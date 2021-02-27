The Celtics should reunite with Rajon Rondo, according to Kendrick Perkins

While the Celtics got back in the win column Friday night, they still hold a losing record of 16-17 as the season’s halfway mark approaches.

With the team struggling as of late and the March 25 trade deadline approaching, several NBA analysts have suggested the Celtics shake the roster up to help the team get back on track. On Friday, Kendrick Perkins threw out a name that hasn’t been mentioned at all in any trade speculation. The former Celtics center believes Boston should reunite with his ex-teammate Rajon Rondo.

Which former Celtic does @KendrickPerkins want to see back in Boston? "Rondo is not fitting in well in Atlanta. Bring Rondo back home!" pic.twitter.com/10vy0TRjxh — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 26, 2021

Perkins believes the Celtics’ biggest needs are a floor general and veteran leadership. He thinks Rondo checks off both those boxes.

“Right now, I’m looking at the Atlanta Hawks, and guess what? Rondo is not fitting in well over there. Bring Rondo back home!” Perkins said on NBC Sports Boston’s Celtics Pregame Live.“We all know when Rondo elevates his game what he’s capable of doing. Just ask the Lakers. They’re struggling without him.”

Rondo could bring both of those things to the Celtics. The veteran has averaged 8.2 assists per game over his career. However, he’s averaging just 3.4 points and 3.6 assists per game for the Hawks this season, dealing with multiple injuries that have forced him to miss some time.

While Rondo’s assists numbers are down this season, his veteran presence could still be a plus. Rondo is only a season removed from winning an NBA title with the Lakers. The two-time champ would join Tristan Thompson as the lone Celtic who has won an NBA title.

Rondo’s in the first year of his two-year, $15 million deal with the Hawks. The Celtics could send multiple players to match salaries to get Rondo or use part of their $28.5 million trade exception to acquire him.