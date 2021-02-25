Watch former Celtics great Kevin Garnett meet a surprise musical hero on Jimmy Kimmel

Garnett met a musician who got him through some tough times.

Kevin Garnett met an unexpected musical hero on Jimmy Kimmel.
Kevin Garnett met an unexpected musical hero on Jimmy Kimmel. –Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
By
February 25, 2021

Former Boston Celtics star Kevin Garnett made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel’s show on Wednesday, where he promoted his new book “KG: A-Z: An Uncensored Encyclopedia of Life, Basketball and Everything in Between.”

In his book, Garnett vividly describes saxophonist Kenny G as a “snake charmer” who helped him calm down before games.

“Listening to his soprano sax, I’d sit there and close my eyes and see my thoughts,” Garnett wrote in his book. “Kenny G got me to a different place, a new realm of relaxation.”

On Wednesday, Kimmel called Garnett’s love of Kenny G one of the book’s most surprising moments and asked Garnett if he had ever met the musician.

Garnett had not.

“It’s interesting you’d say that because Kev-y G, I would like to introduce you to Kenny G,” Kimmel said, as a third window opened up and Kenny G himself waved.

“Oh s—!” Garnett yelled in delight, before covering his mouth.

The two exchanged pleasantries (“I’ve got the hair, you’ve got the height,” Kenny G quipped) as Garnett beamed in disbelief.

Kenny G thanked Garnett for his kind words in the book.

“Kenny G, your music got me through so many tough times in my life, man,” Garnett said. “It inspired me, it helped me.”

“I’m a huge DMX fan, if you know what DMX sounds like,” Garnett broke off for a minute and imitated rapper DMX’s signature scowl and growl. “I didn’t have any balance in my life. I like to think Kenny G gave me great balance. So thank you very much. Seriously.”

Kenny G then produced a saxophone and serenaded the segment out as Garnett smiled in obvious delight.

“Well if this isn’t the weirdest thing that’s ever happened on our show,” Kimmel said.

“It is. It’s got to be, dog,” Garnett said.

