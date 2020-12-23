Watch Jayson Tatum’s game-winner as Celtics beat the Bucks in season opener
Tatum said he played "terrible," but he lifted the Celtics late
The Boston Celtics coughed up a 17-point lead to start the fourth quarter in their season opener against the Milwaukee Bucks, and Giannis Antetokounmpo’s fourth-quarter explosion helped push the Bucks ahead in the closing minutes.
But as the seconds ticked away with the Celtics down by one, Jayson Tatum ran a pick-and-roll, and with Antetokounmpo defending him, he fired up a difficult 3-point attempt for the win. Here’s what happened.
JAYSON TATUM pic.twitter.com/tssjdSZf2P
— Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 24, 2020
After Tatum’s bank, 0.4 seconds still remained on the clock, and the Celtics nearly let the game go to overtime — Tristan Thompson fouled Antetokounmpo on an inbounds pass by Jrue Holiday. But Antetokounmpo went 1-for-2 at the line, and the Celtics escaped with the 122-121 victory.
Tatum finished with 30 points on 12-for-28 shooting (6-for-13 from three) to go with seven rebounds and two assists.
Get Boston.com's browser alerts:
Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.Turn on notifications
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.