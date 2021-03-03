Brad Stevens doesn’t have any ‘big concerns’ with Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum playing in the All-Star Game

Both players have dealt with health issues this season.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown placed fourth at their respective positions in the first round of All-Star voting.
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown will play in Sunday's All-Star Game. –Jim Davis/Globe Staff
March 3, 2021 | 5:47 PM

As Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum prepare for Sunday’s All-Star Game, the Celtics remain cognizant of any health concerns both players are dealing with, but aren’t discouraging them from playing.

Brown, who’s playing in his first career All-Star Game, has dealt with knee tendonitis over the last month that’s caused him to miss three games, including Sunday’s affair against the Wizards. Tatum missed five games in January due to COVID-19 and while he hasn’t missed any time since his return, he’s discussed some of the complications he’s dealt with since returning.

Coach Brad Stevens trusts his training staff to make the call on how his two All-Stars should approach Sunday’s game.

“That’s a conversation they need to have with our training staff and our training staff to come up with a plan,” Stevens said on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Zolak and Bertrand” on Wednesday.

Another reason why some are concerned about Brown and Tatum playing in the All-Star Game is due to what happened with Kemba Walker last year. Walker played in last year’s All-Star Game after missing three games due to a knee injury less than two weeks prior. Walker ended up playing 29 minutes in that game, including the intense final minutes. His knee issues flared up again, forcing him to miss the team’s next five games and still dealt with the injury through the end of the season in September.

While Brown has missed time due to injury, Stevens expects him to be fine as long as it’s properly managed. The same goes with Tatum.

“Jaylen’s knee flared up the other day and if it flares up again prior to Sunday then certainly it wouldn’t be good to test it or to go on it,” Stevens said. “But, I do think he’s got a tendonitis that a lot of guys deal with, that will flare up from time-to-time but can be managed with appropriate rest and appropriate time off. I don’t think that playing 20 minutes in an All-Star Game in the middle of the week is going a big deal at all for a guy like him. And I don’t think it would be a big deal at all for a guy like Tatum.”

Stevens said that if either player has any concerns, they should be “up front” with the training staff and the training staff will tell Stevens to do what’s right. Stevens recalled a memory from the 2017 All-Star Game, in which he was the Eastern Conference’s head coach, when coaches from other teams asked him to take it a bit easy on playing some of their players.

“One thing I’ll do, if the training staff thinks it’s right, then I’ll get with Jaylen or Jayson and say OK, if they limit it to 20 minutes, limit it to 22 minutes, or whatever, then I’ll call Quin [Snyder] (coaching Team LeBron) or Doc [Rivers] (coaching Team Durant) and tell them to do that,” Stevens said. “When I coached the All-Star Game, I know this, I was loving it when people were asking me to limit minutes because it was hard as hell to find minutes for all 12 guys, right? So like, you know it was an interesting one to really consider.”

All in all, Stevens expects everything to go smoothly for Brown and Tatum.

“We’ll talk to them about that,” Stevens said of managing any health issues in the All-Star Game. “We’ll talk to our training staff and our sports science group about that. I don’t think we have any of the big big concerns with these guys. Certainly, we’ll need them healthy for the second half.”

TOPICS: Celtics Brad Stevens Jayson Tatum Jaylen Brown

