will miss all of training camp due to injuries. Newcomer Tristan Thompson is joining them. Celtics head coach Brad Stevens told reporters Saturday that Thompson will miss a “significant portion” of training camp due to a hamstring strain he suffered working out prior to this week.

“He’s getting better,” Stevens said of Thompson’s condition. “He’s done very light individual work with some strength and conditioning work but is not participating in any of our stuff other than that right now.”

Stevens seemed hopeful that Thompson would be good to go when the Celtics start the regular season Dec. 23 against the Bucks.

“We hope to have him ramped up as we get closer to the start of the regular season,” Stevens said.

Walker will be out for all of December and potentially some of January after receiving a stem cell injection in his left knee. Langford is out four-to-five months after having surgery in September to repair a torn scapholunate ligament in his right wrist.

In addition to Walker, Thompson, and Langford missing the first full practice of the season on Saturday, Stevens shared that some members of the organization are also in the NBA’s COVID-19 protocol.