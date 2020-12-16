What oddsmakers are predicting for the Celtics this upcoming season

The Celtics have been given the fifth-best odds to win the NBA title.

Celtics head coach Brad Stevens instructs his team as forward Jayson Tatum waits to inbound the ball.
Oddsmakers predict Jayson Tatum and Brad Stevens to be in contention for major awards this season. –Elise Amendola/AP
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Weekend Sports Producer
December 16, 2020 | 5:46 PM

Only two months after the 2019-20 season ended, the 2020-21 NBA season is less than a week away. As a matter of fact, teams are already playing preseason games, with the Celtics losing their preseason opener to the 76ers on Tuesday night.

While the Celtics’ first preseason game resulted in a loss, oddsmakers are projecting the team to have another good season.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Celtics’ odds of making the playoffs at -1500, giving them an implied probability of roughly 94 percent. It also sets Boston’s over/under win total at 44.5. With the league playing just 72 games this season as opposed to the usual 82, 44 wins would give the Celtics a 61.1 winning percentage, which is down from the 66.7 winning percentage they had last season when they went 48-24.

Advertisement

FanDuel is also projecting another second-place finish for the Celtics in the Atlantic Division. It has the Celtics pegged to win the division at +250 (an implied probability of 28.6 percent), trailing Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving’s Nets squad, at +140 to win the division. The 76ers and Raptors follow the Celtics, respectively, while the Knicks have the lowest odds to win the division.

The Celtics are in the mix to win the Eastern Conference, according to FanDuel. After making the Eastern Conference Finals in three of the last four seasons, the Celtics have the third-best odds to win the East, sitting at +600 (an implied probability of 14.3 percent). The Bucks (+240) and Nets (+270) are ahead of the Celtics while the Heat (+700), who defeated the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals last season, are behind.

FanDuel is giving the Celtics the fifth-best odds to win the NBA title this upcoming season, tied with the Denver Nuggets at +1600 (an implied probability of 5.9 percent). Boston trails both teams from Los Angeles plus Milwaukee and Brooklyn with the Lakers having the highest-odds (+270) to win the title.

Jayson Tatum should have another strong season, according to FanDuel. The Celtics’ young star is 10th in MVP odds at +2600. Luka Doncic leads the way at +410 while back-to-back MVP winner Giannis Antetokounmpo is second at +480.

Advertisement

PointsBet Sportsbook sees Tatum being named an All-Star this season as a near certainty, placing -3334 odds (97.1 percent implied probability) for him to be named an All-Star. PointsBet also gives Tatum the 12th-best odds (+5000) at winning the league’s scoring title. Tatum’s 23.4 points per game were the 17th-best last season. With continued progression and the absence of Kemba Walker to start the season, it wouldn’t be a shock if Tatum was in the mix for the league’s scoring title.

Oddsmakers also see Jaylen Brown putting up another impressive season. FanDuel places his odds to win Most Improved Player at +3000, tied for the 12th-best. PointsBet puts Brown’s odds of being named an All-Star at +175, which is 14th-best in the Eastern Conference. Brown averaged a career-high 20.3 points per game during the regular season last year and averaged 21.8 points per game in the playoffs. With his seven-point per game increase last season plus Walker’s aforementioned absence, Brown might be a few steps away from becoming an All-Star.

Brad Stevens holds the best odds to win Coach of the Year at PointsBet SportsBook. His odds to win the award are at +900, with Heat coach Erik Spoelstra at +1200 and 76ers coach Doc Rivers +1400. In his six seasons in Boston, Stevens has only been a finalist for the award once, finishing third in voting in 2018.

Marcus Smart is also in the mix again for Defensive Player of the Year. His odds to win the award are +5500 on FanDuel, tied for ninth-best in the league. Smart has made the NBA All-Defensive First Team the last two seasons and finished seventh in voting for Defensive Player of the Year last season.

Advertisement

FanDuel isn’t as high on the Celtics’ rookies’ odds to win Rookie of the Year. Aaron Nesmith has the 19th-best odds (+6500) to win the award while Payton Pritchard is tied for the 28th-best odds (+11000) to win the award. It shouldn’t be a shock that the Celtics’ rookies’ odds to win are that low considering they’ll likely be playing off the bench this season, giving them limited opportunities to shine.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Celtics Jayson Tatum Jaylen Brown Brad Stevens

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Gordon Hayward suffered yet another injury.
GORDON HAYWARD
Gordon Hayward suffers avulsion fracture in finger December 16, 2020 | 5:32 PM
Jeff Hafley guided the Eagles to a 6-5 record this year.
COLLEGE SPORTS
A look inside one of the most highly regarded recruiting classes in BC football history December 16, 2020 | 3:50 PM
N'Keal Harry during the 2020 season
Patriots
N'Keal Harry's trainer says Cam Newton's inaccuracy has held back receiver's development December 16, 2020 | 2:27 PM
It’s student meets teacher when Brian Flores (left) returns to Gillette this weekend.
Patriots
How Brian Flores's record stacks up against other Bill Belichick head coaching disciples December 16, 2020 | 1:38 PM
Manny Ramirez Australia Sydney
Red Sox
'There's no way this guy is 48': Manny Ramirez praised ahead of Australian Baseball League debut December 16, 2020 | 10:36 AM
Payton Pritchard made his Celtics debut on Tuesday.
Celtics
Celtics rookies Payton Pritchard, Aaron Nesmith show flashes December 16, 2020 | 6:32 AM
NBC Sports Boston honored late Celtics legend Tommy Heinsohn on Tuesday.
TOMMY POINTS
Tommy Heinsohn honored during Celtics broadcast with tribute video, postgame 'Tommy Award' December 15, 2020 | 11:28 PM
The Celtics opened preseason play against the Sixers on Tuesday.
CELTICS
5 takeaways from the Celtics' preseason loss to the 76ers December 15, 2020 | 10:37 PM
NFL
NFL not allowing mandated local bubbles during postseason December 15, 2020 | 8:48 PM
Daniel Theis will miss tonight's game against the Sixers.
CELTICS
Celtics are without Kemba Walker, Tristan Thompson, Daniel Theis vs. 76ers December 15, 2020 | 6:58 PM
The Patriots play the Arizona Cardinals in the first half of a game at an empty Gillette Stadium.
NFL
COVID-19 has sparked a unique trend in NFL results this season December 15, 2020 | 6:23 PM
Wellesley High School varsity girls basketball coach Dwayne Powell, junior varsity coach Matt Buckheit, and assistant varsity coach Shantell Jeter speak to players at the beginning of the first day of practice Monday.
HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS
How the COVID-19 pandemic will affect high school sports in Massachusetts this winter December 15, 2020 | 4:16 PM
Manny Ramirez Curt Schilling
Sports Q
Who would you vote for on the Baseball Hall of Fame ballot? December 15, 2020 | 3:13 PM
Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, shown last December, have been everything the Celtics could've hoped for from a pair of No. 3 overall draft picks.
Celtics
Chad Finn: After just 79 days, the Celtics are back. Here's what to expect. December 15, 2020 | 2:49 PM
Alex Menendez
NFL
Nickelodeon to air slime-filled coverage of NFL playoff game in January December 15, 2020 | 1:57 PM
Timothy T Ludwig
Patriots
Where the Patriots fit into a crowded AFC playoff picture December 15, 2020 | 12:56 PM
Jaylen Brown was named a Bostonian of the Year.
JAYLEN BROWN
Jaylen Brown implores public to contact representatives to help curb 'racist surveillance' December 15, 2020 | 12:33 PM
Lamar Jackson
NFL
Lamar Jackson insisted he 'didn't pull a Paul Pierce' during Monday Night Football December 15, 2020 | 11:10 AM
Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham on the Patriots' sideline.
Patriots
Bill Belichick says he doesn't want to start Jarrett Stidham. Here's why he should reconsider. December 15, 2020 | 10:25 AM
Hunter Renfroe things to know
Red Sox
4 things to know about new Red Sox signing Hunter Renfroe December 15, 2020 | 10:07 AM
NFL
NFL says it won't be cutting in line for coronavirus vaccine December 15, 2020 | 2:28 AM
Jayson Tatum and Joel Embiid meet again on Tuesday.
CELTICS
10 things to watch as Celtics open preseason vs. 76ers December 14, 2020 | 10:53 PM
MLB
Indians owner says name won't change in 2021 December 14, 2020 | 9:43 PM
Kyrie Irving broke his self-imposed media silence on Monday.
KYRIE IRVING
Here's why Kyrie Irving didn't speak to the media to start the season December 14, 2020 | 6:50 PM
New England Patriots quarterbacks Cam Newton, left, and Jarrett Stidham sit on the bench.
Patriots
Bill Belichick says Patriots aren't considering playing both Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham December 14, 2020 | 6:11 PM
Tom Pennington
Red Sox
What Hunter Renfroe had to say about signing with the Red Sox December 14, 2020 | 3:16 PM
The Cleveland Indians are changing their name after 105 years, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020.
MLB
New England's place in an 'insulting' history of the Cleveland baseball team's nickname December 14, 2020 | 2:08 PM
Tom Pennington
Red Sox
Red Sox sign outfielder Hunter Renfroe December 14, 2020 | 1:22 PM
Cam Newton Patriots
Patriots
Cam Newton defended Josh McDaniels's play-calling, admitted Patriots' record 'extremely frustrating' December 14, 2020 | 12:07 PM
Jayson Tatum Height
Celtics
Donovan Mitchell, Jaylen Brown joke about new claim regarding Jayson Tatum's height December 14, 2020 | 10:12 AM