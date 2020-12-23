Watch Jayson Tatum’s game-winner as Celtics beat the Bucks in season opener

Tatum said he played "terrible," but he lifted the Celtics late

Boston, MA: 12-23-20: The Celtics Jayson Tatum (right) is chest bumped by teammate Jaylen Brown (left) after Tatum hit a three point shot that won the game. The Boston Celtics hosted the Milwaukee Bucks in the opening game of the NBA regular season at the TD Garden.
Jayson Tatum (right) is chest bumped by teammate Jaylen Brown (left) after Tatum hit a three point shot to win the game. –Jim Davis/Globe Staff
By
December 23, 2020

The Boston Celtics coughed up a 17-point lead to start the fourth quarter in their season opener against the Milwaukee Bucks, and Giannis Antetokounmpo’s fourth-quarter explosion helped push the Bucks ahead in the closing minutes.

But as the seconds ticked away with the Celtics down by one, Jayson Tatum ran a pick-and-roll, and with Antetokounmpo defending him, he fired up a difficult 3-point attempt for the win. Here’s what happened.

After Tatum’s bank, 0.4 seconds still remained on the clock, and the Celtics nearly let the game go to overtime — Tristan Thompson fouled Antetokounmpo on an inbounds pass by Jrue Holiday. But Antetokounmpo went 1-for-2 at the line, and the Celtics escaped with the 122-121 victory.

Tatum finished with 30 points on 12-for-28 shooting (6-for-13 from three) to go with seven rebounds and two assists.

