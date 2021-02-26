Morning sports update: Brad Stevens’s difficult week included a root canal and identity theft

The Bruins lost to the Islanders on Thursday, 7-2. Tied 2-2 heading into the third period, Boston was unable to contain a barrage of five New York goals.

Tonight, both the Bruins and Celtics are back in action. The Bruins face the Rangers at 7 p.m., while the Celtics tip off against the Pacers at 7:30 p.m.

Brad Stevens discussed his difficult week: Since Wednesday, Feb. 17, the Celtics are 1-4, including multiple losses to the Hawks. It’s been a difficult stretch for Boston, as the team is currently below .500 despite preseason expectations that they would be a contender in the Eastern Conference.

Advertisement

Celtics head coach Brad Stevens has come under criticism for the team’s underachievement, even as players like Jayson Tatum as well as president of basketball operations Danny Ainge have defended him.

Stevens, asked about how things have been in the last few days, offered a telling quote during his Thursday interview on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Zolak & Bertrand.”

“I was just telling my wife, I had a root canal and my identity stolen last week and I think those were two of my better days in the last eight days,” said Stevens. “It’s just been what it is.”

“This has been a tough stretch,” Stevens admitted. “This has been a tough, obviously, first 32 games, whatever it is. It’s not that unpredictable, though the last few weeks have been I would say exponentially tougher.”

Asked a follow-up question about the attempted identity theft, Stevens offered some context.

“It was like the real stuff, people are trying to open up cards and all this stuff, calling Target” Stevens explained. “Like I have a lot of interest in opening a Target card right now in the middle of this stretch of games, right? Let alone ever, I don’t ever do [that] stuff.”

A week in Brad Stevens' shoes according to him:

Root canal & identity theft >>> Celtics' recent skid 🥴 (@ZoandBertrand) pic.twitter.com/SqC12QlPbG — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) February 25, 2021

Advertisement

Trivia: In 2011, Brad Stevens and Butler lost to Kemba Walker and UConn in the NCAA tournament national final, 53-41. Walker led the Huskies in scoring both that day and over the course of the season. Who was Connecticut’s second leading scorer (both that day and during the season)?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He plays the Celtics tonight.

More from Boston.com:

Henry’s connection to the Revolution: Montreal Impact head coach and French soccer legend Thierry Henry announced on Thursday that he is stepping down from his role.

Henry’s final game as a player came in a loss to the Revolution in the 2014 Eastern Conference Finals. His final game as Montreal coach came in a play-in loss to the Revolution in 2020, which ended with a dramatic Gustavo Bou goal in stoppage time.

Kyrie Irving on making Kobe Bryant the new NBA logo:

On this day: In 2012, bowler Pete Weber uttered a now iconic phrase after winning his fifth U.S. Open.

“Who do you think you are? I am!” Weber exclaimed.

"WHO DO YOU THINK YOU ARE? I AM!" On this date in 2012, a catchphrase was born. pic.twitter.com/UWUBply95w — ESPN (@espn) February 26, 2018

Weber’s explanation for the strange but memorable celebration was that he was giving an abbreviated response to a heckler.

Daily highlight: Let this ice dunk take you into the weekend.

Trivia answer: Jeremy Lamb