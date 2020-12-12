New Celtic Jeff Teague believes Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are superstars

Jeff Teague seems to be enjoying his new situation in Boston.

The veteran point guard signed a one-year deal with the Celtics in November and is already impressed with young stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

“Both are leaders on the floor,” Teague told reporters Saturday. “They both lead in different ways. I didn’t know they were that close as friends. They communicated a lot like that.”

Teague said Brown is helping him get settled in Boston and that Brown has repeatedly reached out to make sure Teague has everything he needs.

In addition to their leadership abilities, Teague praised Tatum and Brown’s on-court abilities.

“They’re the players I thought they were,” Teague said. “They’re both really good players and I think both are superstars.”

Teague has had some prior success as a player. He made the All-Star Game with the Hawks in 2015 and has managed to stick around in the league for 11 seasons. While he’s become more of a journeyman in recent seasons, Teague has still brought value to teams. Just last season, Teague averaged 10.9 points and 5.2 assists per game while mostly coming off the bench for the Timberwolves and later the Hawks.

Teague is hoping to help Tatum and Brown grow as players with his leadership abilities.

“They do a great job of listening. They take advice. It’s a back-and-forth thing,” Teague said. “I know how talented they are and how important they are to the team. I just try to get my points when I can. If I see something, I’ll let them know what I see and vice versa. If they see something, they’ll let me know. You’ve gotta find your role.

“For them, they’re going to be here for years to come. I just got to find ways to help them be better and obviously, they’re going to help me be better. That’s my thing, just try to help them be the players they can be and this team be the team it can be.”

Teague’s first game as a Celtic is not far off. The Celtics take on the 76ers in their first preseason game on Dec. 15 and open the regular season against the Bucks on Dec. 23. It appears Teague will be the Celtics’ starting point guard to start the season with Kemba Walker missing at least the first couple of weeks of the season due to stem cell injections in his left knee.

While the turnaround is quick, Teague believes the Celtics are in a good spot to handle the uniqueness of this upcoming season.

“It’s going fast. You don’t have as much time to gel as you would in a regular offseason,” Teague said. “Usually, guys come in early, play pick up and things like that and you get to know someone on and off the court. Right now, it’s a crash course. The good thing about this time is they have a really good nucleus. I’m just trying to fit in and figure it all out.”