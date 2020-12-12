Jaylen Brown on being named a ‘Bostonian of the Year’: ‘I’m trying to be a part of this community’

Brown was selected for his work as an activist.

Jaylen Brown of the Celtics warms up in a VOTE shirt prior to a game against the Miami Heat.
Jaylen Brown of the Celtics warms up in a VOTE shirt prior to a game against the Miami Heat. –Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Weekend Sports Producer
December 12, 2020

Most Celtics fans know by now that Jaylen Brown is a dedicated social activist.

Brown has used his platform as an NBA player to shed light on racial injustices, education reform, and other social issues. In the wake of George Floyd’s killing, Brown drove 15 hours from Boston to his native Georgia to be a part of a protest march in Atlanta.

For his work as an activist, Brown was named one of six “Bostonians of the Year” by Globe Magazine earlier this week. Brown received “The Role Model” title among the winners.

Even though Brown doesn’t think community work should be rewarded like that, he said he was honored and looks to provide more to the Boston community in the years to come.

Advertisement

“I’ve been in Boston for five years, and I’m a Bostonian now in a sense,” Brown told reporters Saturday. “It’s a major time of my life I’ve spent in Boston now. I’m trying to be a part of the solutions and not the problems here, and trying to see where I can help out because it takes a community, and I’m trying to be a part of this community. I’m definitely trying to get more engaged and see where I can help out the most.”

Brown also views himself as a leader on the court, embracing the challenges that lay ahead of him this season.

“I think I’ve always been a leader in a sense,” Brown said. “Whether it’s on-court or off the court, it’s just natural. It’s not anything that’s unfamiliar to me. It’s just now the opportunity’s being presented, and you just gotta step into that role.”

Celtics head coach Brad Stevens admires the leadership that Brown brings. Stevens said that Brown’s already a great leader despite being just 24 years old because he’s “willing to serve other people,” sets a “great example,” and is “authentic.”

Advertisement

“I think he’s a person who really is all about all the good stuff,” Stevens said of Brown. “I think that he’s already a good leader. And I think he will become one of the game’s better (leaders) over the course of time.”

Brown has already caught the eye of Jeff Teague as well. Teague, who signed with the Celtics at the end of November, is impressed by Brown’s and Jayson Tatum’s leadership abilities and their play on the court.

“He’s got a great heart, man,” Teague said. “When I first got here, he was the first guy to call me and tell me, if I needed anything, he’d show me around the city and let me know anything. That’s just the kind of person that he is.

“Since I’ve been here, he’s texted me every day, seeing if I was cool, if I needed anything, where to go to eat, what’s a cool spot to order in from, and things like that. So that’s just the kind of person he is, and I think we all know that he’s a special person.”

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Celtics Jaylen Brown

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Boston College coach Jim Christian instructs his team.
BC BASKETBALL
3 takeaways from Boston College's 'hurtful and embarrassing' 38-point loss to Syracuse December 12, 2020 | 6:31 PM
Tristan Thompson is now a member of the Celtics.
CELTICS
Tristan Thompson is still out and could miss Celtics' season opener December 12, 2020 | 5:30 PM
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown will make another Conference Finals appearance in their young careers.
CELTICS
New Celtic Jeff Teague believes Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are superstars December 12, 2020 | 4:34 PM
Keyontae Johnson.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Florida basketball standout Keyontae Johnson hospitalized after collapsing on court December 12, 2020 | 4:04 PM
Patriots
With playoffs unlikely, fading Patriots have questions at quarterback December 12, 2020 | 3:20 PM
Kyrie Irving playing for the Nets on Feb. 1, 2020. Irving left Boston as a free agent in 2019.
KYRIE IRVING
'I do not talk to pawns': Kyrie Irving responds to fine for not talking to media December 11, 2020 | 3:26 PM
Former Red Sox president of baseball operation Dave Dombrowski was hired by the Phillies to the same role.
MLB
Ex-Red Sox exec Dave Dombrowski hired as Phillies' president of baseball operations December 11, 2020 | 3:11 PM
Jarrett Stidham is still the Patriots' backup quarterback.
Newton vs. Stidham
Bill Belichick was asked again why he's sticking with Cam Newton over Jarrett Stidham. Here's what he said. December 11, 2020 | 12:08 PM
Patriots rebuild Belichick future
Patriots
Why Rob Ninkovich believes Bill Belichick will stay around for Patriots rebuild December 11, 2020 | 10:18 AM
Cam Newton reacts after throwing a pick-six in Patriots loss to the Rams.
CAM NEWTON
Kenny Young says Cam Newton's body language tipped Rams on play that led to a pick-six December 11, 2020 | 10:16 AM
Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers, left, is tackled by Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty during the first half Thursday.
PATRIOTS-RAMS
Cam Akers runs wild, Cam Newton benched as Rams rout Patriots 24-3 December 11, 2020 | 1:14 AM
Lawrence Guy and the Patriots are still hoping to make the playoffs.
PATRIOTS
Lawrence Guy on the Patriots' playoff chances: 'We ain't a bunch of quitters' December 11, 2020 | 1:12 AM
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton runs off the field after a loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
Patriots
Cam Newton says abdominal injury didn't affect his play December 11, 2020 | 1:04 AM
Bill Belichick Cam Newton
Cam Newton
What Bill Belichick had to say about Cam Newton's future as the Patriots' starting quarterback December 11, 2020 | 12:54 AM
Jarrett Stidham relieved Cam Newton in the 4th quarter Thursday, but he could have come in sooner.
Patriots
Why not go to Jarrett Stidham? December 11, 2020 | 12:34 AM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
12 thoughts on the Patriots' 24-3 loss to the Rams December 11, 2020 | 12:06 AM
James Harden reportedly wants to go to four Eastern Conference teams, but not the Celtics.
Celtics
James Harden's preferred trade destinations include East contenders, but not Celtics December 10, 2020 | 11:29 PM
Cam Newton's abdominal injury has reportedly caused him quite a bit of pain.
CAM NEWTON
Cam Newton's abdominal injury has reportedly caused 'an awful lot' of pain December 10, 2020 | 8:37 PM
Daniel Bard posted a 3.65 ERA this season.
MLB
Daniel Bard was named NL Comeback Player of the Year December 10, 2020 | 8:27 PM
Payton Pritchard has impressed Marcus Smart in the early going.
Celtics
Marcus Smart 'had a feeling' Payton Pritchard would stand out December 10, 2020 | 8:11 PM
Houston Texans executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby, left, stands with Texans chairman and CEO Cal McNair.
JACK EASTERBY
Former Patriots chaplain Jack Easterby has contributed to an 'atmosphere of mistrust' in Houston December 10, 2020 | 7:45 PM
Tom Brady loves the Tampa Bay weather.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady: 'You won't catch me dead' living in Northeast anymore December 10, 2020 | 6:52 PM
Patriots quarterback Cam Newton is sacked by Rams defensive end Michael Brockers.
Patriots
Patriots' playoff chances take a major hit in 24-3 loss to Rams December 10, 2020 | 6:44 PM
Barry Chin
Red Sox
Dave Dombrowski in serious talks to join Phillies, according to report December 10, 2020 | 3:30 PM
Head coach Jeff Hafley helped guide the Eagles through a most-unusual season.
BC FOOTBALL
Why BC football decided to not participate in a bowl game this season December 10, 2020 | 3:26 PM
Stephon Gilmore
Patriots
Stephon Gilmore explained why he likes to wear South Carolina gear in Los Angeles December 10, 2020 | 10:47 AM
Rick Scuteri
Unconventional Preview
Chad Finn: The Rams are a complete team, but the Patriots have been finding a way December 10, 2020 | 8:01 AM
CELTICS
Celtics' Romeo Langford is still 'a ways away' from a return December 9, 2020 | 11:59 PM
Manny Ramirez tried to introduce himself to a Red Sox fan in Australia, but the fan didn't recognize him.
Manny Ramirez
Man wearing Red Sox hat fails to recognize Manny Ramirez in viral TikTok video December 9, 2020 | 9:17 PM
ESPN ranked four Celtics in its top 100.
NBA TOP 100
ESPN ranked Jayson Tatum and three other Boston Celtics players in its top 100 December 9, 2020 | 8:00 PM