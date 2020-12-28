X-rays negative for Celtics’ Marcus Smart after ‘weird’ shoulder issue, will play Tuesday

"I’m good today. Yesterday was just weird."

Celtics guard Marcus Smart feels fine after a "weird" shoulder issue on Sunday. –AP Photo/Darron Cummings
December 28, 2020

On Monday, Marcus Smart told reporters he is fine after crumpling to the floor in obvious pain in the second half of the Boston Celtics’ 108-107 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Sunday.

With two minutes remaining in the game, Smart attempted to take a charge against Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon. The official ignored Smart’s fall, and Brogdon launched a 3-pointer. The shot missed, but Boston’s rotations to make up for Smart’s fall allowed Myles Turner to fly in for a tip layup.

Smart bounced up quickly after falling down, pushing himself off the ground to get back in the play, but after Turner got the layup, Smart laid down in obvious pain motioning for the bench to send a substitute in for him. A Celtics trainer hurried over, and Smart disappeared back into the locker room.

A minute later, however, Smart emerged and checked back into the game. He finished the rest of the contest seemingly without incident.

“He said he hit his shoulder,” Brad Stevens said after the game. “I don’t know what happened. I just know he was able to come back a minute later.”

On Monday, Smart told reporters he was fine.

“I’m good today. Yesterday was just weird,” Smart said.

After he returned, Smart converted a reverse layup after Robert Williams forced a steal in the final minute that gave the Celtics a one-point advantage. Boston could not hold on, however, as Domantas Sabonis hit a layup that proved to be the game-winner.

Smart said the Celtics just wanted to let his shoulder calm down.

“Everything is fine, he said. “X-rays negative, so that’s a good thing. … But I’m fine. I’m playing tomorrow.”

The Celtics face the Pacers on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

