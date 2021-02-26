Jayson Tatum will replace injured Kevin Durant as an All-Star starter
Celtics forward Jayson Tatum will replace injured Nets forward Kevin Durant as a starter in the March 7 All-Star Game, the league announced Friday.
Durant will miss the game because of a hamstring injury. Tatum finished fourth in the voting for three Eastern Conference frontcourt starters, behind Durant, Giannis Antetekounmpo and Joel Embiid. He was previously selected as a reserve by the Eastern Conference’s coaches.
