Tristan Thompson takes part in Celtics practice, status for opener still unclear

Thompson didn't play in the preseason due to a hamstring injury.

Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson grabs a loose ball during Game 1 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics, Sunday, May 13, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Tristan Thompson is practicing after missing the Celtics' two preseason games. –Michael Dwyer / AP
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Weekend Sports Producer
December 19, 2020

A day after getting thumped by the Nets in their final preseason game, the Celtics received some much-needed positive news.

Center Tristan Thompson practiced with the team Saturday after missing both preseason games due to a quad injury.

“He did a lot of practice today and you could tell our energy went to a different level,” Celtics head coach Brad Stevens told reporters of Thompson’s impact at practice. “In large part because he brings a physicality that we really need. I thought he added to the play today and the competitiveness.”

Thompson, who signed a two-year deal with the Celtics in November, injured his hamstring in a private workout prior to the start of training camp. Whether Thompson will play in Wednesday’s season-opener against the Bucks is a question that’s yet to be answered, but Saturday’s update is an improvement from where he was last week. While the start of the season is only days away, Thompson doesn’t want to rush his return.

Advertisement

“That’s a training staff question. When they say I’m ready to go, I’m ready,” Thompson said when asked when he’ll be cleared to play.

“We’re trying to play late June, July. We want everyone to be healthy,” Thompson added.

Thompson said he was “pissed off” by how the Celtics started Friday’s game against the Nets. He’s hoping to bring a strong veteran presence to a Celtics team that’s led by a pair of young stars in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

“We’ve got these talented young stars on our team,” Thompson said. “… The wisdom I’ve learned from my past experience, to help give it to these guys whether it’s the good, bad, or the ugly. At the end of the day, I want to help this team by the best we can be. I feel like my voice and what I’ve been through and what I see is going to challenge them. If I can light a fire under their ass to get them going and try to make everyone just one percent better, then I’ve done my job.”

Second-year forward Grant Williams is one of those young players that’s excited to have Thompson, who won a title in his nine years in Cleveland, back on the court.

Advertisement

“It’s great to have him as a vet, it’s great to have him as a leader, and it’s going to be great to have him back on the court,” Williams told reporters Saturday.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Celtics Basketball NBA

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Jason Varitek played with the Red Sox from 1997-2011.
RED SOX
Jason Varitek's wife provided an encouraging update after he tested positive for COVID-19 December 19, 2020 | 6:48 PM
Lynne Sladky
Media
This Patriots-Dolphins game a new experience for veteran broadcaster Ian Eagle December 19, 2020 | 6:00 PM
Jameis Winston has seen minimal action with the New Orleans Saints this season.
NFL
A former Patriots executive explained why they 'might have an interest' in Jameis Winston this offseason December 19, 2020 | 5:33 PM
Elise Amendola
Celtics
Mike Gorman prepares for a Celtics season without Tommy Heinsohn December 19, 2020 | 5:00 PM
Damien Harris looks for daylight in the third quarter of Sunday's game.
PATRIOTS
Damien Harris, Donte Moncrief out for Patriots against Dolphins December 19, 2020 | 4:16 PM
Marcio Jose Sanchez
NFL
Al Michaels to miss Sunday Night Football due to COVID-19 protocols December 19, 2020 | 3:52 PM
Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, shown last December, have been everything the Celtics could've hoped for from a pair of No. 3 overall draft picks.
NBA
What NBA GMs think of the Celtics entering the 2020-21 NBA season December 19, 2020 | 3:14 PM
Wilfredo Lee
CHAD FINN I UNCONVENTIONAL PREVIEW
Dolphins have been a thorn the past two decades but Patriots will play the spoiler on Sunday December 19, 2020 | 3:08 PM
Charles Krupa
Patriots
Julian Edelman will be inactive for Sundays game vs. Dolphins December 19, 2020 | 12:40 PM
Kyrie Irving is happy for his former teammates' success in Boston.
Kyrie Irving
Kyrie Irving: 'I'm nothing but proud' of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown December 19, 2020 | 8:12 AM
The Celtics took on the Nets in Boston to close their preseason slate.
The Celtics
Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant led Nets to blow out Celtics: 5 takeaways December 19, 2020 | 7:31 AM
NBA
Kyrie Irving appears to cleanse Celtics court with burning sage in return to Boston December 18, 2020 | 9:20 PM
Gregory Payan
Sports News
With new focus and a rebuilt knee, Haverhills Rob Font begins the climb up the UFC ranks again December 18, 2020 | 2:13 PM
The Celtics were eliminated by the Heat.
NBA
East Conference preview: Heat returning champs, but have challengers December 18, 2020 | 1:44 PM
Cam Newton and N'Keal Harry had some fun on Sunday.
N'Keal Harry
N'Keal Harry spoke with Cam Newton over comments made by his trainer December 18, 2020 | 1:33 PM
Cam Dolphins
Patriots
Former Jets linebacker compared Patriots offense to a 'scout team' against Dolphins defense December 18, 2020 | 10:57 AM
Justin Herbert and Hunter Henry celebrate after defeating the Raiders.
NFL
Raiders fall in overtime to Chargers December 18, 2020 | 8:56 AM
Cam Newton running
Patriots
What NFL experts are predicting for Sunday's Patriots-Dolphins game December 18, 2020 | 8:32 AM
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton throws during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Patriots
Cam Newton isn't sure whether it's good the Patriots already played Miami December 17, 2020 | 9:58 PM
The Houston Rockets have reportedly expanded their potential trade search for James Harden.
Celtics
Report: Rockets have expanded James Harden trade talks beyond his desired destinations December 17, 2020 | 7:45 PM
Jarrett Stidham reportedly did not stand out to the Patriots last week.
PATRIOTS
Report: Patriots' Jarrett Stidham was viewed as 'relief pitcher' vs. Rams December 17, 2020 | 7:38 PM
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and head coach Brian Flores will lead the Dolphins into Sunday's home game against the Patriots.
PATRIOTS-DOLPHINS
4 things to know about the Miami Dolphins, who are fighting for a playoff berth December 17, 2020 | 6:17 PM
Michael Dwyer
COLLEGE SPORTS
BC tight end Hunter Long declares for the NFL Draft December 17, 2020 | 2:16 PM
Sean McVay and Bill Belichick speak before Super Bowl LIII.
NFL
Bill Belichick’s recent chat with Sean McVay went very differently than their Super Bowl talk December 17, 2020 | 1:58 PM
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson.
CELEBS
Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian were reportedly spotted at a Boston restaurant December 17, 2020 | 12:10 PM
Mark LoMoglio
Tom Brady
Bruce Arians's latest comments on Tom Brady show a change in tone December 17, 2020 | 10:50 AM
Devin McCourty has now been nominated for the NFL's Man of the Year four times.
Patriots
Devin McCourty wants another Patriot to be nominated for NFL's 'Man of the Year' award December 17, 2020 | 7:31 AM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady after leading the Patriots to victory in Super Bowl XXXVI against the St. Louis Rams.
CHAMPIONSHIP TEAMS
Joe Andruzzi wanted to 'smack the smile' off Tom Brady's face December 16, 2020 | 11:05 PM
MLB
MLB tells managers to expect on-time spring training start December 16, 2020 | 7:39 PM
Jayson Tatum says he added muscle this offseason.
CELTICS
Jayson Tatum says he's added 10 pounds: 'I'm not 19 anymore' December 16, 2020 | 7:27 PM