10 questions that could define Boston Celtics’ season, including James Harden talks and Jayson Tatum

The Celtics have built a team based on Jayson Tatum's trajectory. Will it work?

The Celtics have built their franchise around Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
The Celtics have built their franchise around Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. –Barry Chin/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
December 22, 2020 | 2:59 PM

Related Links

After a very short layoff, the NBA is back to regular business — the Boston Celtics open their season against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at an empty TD Garden.

Boston disappointed in a pair of preseason games, but those games didn’t count. Here are 10 questions that could define the Celtics’ season when they start playing games that do.

What’s going with James Harden?

Setting aside questionable Twitter reports about Boston’s potential interest in the former MVP, Harden’s future still looms over the Celtics.  

For the Celtics, Harden’s most likely landing spots could be a nightmare. The Sixers would likely have to give up Ben Simmons, but Harden would be devastating next to Joel Embiid (and Embiid would immediately become the greatest player Harden has ever played with). The Nets already look like an offensive juggernaut — so much so that acquiring Harden might have diminishing returns — but a Kyrie Irving/James Harden/Kevin Durant trio would evoke memories of the Oklahoma City Big Three from a decade ago that was split up before it could truly flourish. If Houston was amenable to a trade package built around Tyler Herro, the Heat could construct a team around Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler and Harden. 

Advertisement

Given all of those scenarios, one has to wonder whether the Celtics might kick the tires on a Harden deal just to keep him away from their direct competitors, but a top-five player won’t come cheap. Harden’s future could dictate quite a bit in the Eastern Conference.

Will Kemba Walker’s knee ever be 100 percent?

This is the most important question the Celtics need to answer. The team projected confidence about Walker’s balky left knee throughout last year, but soreness lingered and lingered. After four months off, he was still limited in the bubble, and he never looked right throughout the playoffs. 

Now Walker has undergone a mysterious injection and won’t even be re-evaluated until early January. When he does come back, the Celtics will do everything in their power to keep him healthy, because without a fully healthy Walker, this team might not have the firepower to make a threatening postseason run. 

Will Jaylen Brown make the All-Star team?

Brown’s All-Star candidacy could say quite a bit about the Celtics. Most genuine contenders have two All-Star representatives, and Walker’s limited minutes will likely preclude him from the conversation. 

Brown is absolutely in the mix. He was a borderline candidate last year, averaging more than 20 points per game, and he has gotten noticeably better every year. With a limited offseason, his improvements might be more muted, but he has been a winner ever since he joined the NBA. 

Advertisement

Now Brown, like Tatum, is a true building block of the team. If he takes another step, the Celtics make a lot more sense.

What does Marcus Smart look like in the starting lineup?

For years, Smart has been billed as the Celtics’ sixth starter — a 30-plus minute-per-contest player who runs the second unit, closes most games on the court and can be used as a utility defender to take on anyone from Harden to Kristaps Porzingis.

Now Smart finally has a chance to join the starters. How will his offense translate?

He’s a much improved shooter but he’s also an outstanding playmaker,” Brad Stevens said of Smart on Monday. “I’ve told him we’ve talked a lot about increasing the efficiency of our team and his ability to make plays for others is a big part of that, putting guys in the right spots to soar with their strengths.”

Smart, of course, is not shy as a shooter. His confidence has drawn some sharp criticism from Celtics fans, but as he noted on Monday, when he shoots great shots, he’s a good shooter. Defensively, he will always be a menace and should perennially be in contention for All-Defense First Team. That’s a starting quality player … if his fit works.

How do the Celtics use their TPE?

The Celtics likely did not trade two second-round picks away to the Charlotte Hornets only to let the biggest traded-player exception in NBA history — generated by Gordon Hayward’s sign-and-trade — fall away unused. They are hard-capped after signing Tristan Thompson to the full non-taxpayer mid-level exception and would need to perform some gymnastics to use the entire TPE before the trade deadline, but they could still add some real talent to the roster. 

Advertisement

That talent might be necessary — the Celtics are absurdly young and inexperienced for a team hoping to make a deep playoff run. Bringing in a good veteran player could be a major midseason boost.

How much can the rookies do right away?

The Celtics are in an uncomfortable situation — Aaron Nesmith feels like a perfect fit on a roster that needs spacing and wing depth, but how much can they rely on a rookie? And more to the point, how much can they rely on a rookie who has only been a member of the organization for a month? Nesmith and Payton Pritchard have a learning curve steep enough to make a semi-truck lose control, but the Celtics could really use some production from either (or both).

How banged up will the Celtics be all season?

Early returns are not promising. In addition to Walker, the Celtics might be without Tristan Thompson for their season opener against the Milwaukee Bucks. Romeo Langford showed flashes as a defender last season, and he still doesn’t have a timeframe to return. 

In other words, the Celtics’ limited depth is further limited, and the season hasn’t even started. Can an already-banged-up team with even less rest and recovery than most keep itself healthy?

Will Robert Williams earn a rookie-contract extension?

After this season, Williams will be extension eligible. That makes this a crucial season for Boston’s 2018 first-round pick. Can he show enough promise, particularly on the defensive end, to earn big money? Can he string enough of his tantalizing flashes together to turn himself into a potential starting center? That’s his ceiling, and the Celtics would be in a much better position if he can achieve it. 

Williams will have opportunities. He has a ways to go, however.

What happens if the Celtics disappoint? 

In recent years, the Celtics were able to play both sides — they tried to build a championship contender in the present while Tatum and Brown provided a back-up plan.

Now the Celtics’ back-up plan is just their plan, and it’s still a good one. Two young wings with All-Star potential — both on long-term deals — is an incredible position. If they disappoint, however, the Celtics’ path forward becomes very murky.

Can Jayson Tatum make All-NBA First or Second Team?

This is a tall ask, but that’s the level Tatum has reached. The Celtics were forced to reshuffle, and now everything they do is an attempt to maximize a player who won’t turn 23 until March. 

Last season, Tatum proved that trust was well-placed — he was a top-5 player in February and March, and he was the best player on a team that had a real chance to make the Finals in the bubble. This summer, the Celtics rewarded him with everything he asked for on his new contract: Maximum money, long-term security and even an opt-out on the final year if he wants it. 

So how good can he be this year? Walker turns this team into a contender if he can recover his old self, but the entire operation is built on Tatum. As he goes, so goes this team. 

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Celtics

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Celtics
Brad Stevens says Kemba Walker is 'still a long way away' December 22, 2020 | 2:35 PM
Zdeno Chara may or may not be back with the Bruins this season.
BRUINS
The latest on Zdeno Chara's uncertain future with the Bruins December 22, 2020 | 1:09 PM
Matthew Slater has been one of the most consistent players in the NFL since he entered the league.
PATRIOTS
Why Bill Belichick believes Matthew Slater is the most impactful special teams player of all-time December 22, 2020 | 11:55 AM
Bills billboard Patriots
Patriots
Buffalo Bills billboard installed down the road from Gillette Stadium after fan vote December 22, 2020 | 11:04 AM
NBA
Welcome back, NBA: Here's 10 things to know about the season December 22, 2020 | 2:21 AM
Miami Gardens FL 12/13/20 New England Patriots Cam Newton walking off the field after he fumbled the ball on a run against the Miami Dolphins during second quarter NFL action at Hard Rock Stadium. (photo by
PATRIOTS
Cam Newton says Patriots season was 'unacceptable,' wants to be part of solution December 21, 2020 | 8:08 PM
Evan Turner will be a light-hearted presence on Celtics' coaching staff.
CELTICS
Celtics' Evan Turner says Brad Stevens wants to use his luck to win 'two or three' titles December 21, 2020 | 7:02 PM
Tom Brady
Patriots
And the winner in Tom Brady-Bill Belichick divorce is: the QB December 21, 2020 | 6:19 PM
Bill Belichick will not be coaching in the playoffs for the first time since 2008.
PATRIOTS
By the numbers: A look at the Patriots' 11-year playoff streak that came to an end Sunday December 21, 2020 | 6:06 PM
Celtics
Marcus Smart: 'When I take great shots, I'm a great shooter' December 21, 2020 | 5:41 PM
NBA
James Harden mum on future with Rockets as NBA season approaches December 21, 2020 | 3:35 PM
Matthew J. Lee
STEPHON GILMORE
Stephon Gilmore reportedly suffered a partially torn quad in loss to Miami December 21, 2020 | 3:14 PM
Gustavo Garello
New England Revolution
Revolution sign Colombian Christian Mafla, working on adding more players December 21, 2020 | 2:28 PM
Jarrett Stidham and Cam Newton stand on the sideline Sunday.
NEWTON VS. STIDHAM
What NFL experts are saying about the Patriots' QB situation December 21, 2020 | 2:00 PM
Cam Newton interview
Patriots
Cam Newton on how COVID-19 affected Patriots' team-building, why he isn't planning to retire December 21, 2020 | 1:19 PM
Kyle Van Noy's Dolphins knocked the Patriots out of playoff contention on Sunday.
Patriots
Ex-Patriot Kyle Van Noy says the 'honeymoon's over' in New England December 21, 2020 | 12:28 PM
Patriots banners
Patriots
Rob Ninkovich provided perspective on Patriots' playoff streak coming to an end December 21, 2020 | 10:39 AM
Bill Belichick might be looking to make Jarrett Stidham the Patriots' starting quarterback to close the season.
Patriots
Bill Belichick leaves the door open to play Jarrett Stidham in Patriots' final two games December 21, 2020 | 10:28 AM
Patriots
With Tom Brady on the verge of the playoffs, the Patriots are done December 21, 2020 | 2:23 AM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady warms up on the sideline during the second half of a game against the Falcons.
TOM BRADY
Tom Brady reacted to the Patriots missing playoffs for first time since 2008 December 20, 2020 | 9:18 PM
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa celebrates his score against the New England Patriots.
PATRIOTS
Here's what the Dolphins had to say about beating the Patriots December 20, 2020 | 8:11 PM
Miami Gardens FL 12/13/20 New England Patriots Cam Newton throws an incomplete pass with pressure from Miami Dolphins Andrew Van Ginkel during third quarter NFL action at Hard Rock Stadium. (photo by Matthew J. Lee) Topic: Reporter:
PATRIOTS
12 thoughts on the Patriots’ 22-12 loss to the Dolphins December 20, 2020 | 7:17 PM
Devin McCourty had made the playoffs every year of his career prior to this season.
PATRIOTS
Devin McCourty explained why next year's Patriots 'won't be the same' as this year's group December 20, 2020 | 6:17 PM
New England Patriots Cam Newton reacting after getting sacked by Miami Dolphins Zach Sieler.
Patriots
Cam Newton frustrated Patriots won't make the playoffs December 20, 2020 | 6:10 PM
Bill Belichick Dolphins
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say about the Patriots' 11-year NFL playoff streak coming to an end December 20, 2020 | 5:52 PM
Jakobi Meyers is tackled by Miami's Elandon Roberts after a long reception during third quarter.
Patriots
5 takeaways from the loss that ended the Patriots' playoff chances December 20, 2020 | 5:15 PM
Tom Brady
TOM BRADY
Comeback, Part II: Brady breaks Falcons' hearts again, 31-27 December 20, 2020 | 4:25 PM
Elsa
Bruins
We now have an official start date for the Bruins' return to the ice December 20, 2020 | 4:10 PM
Stephon Gilmore injury
Patriots
Stephon Gilmore left Patriots-Dolphins with a leg injury December 20, 2020 | 2:37 PM
Julian Edelman warms up before a game.
JULIAN EDELMAN
Bill Belichick provided a promising outlook on Julian Edelman's potential return December 20, 2020 | 1:04 PM