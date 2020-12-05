Tristan Thompson tweet resurfaces of him rooting for the Celtics 10 years ago

Thompson was hoping for the Celtics to win their 18th banner.

It appears Tristan Thompson rooted for the Celtics long before he came to Boston.
It appears Tristan Thompson rooted for the Celtics long before he came to Boston. –Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Weekend Sports Producer
December 5, 2020 | 5:59 PM

Tristan Thompson has only been a Celtic since November, but it appears he’s wanted the Celtics to win their 18th title well before he came to Boston.

A tweet Thompson sent out in 2010 resurfaced this week, in which Thompson made it clear on which NBA team he was a fan of.

“Finish working out,Gonna rest until I watch my celtics be crowned there 18th NBA Championship,” Thompson wrote.

The tweet was sent out on June 15 of 2010, the day of Game 6 of the 2010 NBA Finals. With a chance to win the Larry O’Brien trophy that night, the Celtics lost to the Lakers 89-67. Two days later, the Lakers defeated the Celtics to win the title.

Advertisement

Thompson grew up in Brampton, Ontario before spending time in high school in New Jersey and Nevada. When Thompson sent that tweet out, he was preparing for his freshman year at the University of Texas.

A year later, Thompson was drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers. During his nine seasons in Cleveland, Thompson faced the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals twice, preventing the Celtics from winning banner 18 both times.

After signing a two-year, $19 million deal with the Celtics in November, Thompson now has a chance to bring home banner 18 to the Celtics.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Celtics Basketball

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Rich Pedroncelli
Media
Kyle Draper enjoyed Boston but couldnt pass up Sacramento Kings play-by-play opportunity December 5, 2020 | 5:11 PM
LeGarrette Blount celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Dolphins at Gillette Stadium.
NFL
LeGarrette Blount, who won two Super Bowls with Patriots, announces retirement December 5, 2020 | 4:45 PM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Patriots
NKeal Harry might be the biggest bust at receiver in Patriots history December 5, 2020 | 4:02 PM
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 20: A general view of the game between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees during the third inning at Fenway Park on September 20, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Obituaries
Former Herald sportswriter and Fenway official scorer Mike Shalin dies at 66 December 5, 2020 | 3:41 PM
Bill Belichick.
PATRIOTS
Here's how the Patriots' playoff hopes can strengthen in Week 13 December 5, 2020 | 3:18 PM
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) calls for a snap against the Buffalo Bills during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)
Patriots
Quarterback envy? Patriots may be jealous of Justin Herbert, but should handle the 3-8 Chargers December 5, 2020 | 3:16 PM
Kathy Willens
Kyrie Irving
Kyrie Irving releases written statement, reportedly will blackout media this season with Brooklyn December 5, 2020 | 7:50 AM
Jaylen Brown scored 27 points in the Celtics' Game 5 win.
Celtics
First half of the Celtics' 2020-21 schedule released December 4, 2020 | 3:34 PM
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks to the media.
NFL
NFL further limits player access to team facilities December 4, 2020 | 2:46 PM
David Andrews (left) could be selected for the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career this season.
Patriots
A Patriots player leads his position in Pro Bowl votes December 4, 2020 | 11:24 AM
Florida was making its shots all night long in its decisive win over Boston College.
BC Basketball
Florida beats cold-shooting Boston College 90-70 December 4, 2020 | 8:31 AM
The Patriots celebrate an interception against the Cardinals on Sunday.
Patriots
What NFL experts are predicting for Sunday's Patriots-Chargers game December 4, 2020 | 8:17 AM
New England Patriots running back Damien Harris had high praise for teammate James White.
Patriots
Damien Harris: 'I want to be like James White when I grow up' December 3, 2020 | 10:06 PM
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is having an impressive rookie campaign like Cam Newton had in 2011.
PATRIOTS-CHARGERS
Cam Newton knows rookie struggles of Chargers' Justin Herbert December 3, 2020 | 9:06 PM
Brian Blanco
NFL
NFL reinstates Seahawks' Josh Gordon from suspension December 3, 2020 | 7:46 PM
Cam Newton was limited at practice again, but it appears he'll play against the Chargers.
Patriots
Patriots' Week 13 injury report: Cam Newton limited in practice again December 3, 2020 | 7:28 PM
Cam Newton Patriots comeback
CAM NEWTON
Cam Newton says he'll be ready for Chargers, adds he's 'yet to play' his best football December 3, 2020 | 7:15 PM
Justin Herbert is widely considered one of the NFL's brightest young stars.
PATRIOTS-CHARGERS
4 things to know about the Los Angeles Chargers, who have shown potential but struggled in close games December 3, 2020 | 6:00 PM
Albie O'Connell's BU squad will not be facing UConn this weekend.
BU HOCKEY
BU men's hockey cancels season opener against UConn after positive COVID-19 test December 3, 2020 | 4:37 PM
Anthony Davis re-signed with the Lakers a day after LeBron James signed an extension.
NBA
Anthony Davis inking 5-year deal to return to Lakers December 3, 2020 | 3:29 PM
Bill Belichick knows Chargers tight end Hunter Henry's game well.
BILL BELICHICK
Why Bill Belichick speaks regularly with a Chargers player's high school coach December 3, 2020 | 3:23 PM
Zdeno Chara is seen in action at Fenway Park in 2010.
BRUINS
The Bruins are considering playing home games outdoors this season December 3, 2020 | 1:53 PM
Tristan Thompson is eager to contribute with the Celtics.
CELTICS
Tristan Thompson explained why the Celtics stood out in free agency December 3, 2020 | 12:55 PM
Rex Burkhead is out for the season.
REX BURKHEAD
Patriots running back Rex Burkhead shared an update after having 'successful' surgery December 3, 2020 | 10:58 AM
Cam Newton and the Patriots beat the Cardinals, 20-17, last Sunday.
CAM NEWTON
Cam Newton on Patriots' injury report for first time this season December 3, 2020 | 10:05 AM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Red Sox
Red Sox reach deals with Matt Barnes, Ryan Brasier, Austin Brice, and Kevin Plawecki December 3, 2020 | 12:31 AM
Jonathan Newton
NBA
Rockets, Wizards make Russell Westbrook-John Wall deal December 2, 2020 | 9:58 PM
Steelers running back Benny Snell runs away from Ravens outside linebacker L.J. Fort during the first half.
NFL
Steelers overcome rust, short-handed Ravens to move to 11-0 December 2, 2020 | 7:47 PM
Sike Sollfrank competes in the parkour tournament at the Aurora Games in Albany, N.Y. on Aug. 21, 2019.
Parkour
Add parkour to the Olympics? Purists say ‘nah’ December 2, 2020 | 5:31 PM
Boston Celtics' Kemba Walker plays against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March, 8, 2020, in Boston.
CELTICS
Kemba Walker: 'There's no rush on my end' to return from injury December 2, 2020 | 4:46 PM