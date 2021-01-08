Maine Red Claws will not participate in 2020-21 G League season

There will not be a 2020-21 season for the Maine Red Claws.

The Celtics’ G League affiliate is opting out of the season, the team announced Friday. The Red Claws plan to resume play in Maine for the 2021-22 G League season.

"While we share in our fans' disappointment that we will not be having a season in Maine this year, we will continue to be active off the court and in our Maine communities," the team said in a statement on Friday. "We are grateful to have the best fans and partners in the NBA G League and are excited to continue building towards the future."

For the 2020-21 season, the G League is playing all of its games in a “bubble” at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World, just like what the NBA did in 2020. All 18 teams that are participating in the G League season will be housing their players in the “bubble.”

The Red Claws’ decision to not take part in this season doesn’t have much impact on the Celtics’ current roster. Two-way players Tacko Fall and Tremont Waters were likely to stay with the Celtics for the entire NBA season. With the league making rule changes due to the pandemic, two-way players can be active for up to 50 of the 72 regular-season games.