Here’s why you’ll see Celtics’ Jayson Tatum on bags of Ruffles potato chips

Jayson Tatum says he still likes seeing himself in advertisements, and he’ll soon have some new ads to enjoy.

On Thursday, the Boston Celtics star announced a partnership with Ruffles potato chips, where he will be the face of the company’s new Flamin’ Hot BBQ chips — a favorite of Tatum’s due to his love of barbecue.

“It still makes me feel good, especially something like this,” Tatum told Boston.com, when asked if he’s grown used to seeing himself around town. “Everybody eats chips, and I was eating chips ever since I can remember. Now I got my own chips. Something like that never gets old.”

Tatum said he first wanted to partner with Ruffles when he saw Anthony Davis join the company last season.

“I thought that was really, really cool, and I remember thinking, like, if that opportunity ever presented itself that I would gladly want to be a part of it,” he said. “And it did. And I’m super, super honored and excited because as a kid eating these chips, and now, you know, some odd years later, having my own chips and seeing my face on a bag around the entire country is a surreal feeling.”

The ad campaign highlights the importance of every person owning their “ridges” — the things that make people individuals. Tatum said he appreciates that aspect of the marketing.

“I’m a big believer in being yourself and not having having to change,” he said. “Being proud of who you are and what you bring to the table, whatever table it is, everyone’s different. I think you should just be proud of who you are.”

So what makes Jayson Tatum who he is?

“I think I mean, from the average 22-year-old, I’m pretty sure I live a different life,” Tatum said, smiling. “But I don’t know, I’m a pretty normal guy. I like to hang out with my my close friends and my family, and everyone knows I love to spend time with my son.”