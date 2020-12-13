Celtics’ Payton Pritchard practiced one day after popping finger out of place: ‘He’s a tough little guy’

"They popped that thing back in, and he was begging to come back into practice."

Payton Pritchard was back to practice on Sunday after popping his finger out of place Saturday.
Payton Pritchard was back to practice on Sunday after popping his finger out of place Saturday. –AP Photo/Rick Scuteri
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
December 13, 2020

Related Links

Boston Celtics rookie Payton Pritchard suffered an injury during Saturday’s practice that Brad Stevens didn’t know exactly how to describe.

“Payton Pritchard had his finger pop out today,” Stevens told reporters via Zoom, when asked if he had any other injury updates in addition to Kemba Walker and Tristan Thompson. “I don’t know what the right medical term is for that. But they were able to place it back and hopefully his timeline to return to practice will be sooner rather than later.”

Pritchard, who was the Celtics’ second first-round selection at No. 26, has impressed teammates and coaches in the early going. Marcus Smart singled out Pritchard as a player he had been excited to watch and said the 2020 Pac-12 Player of the Year “hasn’t disappointed yet.”

Advertisement

According to Stevens, Pritchard practiced again Sunday — just one day after the injury.

“He’s tough,” Stevens said. “He tried to get in practice yesterday and like I said, they popped that thing back in and he was begging to come back into practice, but they waited — rightfully so — until there was an X-ray taken to make sure there were no other issues. He practiced fully today with his fingers taped up. He’s a tough little guy.”

Pritchard was asked last week about preparing for the regular season without the benefit of Summer League or a normal training camp.

“I think it’s definitely difficult because you got to come in, you’ve got to learn the playbook right away, you got to learn the defensive schemes,” Pritchard said. “But for me, experiencing what I went through in college and picking up things like that, so I just tried to pick up things right away. Try to get the playbook down before practice started, defensive schemes and all that. So I kind of had my mind wrapped around it before we even started so it wasn’t just coming at me so fast. So I tried to get a head start on things, and that’s how I try to approach it.”

Advertisement

The Celtics open preseason play Tuesday against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Celtics NBA

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Jimmy Garoppolo
PATRIOTS
Peter King discussed the Patriots' quarterback options beyond the 2020 season December 13, 2020 | 8:19 PM
Tacko Fall is happy to be back with the Boston Celtics.
TACKO FALL
Here's why Tacko Fall is happy to be back with the Boston Celtics December 13, 2020 | 7:38 PM
New England Patriots quarterbacks Jarrett Stidham, left, and Cam Newton bump fists.
IN BILL WE TRUST?
Mike Lombardi says fans should trust Bill Belichick starting Cam Newton December 13, 2020 | 5:57 PM
Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant discussed Brooklyn's offense on Instagram Live.
Celtics
Kevin Durant doesn't agree with Kyrie Irving's plan to post up eight times per game December 13, 2020 | 5:07 PM
Tom Brady (12) congratulates Minnesota Vikings strong safety Harrison Smith.
NFL
Tom Brady helps boost Buccaneers' playoff chances with win over Vikings December 13, 2020 | 5:02 PM
NFL
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs clinch AFC West with 33-27 win over Dolphins December 13, 2020 | 4:35 PM
A question about Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians caused Tom Brady to end his press conference on Sunday.
Tom Brady
Adam Schefter reported new details on Tom Brady's relationship with coach Bruce Arians December 13, 2020 | 2:51 PM
Matthew Hinton
Media
How Jamie Erdahl came through under pressure during the Alabama-LSU game December 13, 2020 | 2:48 PM
College Sports
Florida's Keyontae Johnson remains in critical, stable condition after collapsing during game December 13, 2020 | 1:21 PM
MLS CUP
Columbus Crew win 2nd MLS title, beating Seattle 3-0 December 12, 2020 | 10:54 PM
Vanderbilt's Sarah Fuller kicks an extra point Saturday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sarah Fuller 1st woman to score in Power Five football game December 12, 2020 | 9:10 PM
Cam Newton WEEI interview
Real Estate
Cam Newton reportedly sells his Charlotte condo to LaMelo Ball December 12, 2020 | 8:12 PM
Patriots quarterback Cam Newton, left, greets offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels before a game.
PATRIOTS
Josh McDaniels said Cam Newton has 'certainly been the best option' at QB all season December 12, 2020 | 7:40 PM
Jaylen Brown of the Celtics warms up in a VOTE shirt prior to a game against the Miami Heat.
JAYLEN BROWN
Jaylen Brown on being named a 'Bostonian of the Year': 'I'm trying to be a part of this community' December 12, 2020 | 7:33 PM
Boston College coach Jim Christian instructs his team.
BC BASKETBALL
3 takeaways from Boston College's 'hurtful and embarrassing' 38-point loss to Syracuse December 12, 2020 | 6:31 PM
Tristan Thompson is now a member of the Celtics.
CELTICS
Tristan Thompson is still out and could miss Celtics' season opener December 12, 2020 | 5:30 PM
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown will make another Conference Finals appearance in their young careers.
CELTICS
New Celtic Jeff Teague believes Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are superstars December 12, 2020 | 4:34 PM
Keyontae Johnson.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Florida basketball standout Keyontae Johnson hospitalized after collapsing on court December 12, 2020 | 4:04 PM
Patriots
With playoffs unlikely, fading Patriots have questions at quarterback December 12, 2020 | 3:20 PM
Dave Dombrowski has been with the Red Sox for four years.
MLB
New Phillies boss Dave Dombrowski plans retool, not rebuild December 11, 2020 | 9:50 PM
Kyrie Irving playing for the Nets on Feb. 1, 2020. Irving left Boston as a free agent in 2019.
KYRIE IRVING
'I do not talk to pawns': Kyrie Irving responds to fine for not talking to media December 11, 2020 | 3:26 PM
Former Red Sox president of baseball operation Dave Dombrowski was hired by the Phillies to the same role.
MLB
Ex-Red Sox exec Dave Dombrowski hired as Phillies' president of baseball operations December 11, 2020 | 3:11 PM
Jarrett Stidham is still the Patriots' backup quarterback.
Newton vs. Stidham
Bill Belichick was asked again why he's sticking with Cam Newton over Jarrett Stidham. Here's what he said. December 11, 2020 | 12:08 PM
Patriots rebuild Belichick future
Patriots
Why Rob Ninkovich believes Bill Belichick will stay around for Patriots rebuild December 11, 2020 | 10:18 AM
Cam Newton reacts after throwing a pick-six in Patriots loss to the Rams.
CAM NEWTON
Kenny Young says Cam Newton's body language tipped Rams on play that led to a pick-six December 11, 2020 | 10:16 AM
Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers, left, is tackled by Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty during the first half Thursday.
PATRIOTS-RAMS
Cam Akers runs wild, Cam Newton benched as Rams rout Patriots 24-3 December 11, 2020 | 1:14 AM
Lawrence Guy and the Patriots are still hoping to make the playoffs.
PATRIOTS
Lawrence Guy on the Patriots' playoff chances: 'We ain't a bunch of quitters' December 11, 2020 | 1:12 AM
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton runs off the field after a loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
Patriots
Cam Newton says abdominal injury didn't affect his play December 11, 2020 | 1:04 AM
Bill Belichick Cam Newton
Cam Newton
What Bill Belichick had to say about Cam Newton's future as the Patriots' starting quarterback December 11, 2020 | 12:54 AM
Jarrett Stidham relieved Cam Newton in the 4th quarter Thursday, but he could have come in sooner.
Patriots
Why not go to Jarrett Stidham? December 11, 2020 | 12:34 AM