Isaiah Thomas says he’s moving like he did prior to hip injury following Team USA outing

Thomas is looking to make a return to the NBA, where he hasn't played since February 2020.

Isaiah Thomas
Isaiah Thomas hasn't played in an NBA game since February 2020. –Michael Dwyer / AP, File
SHARE TWEET 2 COMMENTS
By
, Weekend Sports Producer
February 26, 2021

As Isaiah Thomas attempts to make his return to the NBA, some things are falling into place for him.

The former Celtics star played in his first organized games in over a year last weekend, playing for Team USA in the AmeriCup qualifying games. Thomas put up a decent showing, scoring a team-high 28 points over the two games, and led Team USA to wins over The Bahamas and Mexico.

What may be more important for Thomas’s comeback though is his health.

From March 2017 through his last NBA game in February 2020, Thomas dealt with a right hip injury that saw him go from playing like an MVP candidate to someone who had to sign a minimum contract to get on an NBA roster. Finally, after years of pain and deteriorating play, Thomas decided to get resurfacing surgery for his injured right hip in May 2020.

Advertisement

The surgery might be a game-changer for Thomas. In an interview with Sports Illustrated’s Howard Beck, Thomas said “I’m moving like I did before the injury.”

“That was the biggest thing I wanted to show people — that I didn’t lose a step,” Thomas told Beck of his return to game action this month. “I’m still quick and fast. I’m still powerful. I’m able to move again.”

When Thomas made the decision to have the surgery, his right hip was in such bad shape that the cartilage in its joint was shot, Thomas’s surgeon Edwin Su told Beck. Instead of his right hip joint being in the “nice and smooth” shape it should be in, his right hip “was pitted like asphalt,” according to Su.

“Unbelievable. It’s a hip that most people can’t even walk on,” Su said. “You’re gonna have daily pain, pain at night, stiffness. … [Some] people have trouble just functioning on a daily basis.”

Following the surgery, Su said Thomas is “mechanically, where he was preinjury.” Thomas can concur with that, telling Beck that he can dunk a basketball again, something he wasn’t able to do since he suffered the injury.

Advertisement

With surgery and rehab behind him, Thomas looks to get back to playing on an NBA roster. Thomas did shoot well in his first two games back, making 6-of-12 3-pointers. However, one scout wasn’t fully impressed with what he saw from Thomas.

“What made him so dynamic before was his ability to get to the rim and either finish or get fouled,” a scout told Beck. “I do not see that anymore.”

Thomas said he’s actually heard from at least three NBA teams since the AmeriCup games, and he heard from Celtics coach Brad Stevens, too.

“I’ve been the last pick. I’ve seen the bottom,” Thomas said. “I’ve seen the top — being an MVP [contender], an All-Star. And I’m back on the bottom now. I just need my foot in the door. Like I said when I got drafted: All I need is a chance. I’ll do the rest.”

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Celtics NBA Basketball

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Boston College interim head coach Scott Spinelli reacts during the first half Saturday against Notre Dame.
BOSTON COLLEGE
BC beats Notre Dame 94-90 for Scott Spinelli's 1st coaching win February 27, 2021 | 5:26 PM
Josh Gordon played for the Patriots in 2018 and 2019.
JOSH GORDON
Josh Gordon is reportedly joining the Fan Controlled Football league February 27, 2021 | 4:19 PM
Jonathan Newton
BASEBALL
What a restructured Minor League system could mean for teams lost in the shuffle February 27, 2021 | 3:14 PM
A screenshot showing Gronk the rhinoceros at ZooTampa.
Rob Gronkowski
'He is so handsome!' Gronk, the person, tweets of Gronk the rhino February 27, 2021 | 2:00 PM
Jarred Tinordi skates with the puck.
BRUINS
Bruins claim veteran defenseman Jarred Tinordi off waivers from Nashville February 27, 2021 | 1:38 PM
In this March 28, 2019, file photo, Toronto Raptors' Jeremy Lin stands on the court during the second half of the team's game against the New York Knicks in New York. Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr will support the G League guard Lin and is hopeful of an investigation into what discriminatory act caused Lin to speak out about racism facing Asian-Americans.
JEREMY LIN
Jeremy Lin says he was called 'coronavirus' during a game February 27, 2021 | 12:29 PM
Barry Chin
PATRIOTS
All eight Patriots who opted out of 2020 season returning in 2021 February 27, 2021 | 10:31 AM
Kemba Walker was on the attack in the Celtics' win over the Pacers.
KEMBA WALKER
Brad Stevens praises Kemba Walker for 32-point performance in win over Pacers February 27, 2021 | 9:34 AM
Rajon Rondo is in his first season with the Hawks.
CELTICS
The Celtics should reunite with Rajon Rondo, according to Kendrick Perkins February 27, 2021 | 9:13 AM
Brad Marchand scored, but his goal was nowhere near enough for the Bruins against the Rangers on Friday.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 6-2 loss against the Rangers February 27, 2021 | 12:07 AM
The Celtics took on the Pacers on Friday.
CELTICS
5 takeaways as Kemba Walker's big night lifted the Celtics over the Pacers February 26, 2021 | 10:56 PM
Daniel Theis made some big plays in the Celtics' win over the Pacers.
Celtics
Celtics snap losing streak with 118-112 win over Pacers February 26, 2021 | 10:46 PM
Bruce Bennett
Bruins
Bruins lose second straight, fall 6-2 to Rangers February 26, 2021 | 10:11 PM
Tristan Thompson, who joined the Celtics after nine seasons with the Cavaliers, is fitting in well.
Celtics
Why Tristan Thompson has been waiting for fans to return to TD Garden February 26, 2021 | 7:52 PM
Rich Pedroncelli
Celtics
Jayson Tatum will replace injured Kevin Durant as an All-Star starter February 26, 2021 | 7:40 PM
FILE -- Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) campaigns in advance of her runoff election in Gainesville, Ga., Dec. 31, 2020. The Atlanta Dream ownership group that included Loeffler, who was denounced by many players, has agreed to sell the WNBA team to another group that includes one former player, it was announced on Feb. 26, 2021. (Dustin Chambers/The New York Times)..
WNBA
WNBA approves sale of the Atlanta Dream following pressure on Kelly Loeffler February 26, 2021 | 7:10 PM
Julian Edelman is listed as questionable for Monday's game.
Patriots
Julian Edelman reportedly wants to play in 2021, but isn't sure if knee will be healthy enough February 26, 2021 | 5:50 PM
NFL TV DEAL
Report: Disney, NFL reach broadcast rights agreement February 26, 2021 | 5:07 PM
Tom Brady TB12 PPP
Tom Brady
Fan who started a petition to get Tom Brady to give back TB12’s PPP loans has a larger goal in mind February 26, 2021 | 4:32 PM
Matthew J. Lee
Patriots
Donta Hightower, Patrick Chung, and Marcus Cannon reportedly will return to Patriots in 2021 February 26, 2021 | 1:30 PM
Gillette Stadium Patriots
Patriots
Dave Ziegler on Patriots' offseason priorities, challenge of Nick Caserio's departure February 26, 2021 | 12:56 PM
Patriots
Patriots’ Bill Belichick shares advice — and his email — at the NFL’s women in football forum February 26, 2021 | 10:50 AM
Brad Stevens
Celtics
Brad Stevens's difficult week included a root canal and identity theft February 26, 2021 | 10:20 AM
The Islanders' Anders Lee celebrates after scoring a goal past Jaroslav Halak during the third period.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins’ ugly 7-2 loss to the Islanders February 26, 2021 | 12:03 AM
TIGER WOODS
Tiger Woods transferred to LA hospital after surgery February 25, 2021 | 11:43 PM
BRUINS
Islanders score 5 in explosive 3rd period, beat first-place Bruins 7-2 February 25, 2021 | 10:39 PM
Kevin Garnett met an unexpected musical hero on Jimmy Kimmel.
CELTICS
Watch former Celtics great Kevin Garnett meet a surprise musical hero on Jimmy Kimmel February 25, 2021 | 10:00 PM
Cam Newton once again addressed the video that went viral this weekend.
CAM NEWTON
Cam Newton addresses viral trash-talking teenager video again February 25, 2021 | 9:27 PM
NBA
Utah Jazz say they will investigate allegation of bigoted comment February 25, 2021 | 7:44 PM
The SUV involved in golfer Tiger Woods' crash along a road in the Rancho Palos Verdes suburb of Los Angeles.
Tiger Woods crash
'Black box' in Tiger Woods SUV could yield clues to cause of wreck February 25, 2021 | 7:17 PM