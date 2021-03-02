Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown will compete in NBA’s 3-point contest at All-Star weekend
All six 3-point contestants are All-Stars
Celtics stars Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum will both participate in the All-Star game this weekend.
On Tuesday, the NBA announced the duo will participate in another event as well — the 3-point Contest. The other participants are all fellow All-Stars: Zach LaVine, Donovan Mitchell, Devin Booker, and Stephen Curry.
Brown — who will play in his first All-Star game shortly after the 3-point Contest — is shooting 38.5 percent from 3-point range this season. After a hot start, Tatum has cooled off significantly and is shooting a career-low 36.8 percent from deep.
Neither Tatum nor Brown has participated in the 3-point Contest previously. Tatum won the 2019 Skills Challenge by banking in a half-court shot over Trae Young.
The 3-point Contest and Skills Challenge will both take place before the game. The NBA’s Dunk Contest — featuring Cassius Stanley, Anfernee Simons, and Obi Toppin — will take place at halftime.
Get Boston.com's browser alerts:
Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.Turn on notifications
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.