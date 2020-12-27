Sabonis hits late basket, sends Pacers past Celtics 108-107

Jayson Tatum led Boston with 25 points, but missed a 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds to go as the Celtics lost their second straight.

Domantas Sabonis of the Indiana Pacers shoots the ball against the Boston Celtics at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on December 27, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Domantas Sabonis of the Indiana Pacers shoots the ball against the Boston Celtics at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on December 27, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. –Andy Lyons/Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
MICHAEL MAROT,
AP
December 27, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Domantas Sabonis scored on a layup with 8.4 seconds left and finished with his 100th career double-double, helping the Indiana Pacers get past Boston 108-107 on Sunday night.

Sabonis finished with 19 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Malcolm Brogdon scored a season-high 25 points as Indiana improved to 3-0 for the first time since the 2013-14 season.

Jayson Tatum led Boston with 25 points, but missed a 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds to go as the Celtics lost their second straight.

Boston controlled most of the first half but missed its first seven shots to start the second half and was forced to play catch-up. The Celtics took a 107-106 lead after Marcus Smart scored on a fast break with 11.8 seconds to go.

Advertisement

But after calling timeout, Sabonis drove to the hoop, made the basket and drew a foul. He missed the free throw.

Tatum’s shot to win the game was off the mark.

The game turned quickly in the second half.

Boston opened the third quarter with seven straight missed shots and Indiana took full advantage with a 12-0 run that gave the Pacers a 61-55 lead. It was the jolt of energy the Pacers desperately needed playing its second game in two days.

Indiana extended the margin to 81-70 on Brogdon’s 3-pointer with 3:16 left in the third. The Celtics charged back, finally tying the score at 96 on Tristan Thompson’s basket with 6:19 to go.

TIP-INS

Celtics: Tatum also had 11 rebounds and five assists. … Jaylen Brown added 18 points and Payton Pritchard added 13 points off the bench. … Boston had 18 turnovers.

Pacers: Brogdon had five rebounds and five assists. … T.J. Warren had 17 points and Doug McDermott 16 off the bench. … McDermott has had three straight double-figure games.

OLADIPO OUT

The Pacers deactivated two-time All-Star guard Victor Oladipo on the second game of a back-to-back. Officially, the reason given was injury management — a reference to the ruptured quad tendon in his right knee, an injury he suffered in January 2019. Unofficially, this was something Pacers president of basketball operations Kevin Prtichard wanted when he was searching for a new coach this fall. Coach Nate Bjorkgren responded by mixing and matching his rotations.

Advertisement

UP NEXT

Celtics: Planning to stick around Indianapolis for an unusual Tuesday night rematch against the Pacers.

Pacers: Will try to win their fourth straight under coach Nate Bjorkgren against Boston on Tuesday.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Celtics Basketball

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Iman Shumpert had a bad first impression of Paul Pierce.
Celtics
Here's why Iman Shumpert had a bad first impression of Paul Pierce December 27, 2020 | 6:24 PM
NFL
Steelers rally past Colts to end skid, lock up AFC North December 27, 2020 | 5:51 PM
NFL
Browns' playoff chances take hit with 23-16 loss to Jets December 27, 2020 | 5:42 PM
the Atlanta Braves
Baseball Hall of Famer, knuckleballer Phil Niekro dies at 81 December 27, 2020 | 1:41 PM
Sports News
Naomi Osaka named AP Female Athlete of Year December 27, 2020 | 11:52 AM
Aaron Doster
NFL
NFL will reportedly expand season to 17 games in 2021 December 27, 2020 | 10:53 AM
Sarah Stier
NBA
So much for Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving needing time to jell. The Nets have come out firing. December 27, 2020 | 9:00 AM
Ashley Landis
Patriots
Here's how the Patriots' draft pick can improve in Week 16 December 27, 2020 | 8:50 AM
NFL
Browns down 6 players for Jets game due to COVID protocols December 26, 2020 | 9:12 PM
Cam Newton interview
Patriots
Cam Newton is expected to start for the Patriots against the Bills, per report December 26, 2020 | 7:29 PM
Roberto Aguayo hasn't kicked in an NFL game since 2016 with the Buccaneers.
Patriots
Patriots sign kicker Roberto Aguayo to practice squad December 26, 2020 | 6:35 PM
Michael Ainsworth
CHAD FINN
NBA broadcast partners face new challenges in a season without a bubble December 26, 2020 | 4:58 PM
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers dominated the Lions on Saturday.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady dominates Lions to help end Buccaneers' 13-year playoff drought December 26, 2020 | 4:41 PM
Cam Newton fumbling on this play late in a November loss in Buffalo was the last straw in the Patriots' fourth straight loss.
CHAD FINN
After years of futility against the Patriots, the Bills seized their opportunity to take control of the AFC East December 26, 2020 | 4:00 PM
Stefon Diggs has been a catalyst all season.
CHAD FINN I UNCONVENTIONAL PREVIEW
What a strange situation the Patriots are in as they face the possibility of being swept by the Bills December 26, 2020 | 3:09 PM
LeBron James
Still The King: James wins AP Male Athlete of Year award December 26, 2020 | 12:35 PM
The Nets dominated the second half and rolled to a big win over the Celtics.
The Celtics
5 takeaways from Celtics vs. Nets, as Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant lead second-half charge December 26, 2020 | 7:34 AM
Celtics coach K.C. Jones gestures as he talks with Kevein McHale (left) and Danny Ainge during Game 5 of the third round of the 1988 NBA Playoffs between the Boston Celtics and Detroit Pistons at the Boston Garden.
Celtics
Celtics Hall of Famer K.C. Jones dies at 88 December 25, 2020 | 5:30 PM
John Brown has missed four games with an ankle injury.
PATRIOTS-BILLS
Bills cut WR Jake Kumerow with John Brown set to return December 24, 2020 | 5:19 PM
Josh Allen is a dual-threat quarterback on the rise.
PATRIOTS-BILLS
5 things to know about the surging Buffalo Bills December 24, 2020 | 4:06 PM
Patriots
Devin McCourty offered a glimpse into his future plans with the Patriots December 24, 2020 | 12:43 PM
Paul Pierce celebrates after Jayson Tatum hit a shot in 2019.
Celtics
Paul Pierce referenced calling 'game' after Jayson Tatum's bank shot December 24, 2020 | 11:04 AM
Bill Belichick and the Patriots will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2008.
PATRIOTS
What NFL experts are predicting for Monday's Patriots-Bills game December 24, 2020 | 10:32 AM
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 23: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics attempts a basket in between Jrue Holiday #21 and Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half at TD Garden on December 23, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.
Celtics
Chad Finn: Jaylen Brown was the best Celtics player on the court December 24, 2020 | 9:21 AM
Jaylen Brown led the Celtics in scoring as they defeated the Bucks.
CELTICS
5 takeaways as Celtics beat the Bucks in final moments December 24, 2020 | 12:36 AM
Boston, MA: 12-23-20: The Celtics Jayson Tatum (right) is chest bumped by teammate Jaylen Brown (left) after Tatum hit a three point shot that won the game. The Boston Celtics hosted the Milwaukee Bucks in the opening game of the NBA regular season at the TD Garden.
CELTICS
Watch: Jayson Tatum's game-winner lifts Celtics over Bucks December 23, 2020 | 10:26 PM
Tommy Heinsohn
Celtics honor late Tommy Heinsohn by lowering banners on opening night December 23, 2020 | 8:49 PM
NBA
OKC-Houston game postponed, Harden out after COVID violation December 23, 2020 | 6:24 PM
Head coach Bruce Cassidy and his Bruins squad found out their schedule for the upcoming season on Wednesday.
Bruins
Here's the Bruins' 2020-21 schedule December 23, 2020 | 3:46 PM
Matt Andriese appeared in 16 games for the Angels last season.
Red Sox
Red Sox sign free agent pitcher Matt Andriese December 23, 2020 | 3:08 PM