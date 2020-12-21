Celtics’ new coach Evan Turner says Brad Stevens wants to use his luck to win ‘two or three’ titles

"Bro, Brad knows."

Evan Turner will be a light-hearted presence on Celtics' coaching staff.
Evan Turner will be a light-hearted presence on the Celtics' coaching staff. –AP Photo/David Zalubowski
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
December 21, 2020

Related Links

Evan Turner, the Boston Celtics’ newest assistant coach, is a unique personality behind the bench.

Notably, he is the only former NBA player on the Celtics’ staff (although he’s not the only talented basketball player), and he’s just an offseason removed from his playing career — Turner appeared in 19 games for the Atlanta Hawks last season. On a Celtics team with plenty of youth, the 32-year-old is functionally a veteran leader.

“We’re talking about a guy who had a decent career here in the league,” Marcus Smart said. “His work ethic, he knows the game, his IQ, and just for him to be able to come back here and really give that knowledge that he has learned over his career, and continue to learn — to us and these younger guys that we have here is a blessing. You don’t get to see that very often. And I know everybody here is appreciative of it, and we’re thankful to have him.”

Advertisement

But Turner — who joined the Celtics’ staff on Nov. 30 — is also an entertaining personality. He sat down to speak with the media and fielded several serious questions about his role with the team before a reporter noted that the proceedings had been too serious so far.

“Yeah I know, right?” Turner chuckled.

Turner was then asked if coaching a team of Ohio State alumni in The Basketball Tournament to the 2019 title — and thus $2 million in prize money — was what sold Stevens on Turner’s abilities as a coach.

“Bro, Brad knows,” Turner said. “He knows I’ve got a little bit of luck left in the tank. So he’s trying to take it and get him two or three [championships], you know what I’m saying? So he knows I have a great basketball mind. He knows I have a great basketball energy. His first playoff appearance was when No. 11 was on the court. Now No. 11 is on the bench — not Payton Pritchard, me. Behind the bench — like, far behind the bench. Now I think we can make it or take it deep into July every year.”

More seriously, Turner hopes his relative youth will help him relate to players, and he wants to earn their respect. In addition, he hopes he can help players who want to be great achieve their goals (he mentioned Jaylen Brown in particular).

Advertisement

Turner also wanted to do what he called “a super-duper internship” with a coach he deeply respects as he tries to evaluate his next step.

“I trust the hell out of Brad [Stevens],” Turner said. “When it came to trusting and leaving things up in the air with basketball — I left, and my last situation wasn’t ideal — trusting Brad to guide me and learn from him, it was an easy situation and transition. I thought it was the best situation for me. That’s what I was looking forward to. He’s given me space to learn and the comfort level to learn as well. And make mistakes.”

But Turner’s sense of humor won’t hurt, especially during a long NBA season.

“It’s unbelievable, we have a coach who understands the players even more because he was a player himself not too long ago,” Smart said. “To have that voice in the locker room where tensions are going to be high and competitive natures are going to be high, to just have that guy on the coaching staff that when everything is really hard or really just locked in, the time of need where you just need that relief to kind of decompress, to have a guy like that who understands it and knows the right time to bring it is something that’s going to be important.”

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Celtics

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Miami Gardens FL 12/13/20 New England Patriots Cam Newton walking off the field after he fumbled the ball on a run against the Miami Dolphins during second quarter NFL action at Hard Rock Stadium. (photo by
PATRIOTS
Cam Newton says Patriots season was 'unacceptable,' wants to be part of solution December 21, 2020 | 8:08 PM
Bill Belichick will not be coaching in the playoffs for the first time since 2008.
PATRIOTS
By the numbers: A look at the Patriots' 11-year playoff streak that came to an end Sunday December 21, 2020 | 6:06 PM
Celtics
Marcus Smart: 'When I take great shots, I'm a great shooter' December 21, 2020 | 5:41 PM
Matthew J. Lee
STEPHON GILMORE
Stephon Gilmore reportedly suffered a partially torn quad in loss to Miami December 21, 2020 | 3:14 PM
Gustavo Garello
New England Revolution
Revolution sign Colombian Christian Mafla, working on adding more players December 21, 2020 | 2:28 PM
Jarrett Stidham and Cam Newton stand on the sideline Sunday.
NEWTON VS. STIDHAM
What NFL experts are saying about the Patriots' QB situation December 21, 2020 | 2:00 PM
Cam Newton interview
Patriots
Cam Newton on how COVID-19 affected Patriots' team-building, why he isn't planning to retire December 21, 2020 | 1:19 PM
Kyle Van Noy's Dolphins knocked the Patriots out of playoff contention on Sunday.
Patriots
Ex-Patriot Kyle Van Noy says the 'honeymoon's over' in New England December 21, 2020 | 12:28 PM
Patriots banners
Patriots
Rob Ninkovich provided perspective on Patriots' playoff streak coming to an end December 21, 2020 | 10:39 AM
Bill Belichick might be looking to make Jarrett Stidham the Patriots' starting quarterback to close the season.
Patriots
Bill Belichick leaves the door open to play Jarrett Stidham in Patriots' final two games December 21, 2020 | 10:28 AM
Patriots
With Tom Brady on the verge of the playoffs, the Patriots are done December 21, 2020 | 2:23 AM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady warms up on the sideline during the second half of a game against the Falcons.
TOM BRADY
Tom Brady reacted to the Patriots missing playoffs for first time since 2008 December 20, 2020 | 9:18 PM
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa celebrates his score against the New England Patriots.
PATRIOTS
Here's what the Dolphins had to say about beating the Patriots December 20, 2020 | 8:11 PM
Miami Gardens FL 12/13/20 New England Patriots Cam Newton throws an incomplete pass with pressure from Miami Dolphins Andrew Van Ginkel during third quarter NFL action at Hard Rock Stadium. (photo by Matthew J. Lee) Topic: Reporter:
PATRIOTS
12 thoughts on the Patriots’ 22-12 loss to the Dolphins December 20, 2020 | 7:17 PM
Devin McCourty had made the playoffs every year of his career prior to this season.
PATRIOTS
Devin McCourty explained why next year's Patriots 'won't be the same' as this year's group December 20, 2020 | 6:17 PM
New England Patriots Cam Newton reacting after getting sacked by Miami Dolphins Zach Sieler.
Patriots
Cam Newton frustrated Patriots won't make the playoffs December 20, 2020 | 6:10 PM
Bill Belichick Dolphins
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say about the Patriots' 11-year NFL playoff streak coming to an end December 20, 2020 | 5:52 PM
Jakobi Meyers is tackled by Miami's Elandon Roberts after a long reception during third quarter.
Patriots
5 takeaways from the loss that ended the Patriots' playoff chances December 20, 2020 | 5:15 PM
TOM BRADY
Comeback, Part II: Brady breaks Falcons' hearts again, 31-27 December 20, 2020 | 4:25 PM
Elsa
Bruins
We now have an official start date for the Bruins' return to the ice December 20, 2020 | 4:10 PM
Stephon Gilmore injury
Patriots
Stephon Gilmore left Patriots-Dolphins with a leg injury December 20, 2020 | 2:37 PM
Julian Edelman warms up before a game.
JULIAN EDELMAN
Bill Belichick provided a promising outlook on Julian Edelman's potential return December 20, 2020 | 1:04 PM
Terry Francona is in favor of the decision to drop the team name Indians.
MLB
Terry Francona explained how 2020 shaped his view of the team name Indians December 20, 2020 | 12:16 PM
Cam Newton during the 2nd half.
Patriots
Patriots officially eliminated from playoff contention with loss to Dolphins December 20, 2020 | 11:38 AM
Payton Pritchard tries to slow down Tyrese Maxey.
CELTICS
Film study: Payton Pritchard and Aaron Nesmith’s preseason games December 20, 2020 | 8:34 AM
Samantha Mewis fights for the ball.
SOCCER
Samantha Mewis named U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year December 19, 2020 | 10:58 PM
Randy Moss Tom Brady New England Patriots
NFL
Randy Moss calls himself the best receiver in NFL history, upsetting Jerry Rice December 19, 2020 | 10:20 PM
Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Harrison Phillips reacts after the Bills defeated the Denver Broncos on Saturday.
NFL
Bills earn first AFC East crown since 1995 December 19, 2020 | 8:34 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson grabs a loose ball during Game 1 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics, Sunday, May 13, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
TRISTAN THOMPSON
Tristan Thompson takes part in Celtics practice, status for opener still unclear December 19, 2020 | 7:21 PM
Jason Varitek played with the Red Sox from 1997-2011.
RED SOX
Jason Varitek's wife provided an encouraging update after he tested positive for COVID-19 December 19, 2020 | 6:48 PM