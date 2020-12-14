Morning sports update: Donovan Mitchell, Jaylen Brown joke about new claim regarding Jayson Tatum’s height

Tatum responded, citing a popular Celtics meme.

Jayson Tatum Height
Jayson Tatum during the Celtics' playoff run in 2020. –Mark J. Terrill/AP Photo
By
Boston.com Staff
December 14, 2020 | 10:12 AM

The Patriots were idle on Sunday after losing to the Rams on Thursday. New England’s AFC East counterparts had mixed results in Week 14, with the Dolphins and Jets losing, and the Bills defeating the Steelers on Sunday night, 26-15.

In other sports news from Sunday, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will reportedly drop its longtime nickname, the Indians.

The jokes about Jayson Tatum’s height: On Sunday, Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell quote-tweeted a Bleacher Report tweet about Celtics coach Brad Stevens claiming Jayson Tatum is actually now 6-feet-10, even though he was listed at 6-foot-8 a season ago.

Mitchell jokingly asked “why are we lying like this,” tagging Tatum himself in the tweet.

Tatum weighed in on the matter, citing a noted meme about the rising Celtics’ star that began during his rookie season when he was 19 years old.

“This my [fourth] year being ’19’ I’m still growing,” Tatum joked.

And not to be outdone, Celtics teammate Jaylen Brown (a friend of Mitchell’s) also joked about Tatum’s height.

“My bro really 6’11,” Brown tweeted.

Tatum remains listed on the Celtics’ website as 6-foot-8.

Trivia: The best the Patriots can end up in 2020 now is 9-7. The last New England team to have that record was in 2002. That season, Ty Law tied with a teammate for the lead in interceptions on the team with four. Who was that other player?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: Drafted fifth overall by the Packers in 1992, he played for three AFC East teams (including the Patriots) over the course of his 14-year career.

More from Boston.com:

Steve Kornacki’s breakdown of the AFC playoff picture:

On this day: In 1968, Bobby Orr scored a hat trick of goals and added two assists for good measure as the Bruins demolished the Blackhawks, 10-5.

Orr achieved his feat of goal-scoring with more than 10 minutes to go in only the second period. The game, as Boston Globe reporter Tom Fitzgerald noted at the time, had to be stopped after the third goal after fans tossed hats onto the ice to honor the 20-year-old Boston defenseman.

Bobby Orr hat trick Bruins 1968

Daily highlight: Colts cornerback Kenny Moore, who was initially signed in the NFL by the Patriots as an undrafted player in 2017, made an unbelievable interception on Sunday in Indianapolis’ win over the Raiders.

Trivia answer: Terrell Buckley

TOPICS: Celtics Jayson Tatum Jaylen Brown

