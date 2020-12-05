Tristan Thompson tweet resurfaces of him rooting for the Celtics 10 years ago

Tristan Thompson has only been a Celtic since November, but it appears he’s wanted the Celtics to win their 18th title well before he came to Boston.

A tweet Thompson sent out in 2010 resurfaced this week, in which Thompson made it clear on which NBA team he was a fan of.

“Finish working out,Gonna rest until I watch my celtics be crowned there 18th NBA Championship,” Thompson wrote.

The tweet was sent out on June 15 of 2010, the day of Game 6 of the 2010 NBA Finals. With a chance to win the Larry O’Brien trophy that night, the Celtics lost to the Lakers 89-67. Two days later, the Lakers defeated the Celtics to win the title.

Thompson grew up in Brampton, Ontario before spending time in high school in New Jersey and Nevada. When Thompson sent that tweet out, he was preparing for his freshman year at the University of Texas.

A year later, Thompson was drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers. During his nine seasons in Cleveland, Thompson faced the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals twice, preventing the Celtics from winning banner 18 both times.

After signing a two-year, $19 million deal with the Celtics in November, Thompson now has a chance to bring home banner 18 to the Celtics.