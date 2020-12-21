Celtics’ Marcus Smart says he’s a great shooter ‘when I take great shots’

"He's a much improved shooter, but he's also an outstanding playmaker."

Marcus Smart says he's a great shooter "when I take great shots." –AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
December 21, 2020 | 5:41 PM

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart hasn’t always been a competent shooter.

In fact, in his second and third seasons, Smart was one of the league’s worst from long range — a sub-30 percent shooter who still found occasion to fire up more than four attempts per game.

In recent years, those numbers have risen. Smart is far from Stephen Curry, but he makes a reasonable percentage of his triples despite what certain segments of Celtics fans might think — last year, he hit 34.7 percent of his 6.6 attempts per game.

Still, the Celtics have other players who are more efficient — both from deep and elsewhere. So how will the team balance Smart’s enthusiasm and improvement as a shooter while ensuring Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown get enough touches?

Advertisement

According to Brad Stevens, those conversations are ongoing, but they take on extra importance with Kemba Walker out until early January at the earliest.

“We have specific goals for each of our guys and Marcus in particular,” Stevens told reporters via Zoom on Monday. “He’s got to continue to build off on the threat he is and at the same time, we need him to organize us and help run us, especially while Kemba is out. There’s even more of a responsibility to get us organized as a team. Guys are going to have nights when they make shots, don’t make shots and if they are wide open, inside-out shots, you have to shoot those.

“At the same time, I think he can get everybody where they need to be. He’s a much improved shooter but he’s also an outstanding playmaker. I’ve told him we’ve talked a lot about increasing the efficiency of our team and his ability to make plays for others is a big part of that, putting guys in the right spots to soar with their strengths.”

Shortly after Stevens spoke, Smart was asked why he sees shot selection as an important focus. Smart didn’t seem to entirely appreciate the question.

Advertisement

“Because when I take great shots, I’m a great shooter,” he said shortly.

Those segments of Celtics fans who don’t appreciate Smart’s trigger-happy approach might not agree, but Smart has a point. The interesting question is exactly which shots are great for Smart.

Most analysts agree that corner 3-pointers are the most efficient shot in basketball — the corners are slightly shorter than shots from above the break. But Smart isn’t particularly strong from either corner — per NBA.com’s stats page, he made just 33.3 percent of his 63 total attempts from the right and left sides.

So where is Smart great? On an admittedly small sample size, he showed a lot of promise shooting triples off the dribble. He was 26-for-60 on pull-up 3-pointers (43.3 percent) and 13-for-31 on step-back triples (41.9 percent).

Many Celtics fans will say Smart is good at tough shots and that he struggles to make easy ones. The numbers, it seems, back that up.

Smart has no intention of being shy shooting off the catch.

“If I’m open, I’m definitely shooting the ball,” Smart said. “My teammates, the coaches staff, definitely told me catch and shoot. If you’re open, shoot it.”

Stevens noted that the Celtics just want all their players — Smart included — to be themselves without stifling their ambitions to improve.

“Just like with your kids, when you’re young, you want to balance the idea of, ‘Hey, this is what you can do to add value to winning, but I don’t want to stop you from working toward your dreams of being as good as you can be,’” Stevens said. “So it’s a fine line. It takes a lot of work. It takes a lot of reflection. It takes the experience of playing at this level, competing with other teammates, learning the strengths of your teammates before — guys will get it at different ages and stages. But certainly it takes time for everyone.”

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Celtics

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Matthew J. Lee
STEPHON GILMORE
Stephon Gilmore reportedly suffered a partially torn quad in loss to Miami December 21, 2020 | 3:14 PM
Gustavo Garello
New England Revolution
Revolution sign Colombian Christian Mafla, working on adding more players December 21, 2020 | 2:28 PM
Jarrett Stidham and Cam Newton stand on the sideline Sunday.
NEWTON VS. STIDHAM
What NFL experts are saying about the Patriots' QB situation December 21, 2020 | 2:00 PM
Cam Newton interview
Patriots
Cam Newton on how COVID-19 affected Patriots' team-building, why he isn't planning to retire December 21, 2020 | 1:19 PM
Kyle Van Noy's Dolphins knocked the Patriots out of playoff contention on Sunday.
Patriots
Ex-Patriot Kyle Van Noy says the 'honeymoon's over' in New England December 21, 2020 | 12:28 PM
Patriots banners
Patriots
Rob Ninkovich provided perspective on Patriots' playoff streak coming to an end December 21, 2020 | 10:39 AM
Bill Belichick might be looking to make Jarrett Stidham the Patriots' starting quarterback to close the season.
Patriots
Bill Belichick leaves the door open to play Jarrett Stidham in Patriots' final two games December 21, 2020 | 10:28 AM
Patriots
With Tom Brady on the verge of the playoffs, the Patriots are done December 21, 2020 | 2:23 AM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady warms up on the sideline during the second half of a game against the Falcons.
TOM BRADY
Tom Brady reacted to the Patriots missing playoffs for first time since 2008 December 20, 2020 | 9:18 PM
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa celebrates his score against the New England Patriots.
PATRIOTS
Here's what the Dolphins had to say about beating the Patriots December 20, 2020 | 8:11 PM
Miami Gardens FL 12/13/20 New England Patriots Cam Newton throws an incomplete pass with pressure from Miami Dolphins Andrew Van Ginkel during third quarter NFL action at Hard Rock Stadium. (photo by Matthew J. Lee) Topic: Reporter:
PATRIOTS
12 thoughts on the Patriots’ 22-12 loss to the Dolphins December 20, 2020 | 7:17 PM
Devin McCourty had made the playoffs every year of his career prior to this season.
PATRIOTS
Devin McCourty explained why next year's Patriots 'won't be the same' as this year's group December 20, 2020 | 6:17 PM
New England Patriots Cam Newton reacting after getting sacked by Miami Dolphins Zach Sieler.
Patriots
Cam Newton frustrated Patriots won't make the playoffs December 20, 2020 | 6:10 PM
Bill Belichick Dolphins
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say about the Patriots' 11-year NFL playoff streak coming to an end December 20, 2020 | 5:52 PM
Jakobi Meyers is tackled by Miami's Elandon Roberts after a long reception during third quarter.
Patriots
5 takeaways from the loss that ended the Patriots' playoff chances December 20, 2020 | 5:15 PM
TOM BRADY
Comeback, Part II: Brady breaks Falcons' hearts again, 31-27 December 20, 2020 | 4:25 PM
Elsa
Bruins
We now have an official start date for the Bruins' return to the ice December 20, 2020 | 4:10 PM
Stephon Gilmore injury
Patriots
Stephon Gilmore left Patriots-Dolphins with a leg injury December 20, 2020 | 2:37 PM
Julian Edelman warms up before a game.
JULIAN EDELMAN
Bill Belichick provided a promising outlook on Julian Edelman's potential return December 20, 2020 | 1:04 PM
Terry Francona is in favor of the decision to drop the team name Indians.
MLB
Terry Francona explained how 2020 shaped his view of the team name Indians December 20, 2020 | 12:16 PM
Cam Newton during the 2nd half.
Patriots
Patriots officially eliminated from playoff contention with loss to Dolphins December 20, 2020 | 11:38 AM
Payton Pritchard tries to slow down Tyrese Maxey.
CELTICS
Film study: Payton Pritchard and Aaron Nesmith’s preseason games December 20, 2020 | 8:34 AM
Samantha Mewis fights for the ball.
SOCCER
Samantha Mewis named U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year December 19, 2020 | 10:58 PM
Randy Moss Tom Brady New England Patriots
NFL
Randy Moss calls himself the best receiver in NFL history, upsetting Jerry Rice December 19, 2020 | 10:20 PM
Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Harrison Phillips reacts after the Bills defeated the Denver Broncos on Saturday.
NFL
Bills earn first AFC East crown since 1995 December 19, 2020 | 8:34 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson grabs a loose ball during Game 1 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics, Sunday, May 13, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
TRISTAN THOMPSON
Tristan Thompson takes part in Celtics practice, status for opener still unclear December 19, 2020 | 7:21 PM
Jason Varitek played with the Red Sox from 1997-2011.
RED SOX
Jason Varitek's wife provided an encouraging update after he tested positive for COVID-19 December 19, 2020 | 6:48 PM
Lynne Sladky
Media
This Patriots-Dolphins game a new experience for veteran broadcaster Ian Eagle December 19, 2020 | 6:00 PM
Jameis Winston has seen minimal action with the New Orleans Saints this season.
NFL
A former Patriots executive explained why they 'might have an interest' in Jameis Winston this offseason December 19, 2020 | 5:33 PM
Elise Amendola
Celtics
Mike Gorman prepares for a Celtics season without Tommy Heinsohn December 19, 2020 | 5:00 PM