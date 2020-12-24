Morning sports update: Paul Pierce referenced calling ‘game’ after Jayson Tatum’s bank shot

The Celtics won a thrilling season-opener over the Bucks on Wednesday, 122-121. Jayson Tatum banked in the go-ahead shot with 0.4 seconds remaining.

Tatum opening night game winner over Giannis 😤😤😤 pic.twitter.com/WhJh6Sqscl — ESPN (@espn) December 24, 2020

Boston will play the Brooklyn Nets on Christmas Day at 5 p.m.

Elsewhere, the Bruins’ schedule for the upcoming season was announced. Boston begins Jan. 14 against the New Jersey Devils.

Paul Pierce’s reaction to Jayson Tatum’s clutch shot: Former Celtic Paul Pierce watched Tatum’s late-game heroics — banking in a deep 3-pointer to give Boston the lead — and decided to weigh in on Twitter with a timely reference:

I didn’t call bank I called game #jt0 — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) December 24, 2020

Pierce famously hit a playoff-winner for the Washington Wizards in 2015 on a bank shot, declaring afterward that he “called game.”

Tatum explained after Wednesday’s season-opening win that he knew his shot would hit the backboard, since he had to create more arc to get it over Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. But he admitted he didn’t call “bank.”

“Once I let it go I knew it would hit the backboard, but I wouldn’t say I tried,” Tatum told reporters after the game.

Trivia: The Celtics traded down from the No. 1 overall pick in 2017 to select Jayson Tatum third. What player was taken immediately after him with the fourth pick?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He now plays for the Pistons, his third NBA team.

More from Boston.com:

Jayson Tatum’s go-ahead shot was a special one on opening night:

Jayson Tatum's game winning shot was the latest go-ahead 3-pointer in a season opener over the last 25 seasons. It's just the fourth go-ahead FG (two or three) to happen in the last second of a season-opening game over that same span. pic.twitter.com/WXqDKcS4ik — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 24, 2020

A New York Daily News back page following the James Harden news:

On this day: In 2004, the Red Sox gave New England a holiday gift by re-signing newly-crowned World Series champion catcher Jason Varitek to a four-year, $40-million contract. Boston also named him to be the team’s official captain, a rare distinction he shared with Jim Rice and Carl Yastrzemski.

Daily highlight: Buddy Hield tipped it in at the buzzer to give the Kings a dramatic 124-122 win over the Nuggets on Wednesday. Hield celebrated by sprinting straight to the locker room, followed by his teammates.

BUDDY HIELD. AT THE BUZZER. GAME. pic.twitter.com/Xz9UDYWc6c — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) December 24, 2020

Trivia answer: Josh Jackson