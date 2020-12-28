Morning sports update: Isaiah Thomas responded to the possibility of a Celtics return

The 31-year-old said he could "definitely" help with Boston's bench scoring.

Isaiah Thomas Celtics
Isaiah Thomas during the 2017 playoffs. –AP Photo/Charles Krupa
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
December 28, 2020 | 10:13 AM

The Celtics lost to the Pacers on Sunday, 108-107. Boston, now 1-2 to open the season, will play Indiana again on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Isaiah Thomas on the possibility of a Celtics return: In his recent basketball column, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe entertained the idea of bringing Isaiah Thomas back to the Celtics to help with the team’s bench scoring.

“Thomas had a sparkling first stint in Boston and it’s not a stretch to say they could use his scoring off the bench,” wrote Washburn.

Now 31, Thomas — who enjoyed a glittering first tenure in Boston from 2015-2017 — is currently a free agent after multiple years of dealing with hip issues.

Advertisement

Thomas has insisted that he’s now healthy and ready to return to an NBA roster.

As for a return to Boston (the team that traded him in 2017 in a deal to acquire Kyrie Irving), Thomas recently said he could “definitely” help with the bench scoring.

Trivia: Who was the last player the Patriots selected in the top 10 picks of an NFL draft?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He played at the University of Tennessee in college.

More from Boston.com:

The Padres and Rays reportedly agreed to a blockbuster trade on Sunday night:

The latest on the NFL playoff picture from Steve Kornacki:

On this day: In 1971, John Havlicek’s 36 points paced the Celtics in a comeback win over the 76ers, 120-116.

Boston Celtics 1971 Havlicek

Daily highlight: Former Celtic Terry Rozier dunked on Kevin Durant during the Hornets’ 106-104 win over the Nets on Sunday.

Trivia answer: Jerod Mayo.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Celtics

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Domantas Sabonis hurt the Celtics on Sunday.
Celtics
5 takeaways following the Celtics' disappointing loss to the Pacers December 28, 2020 | 7:28 AM
Robert Williams collected four steals against the Pacers on Sunday.
Celtics
One mistake caused Robert Williams to doubt his productive night vs. Pacers December 28, 2020 | 7:20 AM
MLB
Padres have deal in place to get ace Blake Snell from Rays December 28, 2020 | 4:39 AM
Jayson Tatum attempts a game-winning 3-pointer against Malcolm Brogdon.
Celtics
Jayson Tatum on potential game-winner: 'Should have put more pressure on the defense' December 27, 2020 | 11:53 PM
Domantas Sabonis of the Indiana Pacers shoots the ball against the Boston Celtics at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on December 27, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Celtics
Sabonis hits late basket, sends Pacers past Celtics 108-107 December 27, 2020 | 10:58 PM
Iman Shumpert had a bad first impression of Paul Pierce.
Celtics
Here's why Iman Shumpert had a bad first impression of Paul Pierce December 27, 2020 | 6:24 PM
NFL
Steelers rally past Colts to end skid, lock up AFC North December 27, 2020 | 5:51 PM
NFL
Browns' playoff chances take hit with 23-16 loss to Jets December 27, 2020 | 5:42 PM
the Atlanta Braves
Baseball Hall of Famer, knuckleballer Phil Niekro dies at 81 December 27, 2020 | 1:41 PM
Sports News
Naomi Osaka named AP Female Athlete of Year December 27, 2020 | 11:52 AM
Aaron Doster
NFL
NFL will reportedly expand season to 17 games in 2021 December 27, 2020 | 10:53 AM
Sarah Stier
NBA
So much for Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving needing time to jell. The Nets have come out firing. December 27, 2020 | 9:00 AM
Ashley Landis
Patriots
Here's how the Patriots' draft pick can improve in Week 16 December 27, 2020 | 8:50 AM
NFL
Browns down 6 players for Jets game due to COVID protocols December 26, 2020 | 9:12 PM
Cam Newton interview
Patriots
Cam Newton is expected to start for the Patriots against the Bills, per report December 26, 2020 | 7:29 PM
Roberto Aguayo hasn't kicked in an NFL game since 2016 with the Buccaneers.
Patriots
Patriots sign kicker Roberto Aguayo to practice squad December 26, 2020 | 6:35 PM
Michael Ainsworth
CHAD FINN
NBA broadcast partners face new challenges in a season without a bubble December 26, 2020 | 4:58 PM
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers dominated the Lions on Saturday.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady dominates Lions to help end Buccaneers' 13-year playoff drought December 26, 2020 | 4:41 PM
Cam Newton fumbling on this play late in a November loss in Buffalo was the last straw in the Patriots' fourth straight loss.
CHAD FINN
After years of futility against the Patriots, the Bills seized their opportunity to take control of the AFC East December 26, 2020 | 4:00 PM
Stefon Diggs has been a catalyst all season.
CHAD FINN I UNCONVENTIONAL PREVIEW
What a strange situation the Patriots are in as they face the possibility of being swept by the Bills December 26, 2020 | 3:09 PM
LeBron James
Still The King: James wins AP Male Athlete of Year award December 26, 2020 | 12:35 PM
The Nets dominated the second half and rolled to a big win over the Celtics.
The Celtics
5 takeaways from Celtics vs. Nets, as Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant lead second-half charge December 26, 2020 | 7:34 AM
Celtics coach K.C. Jones gestures as he talks with Kevein McHale (left) and Danny Ainge during Game 5 of the third round of the 1988 NBA Playoffs between the Boston Celtics and Detroit Pistons at the Boston Garden.
Celtics
Celtics Hall of Famer K.C. Jones dies at 88 December 25, 2020 | 5:30 PM
John Brown has missed four games with an ankle injury.
PATRIOTS-BILLS
Bills cut WR Jake Kumerow with John Brown set to return December 24, 2020 | 5:19 PM
Josh Allen is a dual-threat quarterback on the rise.
PATRIOTS-BILLS
5 things to know about the surging Buffalo Bills December 24, 2020 | 4:06 PM
Patriots
Devin McCourty offered a glimpse into his future plans with the Patriots December 24, 2020 | 12:43 PM
Paul Pierce celebrates after Jayson Tatum hit a shot in 2019.
Celtics
Paul Pierce referenced calling 'game' after Jayson Tatum's bank shot December 24, 2020 | 11:04 AM
Bill Belichick and the Patriots will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2008.
PATRIOTS
What NFL experts are predicting for Monday's Patriots-Bills game December 24, 2020 | 10:32 AM
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 23: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics attempts a basket in between Jrue Holiday #21 and Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half at TD Garden on December 23, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.
Celtics
Chad Finn: Jaylen Brown was the best Celtics player on the court December 24, 2020 | 9:21 AM
Jaylen Brown led the Celtics in scoring as they defeated the Bucks.
CELTICS
5 takeaways as Celtics beat the Bucks in final moments December 24, 2020 | 12:36 AM