After just 79 days, the Celtics are back. Here’s what to expect.

And this is Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum's team now.

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, shown last December, have been everything the Celtics could've hoped for from a pair of No. 3 overall draft picks.
Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, shown last December, have been everything the Celtics could've hoped for from a pair of No. 3 overall draft picks. –Barry Chin/The Boston Globe
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Sports columnist
December 15, 2020 | 2:49 PM

Related Links

COMMENTARY

The Celtics’ 2019-2020 season ended 79 days ago with a suspense-free, 125-113 loss to the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals on Sept. 27. It was a memorable run, despite what the banner-or-bust crowd might yowl at you.

Sixty-five days ago, the Disney bubble came to a close when Rajon Rondo won his second NBA title, and yes, that is the only appropriate prism for a Boston fan to view the outcome of last season’s Finals.

Seriously, though: Seventy-nine days ago? Sixty-five? The end of the last Celtics’ season and the NBA season overall feels like it just happened about two weeks ago. It’s hard to believe they’re ready to fire it up.

Advertisement

But here we are, with the Celtics opening their two-game preseason Tuesday night against Doc Rivers and the Sixers, with the real season set to open against the Bucks in eight days.

It’s nice to have them back. The Celtics, with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown now at the forefront and Gordon Hayward having headed off in his quest to score a lot of points for a lot of money for a lousy team, should make a run at a fourth Eastern Conference finals appearance in five years. But this feels … soon.

NBA players as a whole are so savvy about their conditioning these days that they don’t really get out of shape. There isn’t a Billy Paultz in the league these days, you know? But this short offseason and the heavy immediate workload is almost certainly going to lead to an abundance of injuries.

The Celtics are already dealing with a couple ailments of note. Tristan Thompson, a free-agent pickup who should fill the role of tough rebounding/defending big man that old-school Celtics fans have coveted since Kendrick Perkins was traded — let’s see — 3,582 days ago, is already dealing with a hamstring injury.

More troubling, Kemba Walker is out through at least early January with a knee injury that just won’t relent. Walker was an absolute joy to watch during his first couple of months with the Celtics last season, an All-Star level player who seemed more pleased with teammates’ success than his own. But the knee began barking before the All-Star break, the problem lingered, and the Walker we saw in the bubble was compromised. His familiar burst did not accompany him to Disney.

Advertisement

His status, and exactly what he will be capable of once he returns, hovers over this season. It’s also a reminder of how much lousy luck the Celtics have had with their greatest plans over the last half-dozen seasons. Isaiah Thomas injured his hip and altered his career by playing through it. Hayward snapped his ankle in the first quarter of his first game as a Celtic. Kyrie Irving, acquired in a no-brainer deal that included sending Thomas to Cleveland, was a blast when engaged, but fluctuated between insouciance and insubordination at the end.

My daughter has a poster in her room of the star-crossed 2018-19 team that includes Irving, Hayward, Al Horford, Tatum, Brown, Marcus Smart, Marcus Morris, Terry Rozier, and Aron Baynes. Just two years later, it’s amazing how much talent they had, and how their pathetic lack of chemistry led to squandering that opportunity. You’ll know what we mean soon, Nets fans.

For all of the frustrations of best-laid big pictures gone haywire, the most important requirements to sustaining an excellent team have worked out in their favor: Tatum and Brown have done everything and then some to validate their selections as No. 3 overall picks.

This is their team, and if they improve at anything close to the rate they did a season ago, another deep playoff run is a certainty. Even if they improve incrementally, the Celtics should excel and emerge as an elite team in the East.

To his credit last season, Tatum eradicated many of the bad habits that infiltrated his game during his second season, turning into a legitimate go-to scorer for a winning team. Brown improved every last aspect of his game, becoming a more reliable shooter, tightening his dribble, and never failing to give maximum defensive effort.

Advertisement

Tatum’s ceiling is probably a top-10 NBA player, with Brown in the top 20. Their skills aren’t entirely complementary, but they do play well together, they like each other — we’ve come to learn how important that is — and they are both signed long-term. Underestimate them at your peril.

Walker — should the knee cooperate, of course — is an excellent third option, and one who has the maturity to be accepting of his role. Marcus Smart, the heart (and guts) of it all, and Daniel Theis, whose versatility and skill seemed to be news to every NBA color analyst that saw him play in the postseason, will be especially essential early on. Thompson gives them a physical and rebounding presence they’ve lacked.

Hayward’s playmaking will be missed. The injury robbed him of some of the skills and daring that made him an All-Star with the Jazz, but a player who averages 17.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 4.1 assists, and does everything pretty well is not easily replaced. It’s too bad raw but skilled sophomore Romeo Langford is still recovering from his wrist surgery, because there is an opportunity there to be seized.

I’d say I hope coach Brad Stevens gives an opportunity to some of the more raw talents on the roster, such as third-year big Robert Williams and rookie shooter Aaron Nesmith. But the better way to phrase it is to say they should be prepared to seize whatever chances are presented to them. Stevens might have to let them suffer more growing pains than he normally allows with young players.

I’m somewhat skeptical Nesmith and Peyton Pritchard will contribute right away, just because there was no summer ball and the degree of difficulty in learning what they need to learn is much higher for this year’s crop of rookies. If Nesmith can become trustworthy as a designated shooter, that would be enough for now.

I’m more curious whether any second-year players — excluding Grant Williams, already locked in as a steady rotation piece — emerge. It wouldn’t shock me if Tremont Waters outperformed veteran Jeff Teague in Walker’s absence. Carsen Edwards has to start making a few long ones now, or his future will be in Europe. Tacko Fall remains enticingly . . . well, tall. That they brought him back is indicator enough of his progress.

It’s funny. Last season didn’t end that long ago, but the Celtics do look a little different than the last time we saw them. They’ll go as far as a couple of familiar kids — 22 and 24, and everything they were supposed to be — can take them.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Celtics NBA

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Wellesley High School varsity girls basketball coach Dwayne Powell, junior varsity coach Matt Buckheit, and assistant varsity coach Shantell Jeter speak to players at the beginning of the first day of practice Monday.
HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS
How the COVID-19 pandemic will affect high school sports in Massachusetts this winter December 15, 2020 | 4:16 PM
Manny Ramirez Curt Schilling
Sports Q
Who would you vote for on the Baseball Hall of Fame ballot? December 15, 2020 | 3:13 PM
Alex Menendez
NFL
Nickelodeon to air slime-filled coverage of NFL playoff game in January December 15, 2020 | 1:57 PM
Timothy T Ludwig
Patriots
Where the Patriots fit into a crowded AFC playoff picture December 15, 2020 | 12:56 PM
Jaylen Brown was named a Bostonian of the Year.
JAYLEN BROWN
Jaylen Brown implores public to contact representatives to help curb 'racist surveillance' December 15, 2020 | 12:33 PM
Lamar Jackson
NFL
Lamar Jackson insisted he 'didn't pull a Paul Pierce' during Monday Night Football December 15, 2020 | 11:10 AM
Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham on the Patriots' sideline.
Patriots
Bill Belichick says he doesn't want to start Jarrett Stidham. Here's why he should reconsider. December 15, 2020 | 10:25 AM
Hunter Renfroe things to know
Red Sox
4 things to know about new Red Sox signing Hunter Renfroe December 15, 2020 | 10:07 AM
NFL
NFL says it won't be cutting in line for coronavirus vaccine December 15, 2020 | 2:28 AM
Jayson Tatum and Joel Embiid meet again on Tuesday.
CELTICS
10 things to watch as Celtics open preseason vs. 76ers December 14, 2020 | 10:53 PM
MLB
Indians owner says name won't change in 2021 December 14, 2020 | 9:43 PM
Kyrie Irving broke his self-imposed media silence on Monday.
KYRIE IRVING
Here's why Kyrie Irving didn't speak to the media to start the season December 14, 2020 | 6:50 PM
New England Patriots quarterbacks Cam Newton, left, and Jarrett Stidham sit on the bench.
Patriots
Bill Belichick says Patriots aren't considering playing both Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham December 14, 2020 | 6:11 PM
Tom Pennington
Red Sox
What Hunter Renfroe had to say about signing with the Red Sox December 14, 2020 | 3:16 PM
The Cleveland Indians are changing their name after 105 years, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020.
MLB
New England's place in an 'insulting' history of the Cleveland baseball team's nickname December 14, 2020 | 2:08 PM
Tom Pennington
Red Sox
Red Sox sign outfielder Hunter Renfroe December 14, 2020 | 1:22 PM
Cam Newton Patriots
Patriots
Cam Newton defended Josh McDaniels's play-calling, admitted Patriots' record 'extremely frustrating' December 14, 2020 | 12:07 PM
Jayson Tatum Height
Celtics
Donovan Mitchell, Jaylen Brown joke about new claim regarding Jayson Tatum's height December 14, 2020 | 10:12 AM
Charles Krupa
Media
Abby Chin is returning to NBC Sports Boston December 14, 2020 | 9:08 AM
NFL
Bills improve to 10-3 with 26-15 win over sloppy Steelers December 14, 2020 | 1:23 AM
Members of the Cleveland Indians wear uniforms featuring mascot Chief Wahoo as they stand on the field for the national anthem before a game in 2017.
Name change
Cleveland’s baseball team will drop its Indians team name December 13, 2020 | 9:22 PM
Josh Jacobs Fantasy Joke
FANTASY FOOLED
Raiders running back fooled fantasy football players with pregame message December 13, 2020 | 9:15 PM
Payton Pritchard was back to practice on Sunday after popping his finger out of place Saturday.
CELTICS
Celtics' Payton Pritchard practiced one day after popping his finger out of place December 13, 2020 | 8:26 PM
Jimmy Garoppolo
PATRIOTS
Peter King discussed the Patriots' quarterback options beyond the 2020 season December 13, 2020 | 8:19 PM
Tacko Fall is happy to be back with the Boston Celtics.
TACKO FALL
Here's why Tacko Fall is happy to be back with the Boston Celtics December 13, 2020 | 7:38 PM
New England Patriots quarterbacks Jarrett Stidham, left, and Cam Newton bump fists.
IN BILL WE TRUST?
Mike Lombardi says fans should trust Bill Belichick starting Cam Newton December 13, 2020 | 5:57 PM
Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant discussed Brooklyn's offense on Instagram Live.
Celtics
Kevin Durant doesn't agree with Kyrie Irving's plan to post up eight times per game December 13, 2020 | 5:07 PM
Tom Brady (12) congratulates Minnesota Vikings strong safety Harrison Smith.
NFL
Tom Brady helps boost Buccaneers' playoff chances with win over Vikings December 13, 2020 | 5:02 PM
NFL
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs clinch AFC West with 33-27 win over Dolphins December 13, 2020 | 4:35 PM
A question about Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians caused Tom Brady to end his press conference on Sunday.
Tom Brady
Adam Schefter reported new details on Tom Brady's relationship with coach Bruce Arians December 13, 2020 | 2:51 PM