Celtics players call for Gov. Baker to end facial recognition surveillance

"Baker’s rejection of this section of the police reform bill is deeply troubling because this technology supercharges racial profiling by police."

Jaylen Brown and Kemba Walker celebrate during the second half.
Celtics players wrote an op-ed in The Boston Globe asking Governor Charlie Baker pass police reform bill with regulations on face recognition technology. –Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Weekend Sports Producer
December 16, 2020 | 6:08 PM

Celtics players are asking Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker to reconsider his stance on the use of facial recognition technology in the police force.

In an op-ed for The Boston Globe on Wednesday, Celtics players made the argument to Governor Baker that facial recognition technology should not be used by the police.

“Baker’s rejection of this section of the police reform bill is deeply troubling because this technology supercharges racial profiling by police and has resulted in the wrongful arrests of innocent people,” the subheadline of the article read.

Last Thursday, Governor Baker sent back a police accountability bill to lawmakers and threatened not to sign the bill if they didn’t make the changes he’s looking for. One of Baker’s amendments to the bill was removing the proposed regulation of the use of facial recognition technology by the government.

Advertisement

In making their argument, Celtics players cited a test done by the ACLU of Massachusetts last year in which the union compared the official headshots of 188 New England athletes with a database of mugshots. Twenty-seven of the athletes were falsely matched in the test, including Tacko Fall and former Celtic Gordon Hayward.

The players also cited the case of Robert Williams, a Detroit man who was arrested for 30 hours because of the police’s use of facial recognition technology that incorrectly matched Williams with a man who committed a crime a year earlier.

“Massachusetts lawmakers’ proposed regulations make sense for racial justice and public safety,” the players wrote. “By prohibiting government agencies from using face recognition technology to surveil people, it will prevent racially-biased, discriminatory surveillance technology from being used to track us everywhere we go. In those rare situations where the technology might give police officers a useful lead in the investigation of serious crimes, the bill would allow them to get a warrant to compare images of suspects to images already held by the government.”

In asking for the removal of facial recognition technology, the Celtics players endorsed section 26 of the bill, which allows police to search images via the Registry of Motor Vehicles in serious criminal investigations and life-threatening emergencies to help identify those suspected of a crime.

Advertisement

“Like policing itself, surveillance technologies are most often deployed in communities of color, severely diminishing people’s anonymity and privacy and putting them at potential risk,” the players wrote.

The op-ed concluded by asking the Legislature to return the proposed regulations to Baker, and for Baker to sign the bill.

Every player on the Celtics’ roster is credited at the end of the article.

You can read the entire op-ed here.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Celtics Gov. Charlie Baker Politics Racial Justice

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Celtics head coach Brad Stevens instructs his team as forward Jayson Tatum waits to inbound the ball.
CELTICS
What oddsmakers are predicting for the Celtics this upcoming season December 16, 2020 | 5:46 PM
Gordon Hayward suffered yet another injury.
GORDON HAYWARD
Gordon Hayward suffers avulsion fracture in finger December 16, 2020 | 5:32 PM
Jeff Hafley guided the Eagles to a 6-5 record this year.
COLLEGE SPORTS
A look inside one of the most highly regarded recruiting classes in BC football history December 16, 2020 | 3:50 PM
N'Keal Harry during the 2020 season
Patriots
N'Keal Harry's trainer says Cam Newton's inaccuracy has held back receiver's development December 16, 2020 | 2:27 PM
It’s student meets teacher when Brian Flores (left) returns to Gillette this weekend.
Patriots
How Brian Flores's record stacks up against other Bill Belichick head coaching disciples December 16, 2020 | 1:38 PM
Manny Ramirez Australia Sydney
Red Sox
'There's no way this guy is 48': Manny Ramirez praised ahead of Australian Baseball League debut December 16, 2020 | 10:36 AM
Payton Pritchard made his Celtics debut on Tuesday.
Celtics
Celtics rookies Payton Pritchard, Aaron Nesmith show flashes December 16, 2020 | 6:32 AM
NBC Sports Boston honored late Celtics legend Tommy Heinsohn on Tuesday.
TOMMY POINTS
Tommy Heinsohn honored during Celtics broadcast with tribute video, postgame 'Tommy Award' December 15, 2020 | 11:28 PM
The Celtics opened preseason play against the Sixers on Tuesday.
CELTICS
5 takeaways from the Celtics' preseason loss to the 76ers December 15, 2020 | 10:37 PM
NFL
NFL not allowing mandated local bubbles during postseason December 15, 2020 | 8:48 PM
Daniel Theis will miss tonight's game against the Sixers.
CELTICS
Celtics are without Kemba Walker, Tristan Thompson, Daniel Theis vs. 76ers December 15, 2020 | 6:58 PM
The Patriots play the Arizona Cardinals in the first half of a game at an empty Gillette Stadium.
NFL
COVID-19 has sparked a unique trend in NFL results this season December 15, 2020 | 6:23 PM
Wellesley High School varsity girls basketball coach Dwayne Powell, junior varsity coach Matt Buckheit, and assistant varsity coach Shantell Jeter speak to players at the beginning of the first day of practice Monday.
HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS
How the COVID-19 pandemic will affect high school sports in Massachusetts this winter December 15, 2020 | 4:16 PM
Manny Ramirez Curt Schilling
Sports Q
Who would you vote for on the Baseball Hall of Fame ballot? December 15, 2020 | 3:13 PM
Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, shown last December, have been everything the Celtics could've hoped for from a pair of No. 3 overall draft picks.
Celtics
Chad Finn: After just 79 days, the Celtics are back. Here's what to expect. December 15, 2020 | 2:49 PM
Alex Menendez
NFL
Nickelodeon to air slime-filled coverage of NFL playoff game in January December 15, 2020 | 1:57 PM
Timothy T Ludwig
Patriots
Where the Patriots fit into a crowded AFC playoff picture December 15, 2020 | 12:56 PM
Jaylen Brown was named a Bostonian of the Year.
JAYLEN BROWN
Jaylen Brown implores public to contact representatives to help curb 'racist surveillance' December 15, 2020 | 12:33 PM
Lamar Jackson
NFL
Lamar Jackson insisted he 'didn't pull a Paul Pierce' during Monday Night Football December 15, 2020 | 11:10 AM
Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham on the Patriots' sideline.
Patriots
Bill Belichick says he doesn't want to start Jarrett Stidham. Here's why he should reconsider. December 15, 2020 | 10:25 AM
Hunter Renfroe things to know
Red Sox
4 things to know about new Red Sox signing Hunter Renfroe December 15, 2020 | 10:07 AM
NFL
NFL says it won't be cutting in line for coronavirus vaccine December 15, 2020 | 2:28 AM
Jayson Tatum and Joel Embiid meet again on Tuesday.
CELTICS
10 things to watch as Celtics open preseason vs. 76ers December 14, 2020 | 10:53 PM
MLB
Indians owner says name won't change in 2021 December 14, 2020 | 9:43 PM
Kyrie Irving broke his self-imposed media silence on Monday.
KYRIE IRVING
Here's why Kyrie Irving didn't speak to the media to start the season December 14, 2020 | 6:50 PM
New England Patriots quarterbacks Cam Newton, left, and Jarrett Stidham sit on the bench.
Patriots
Bill Belichick says Patriots aren't considering playing both Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham December 14, 2020 | 6:11 PM
Tom Pennington
Red Sox
What Hunter Renfroe had to say about signing with the Red Sox December 14, 2020 | 3:16 PM
The Cleveland Indians are changing their name after 105 years, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020.
MLB
New England's place in an 'insulting' history of the Cleveland baseball team's nickname December 14, 2020 | 2:08 PM
Tom Pennington
Red Sox
Red Sox sign outfielder Hunter Renfroe December 14, 2020 | 1:22 PM
Cam Newton Patriots
Patriots
Cam Newton defended Josh McDaniels's play-calling, admitted Patriots' record 'extremely frustrating' December 14, 2020 | 12:07 PM