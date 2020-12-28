Morning sports update: Isaiah Thomas responded to the possibility of a Celtics return

The Celtics lost to the Pacers on Sunday, 108-107. Boston, now 1-2 to open the season, will play Indiana again on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Isaiah Thomas on the possibility of a Celtics return: In his recent basketball column, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe entertained the idea of bringing Isaiah Thomas back to the Celtics to help with the team’s bench scoring.

“Thomas had a sparkling first stint in Boston and it’s not a stretch to say they could use his scoring off the bench,” wrote Washburn.

Now 31, Thomas — who enjoyed a glittering first tenure in Boston from 2015-2017 — is currently a free agent after multiple years of dealing with hip issues.

Thomas has insisted that he’s now healthy and ready to return to an NBA roster.

As for a return to Boston (the team that traded him in 2017 in a deal to acquire Kyrie Irving), Thomas recently said he could “definitely” help with the bench scoring.

I could definitely help with that! Ima just keep workin though 🏁 https://t.co/XKXpVYdf49 — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) December 27, 2020

Trivia: Who was the last player the Patriots selected in the top 10 picks of an NFL draft?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He played at the University of Tennessee in college.

On this day: In 1971, John Havlicek’s 36 points paced the Celtics in a comeback win over the 76ers, 120-116.

Daily highlight: Former Celtic Terry Rozier dunked on Kevin Durant during the Hornets’ 106-104 win over the Nets on Sunday.

Trivia answer: Jerod Mayo.