A pair of ESPN personalities explained why they ‘don’t believe in the Boston Celtics’

NBA analyst Jalen Rose and ESPN personality David Jacoby, who co-host the TV show and podcast Jalen & Jacoby, are down on the Celtics’ chances this season.

Jacoby started off a portion of Tuesday’s podcast (at the 21:36 mark) by saying he “doesn’t believe” in the Celtics. He asked Rose to tell him why that’s the case, and Rose offered his two-cents.

“They don’t have a guy that can play the 5 and spread the floor and make plays,” Rose said. “I know that’s what you want Daniel Theis to do.”

Jacoby countered with Tristan Thompson, and Rose responded by saying that Thompson can’t stretch the floor. Rose said the Celtics lost to the Indiana Pacers on Sunday because they were smaller up front, noting that the Pacers were “more physical” throughout the game.”

Advertisement

Domantas Sabonis finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds, providing a game-winning layup in the Pacers’ 108-107 victory in the teams’ first of two meetings in three days. Jacoby agreed that Sabonis “killed them.”

“That’s why they beat them,” said Rose, who played for the Pacers, among other teams. “You know how much I love (Jayson) Tatum and (Jaylen) Brown, but what happens is one of them has to guard a bigger guy sometimes. That means against the Pacers, one of them has to guard Sabonis. They’re too little.”

Rose said effort and scheme can only go so far. Sometimes, he added, basketball is just simply a “bigger, more physical guy’s game.”

Jacoby noted that the Celtics are also missing point guard Kemba Walker. While Walker wouldn’t necessarily help with the issues Rose and Jacoby addressed, he would certainly benefit the team as a whole.