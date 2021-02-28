Celtics’ Jaylen Brown out vs. Washington Wizards with knee soreness, ‘very much’ day to day

Brown has been dealing with knee soreness all year.

Jaylen Brown will miss Sunday's game.
Jaylen Brown will miss Sunday's game. –Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
February 28, 2021 | 6:35 PM

Related Links

Celtics wing Jaylen Brown has been dealing with knee tendonitis this season and will miss Sunday’s game against the Washington Wizards, according to Brad Stevens.

“He was a little bit sore yesterday, his knee flared up a little bit,” Stevens said. “Very much day-to-day.”

In February, Danny Ainge told 98.5’s  Toucher and Rich the Celtics are monitoring Brown’s situation.

“We’re concerned. Jaylen has tendonitis in his knee,” Ainge said. “We’re concerned about it. We’re doing everything we can. Giving him the two days rest isn’t going to cure it, it’s just going to lighten the load.”

Advertisement

Brown has played in 31 of Boston’s 33 games this season and is averaging 25 points, 5.5 rebounds and four assists per game, while playing 33.8 minutes per game — second-highest on the team behind Jayson Tatum. Brown leads the Celtics in total minutes played at 1,048 due to the time Tatum missed with COVID-19.

Brown was selected to his first All-Star team in the Eastern Conference last week, along with Tatum. The All-Star game is scheduled to take place on March 7 in Atlanta, Brown’s hometown.

After Friday’s win over the Indiana Pacers, Brad Stevens was asked if he plans to rest players more as the Celtics’ grueling schedule continues.

“We’ve had a lot of these conversations about the right way to approach the intensity of the schedule,” Stevens said. “We’ve been in a really tough spot from a standpoint of you’re always missing somebody right now. When Kemba (Walker is) sitting the second night of back to backs now, you’re missing two of your four best players. And so that has presented some challenges and some uniqueness, but I think we all have to be alert to that.

“But it’s also why you’re doing the best you can right now, and I think we’ll have a little bit more freshness as this week goes along just because you’re sleeping in your own bed, not getting in at 2 in the morning consecutive nights like we did earlier this week, and you’ll just kind of catch up that way and hopefully feel good by the end of the week.”

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Celtics

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Cambrige resident Molly Seidel competing in the London Marathon last year.
OLYMPICS
Cambridge resident, Olympian Molly Seidel wins Atlanta Half Marathon February 28, 2021 | 5:33 PM
Minnesota's Rashod Bateman is one of the top receiving prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft.
PATRIOTS
Taking a look at a pair of receiving prospects that experts have the Patriots selecting February 28, 2021 | 5:26 PM
Brandon Carlo reacts after Charlie Coyle, left, scores in the third period.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' bounce-back win vs. Rangers February 28, 2021 | 5:07 PM
Tuukka Rask looks behind him as he and the Bruins' defense allowed the Rangers to score just once on Sunday.
Bruins
Charlie McAvoy, Tuukka Rask lead Bruins to 4-1 win over Rangers February 28, 2021 | 3:13 PM
Alabama quarterback Mac Jones was mocked to the Patriots by one NFL expert.
NFL Draft
NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper sees 'a little bit of' Tom Brady in Mac Jones February 28, 2021 | 12:32 PM
Belichick Newton Patriots starter
PATRIOTS
Bill Belichick reportedly 'does nothing but rave' about Cam Newton this offseason February 28, 2021 | 10:08 AM
Joe Faraoni
CHAD FINN
How ESPN covered Tiger Woods's car accident February 28, 2021 | 7:40 AM
Boston College interim head coach Scott Spinelli reacts during the first half Saturday against Notre Dame.
BOSTON COLLEGE
BC beats Notre Dame 94-90 for Scott Spinelli's 1st coaching win February 27, 2021 | 5:26 PM
Josh Gordon played for the Patriots in 2018 and 2019.
JOSH GORDON
Josh Gordon is reportedly joining the Fan Controlled Football league February 27, 2021 | 4:19 PM
Jonathan Newton
BASEBALL
What a restructured Minor League system could mean for teams lost in the shuffle February 27, 2021 | 3:14 PM
A screenshot showing Gronk the rhinoceros at ZooTampa.
Rob Gronkowski
'He is so handsome!' Gronk, the person, tweets of Gronk the rhino February 27, 2021 | 2:00 PM
Jarred Tinordi skates with the puck.
BRUINS
Bruins claim veteran defenseman Jarred Tinordi off waivers from Nashville February 27, 2021 | 1:38 PM
In this March 28, 2019, file photo, Toronto Raptors' Jeremy Lin stands on the court during the second half of the team's game against the New York Knicks in New York. Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr will support the G League guard Lin and is hopeful of an investigation into what discriminatory act caused Lin to speak out about racism facing Asian-Americans.
JEREMY LIN
Jeremy Lin says he was called 'coronavirus' during a game February 27, 2021 | 12:29 PM
Barry Chin
PATRIOTS
All eight Patriots who opted out of 2020 season returning in 2021 February 27, 2021 | 10:31 AM
Kemba Walker was on the attack in the Celtics' win over the Pacers.
KEMBA WALKER
Brad Stevens praises Kemba Walker for 32-point performance in win over Pacers February 27, 2021 | 9:34 AM
Rajon Rondo is in his first season with the Hawks.
CELTICS
The Celtics should reunite with Rajon Rondo, according to Kendrick Perkins February 27, 2021 | 9:13 AM
Brad Marchand scored, but his goal was nowhere near enough for the Bruins against the Rangers on Friday.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 6-2 loss against the Rangers February 27, 2021 | 12:07 AM
The Celtics took on the Pacers on Friday.
CELTICS
5 takeaways as Kemba Walker's big night lifted the Celtics over the Pacers February 26, 2021 | 10:56 PM
Daniel Theis made some big plays in the Celtics' win over the Pacers.
Celtics
Celtics snap losing streak with 118-112 win over Pacers February 26, 2021 | 10:46 PM
Bruce Bennett
Bruins
Bruins lose second straight, fall 6-2 to Rangers February 26, 2021 | 10:11 PM
Isaiah Thomas
ISAIAH THOMAS
Isaiah Thomas says he's moving like he did prior to hip injury following Team USA outing February 26, 2021 | 9:30 PM
Tristan Thompson, who joined the Celtics after nine seasons with the Cavaliers, is fitting in well.
Celtics
Why Tristan Thompson has been waiting for fans to return to TD Garden February 26, 2021 | 7:52 PM
Rich Pedroncelli
Celtics
Jayson Tatum will replace injured Kevin Durant as an All-Star starter February 26, 2021 | 7:40 PM
FILE -- Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) campaigns in advance of her runoff election in Gainesville, Ga., Dec. 31, 2020. The Atlanta Dream ownership group that included Loeffler, who was denounced by many players, has agreed to sell the WNBA team to another group that includes one former player, it was announced on Feb. 26, 2021. (Dustin Chambers/The New York Times)..
WNBA
WNBA approves sale of the Atlanta Dream following pressure on Kelly Loeffler February 26, 2021 | 7:10 PM
Julian Edelman is listed as questionable for Monday's game.
Patriots
Julian Edelman reportedly wants to play in 2021, but isn't sure if knee will be healthy enough February 26, 2021 | 5:50 PM
NFL TV DEAL
Report: Disney, NFL reach broadcast rights agreement February 26, 2021 | 5:07 PM
Tom Brady TB12 PPP
Tom Brady
Fan who started a petition to get Tom Brady to give back TB12’s PPP loans has a larger goal in mind February 26, 2021 | 4:32 PM
Matthew J. Lee
Patriots
Donta Hightower, Patrick Chung, and Marcus Cannon reportedly will return to Patriots in 2021 February 26, 2021 | 1:30 PM
Gillette Stadium Patriots
Patriots
Dave Ziegler on Patriots' offseason priorities, challenge of Nick Caserio's departure February 26, 2021 | 12:56 PM
Patriots
Patriots’ Bill Belichick shares advice — and his email — at the NFL’s women in football forum February 26, 2021 | 10:50 AM