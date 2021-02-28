Celtics’ Jaylen Brown out vs. Washington Wizards with knee soreness, ‘very much’ day to day

Celtics wing Jaylen Brown has been dealing with knee tendonitis this season and will miss Sunday’s game against the Washington Wizards, according to Brad Stevens.

“He was a little bit sore yesterday, his knee flared up a little bit,” Stevens said. “Very much day-to-day.”

In February, Danny Ainge told 98.5’s Toucher and Rich the Celtics are monitoring Brown’s situation.

“We’re concerned. Jaylen has tendonitis in his knee,” Ainge said. “We’re concerned about it. We’re doing everything we can. Giving him the two days rest isn’t going to cure it, it’s just going to lighten the load.”

Brown has played in 31 of Boston’s 33 games this season and is averaging 25 points, 5.5 rebounds and four assists per game, while playing 33.8 minutes per game — second-highest on the team behind Jayson Tatum. Brown leads the Celtics in total minutes played at 1,048 due to the time Tatum missed with COVID-19.

Brown was selected to his first All-Star team in the Eastern Conference last week, along with Tatum. The All-Star game is scheduled to take place on March 7 in Atlanta, Brown’s hometown.

After Friday’s win over the Indiana Pacers, Brad Stevens was asked if he plans to rest players more as the Celtics’ grueling schedule continues.

“We’ve had a lot of these conversations about the right way to approach the intensity of the schedule,” Stevens said. “We’ve been in a really tough spot from a standpoint of you’re always missing somebody right now. When Kemba (Walker is) sitting the second night of back to backs now, you’re missing two of your four best players. And so that has presented some challenges and some uniqueness, but I think we all have to be alert to that.

“But it’s also why you’re doing the best you can right now, and I think we’ll have a little bit more freshness as this week goes along just because you’re sleeping in your own bed, not getting in at 2 in the morning consecutive nights like we did earlier this week, and you’ll just kind of catch up that way and hopefully feel good by the end of the week.”