What Jaylen Brown said about participating in the NBA’s 3-point contest

"They asked me and I thought it was obvious."

Jaylen Brown will join some of the league's best shooters in the 3-Point Contest.
Jaylen Brown will join some of the league's best shooters in the 3-Point Contest. –AP Photo/Charles Krupa
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Weekend Sports Producer
March 3, 2021 | 1:27 PM

Jaylen Brown will have quite a busy All-Star Sunday.

The Celtics’ swingman will not just play in his first All-Star Game, he’s also set to take part in the 3-point contest. While he’s participating in the 3-point contest, that wasn’t the first event he was asked to take part in. Brown reportedly turned down an invitation to participate in the dunk contest.

Following the Celtics’ win over the Clippers on Tuesday, Brown stated that he wanted to do the dunk contest, but cited his recent injuries as a reason not to do participate in it. Instead, he gave a humorous reason on why he’s in the 3-point contest.

Advertisement

“They asked me and I thought it was obvious. They got some of the best 3-point shooters, including myself,” Brown said while laughing. “Nah, I mean they asked me to participate and I said, ‘Why not?’ Dunk contest would’ve been great if I could have done it. I don’t think my body is agreeing with me right now in terms of that. That was something I was looking to do, but I don’t think it’s going to work out that way.

“But they asked me to participate in the 3-point contest and I said, ‘Why the hell not? S—, you should have asked me a long time ago.'”

Brown’s missed three games this season due to soreness and tendonitis in his left knee, which has landed him on the injury report on a few other occasions, too.

Brown won’t be the only Celtic in the All-Star Game or the 3-point contest. Teammate Jayson Tatum was selected for both as well. They’ll join Suns guard Devin Booker, Warriors guard Steph Curry, Bulls guard Zach LaVine, and Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell in the 3-point contest.

Kemba Walker, who’s competed in the contest in the past, said he doesn’t care which one of them wins, but is hoping that either one ends up beating the field.

Advertisement

“Ahh, we ain’t gonna do this,” Walker said when asked to make a prediction. “One of them better bring it home though. I ain’t picking one or the other.”

In terms of 3-point percentage, Brown (38.9 percent) ranks third among the contestants while Tatum (36.4 percent) ranks last.

Sunday won’t be the first time two Celtics players will go head-to-head in the 3-point contest. In 2011, Paul Pierce and Ray Allen reached the finals of the contest before losing to James Jones of the Heat. Pierce, who won the year prior, and Larry Bird, who won the first three 3-point contest, are the only players in Celtics history to win the contest.

The 3-point contest, along with the skills competiton, will take place prior to Sunday’s All-Star Game. The slam dunk contest will happen during halftime of the All-Star Game.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Celtics Jaylen Brown Basketball

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Derek Rivers chases Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) in the second half of Sunday's game.
Patriots
Patriots reportedly aren't 'enamored' with current free agent quarterbacks March 3, 2021 | 11:45 AM
Cubs Jon Lester
JON LESTER
Former Red Sox pitcher Jon Lester to have thyroid gland removed March 3, 2021 | 11:28 AM
Tom Brady Trophy Boat
Tom Brady
Here's Tom Brady's humorous commentary about throwing the Lombardi Trophy during boat parade March 3, 2021 | 9:53 AM
Robert Williams had a nice game on Tuesday.
CELTICS
Kemba Walker loves playing with lob target Robert Williams March 3, 2021 | 12:45 AM
The Celtics took on the Clippers on Tuesday.
CELTICS
5 takeaways as Kemba Walker, Robert Williams help Celtics hold off Clippers March 2, 2021 | 10:32 PM
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown will both be in the 3-point contest.
CELTICS
Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown will compete in NBA's 3-point contest at All-Star weekend March 2, 2021 | 9:06 PM
The Celtics hope to have Marcus Smart back from his calf injury soon.
CELTICS
Marcus Smart is getting 'a lot closer' to return but could miss first game after All-Star break March 2, 2021 | 7:22 PM
Former Patriots assistant coach Bret Bielema was embroiled in a lawsuit that nearly unearthed Patriots coaches salaries.
PATRIOTS
Patriots emails that reveal salaries of assistant coaches will remain private March 2, 2021 | 6:29 PM
Xander Bogaerts is back for another year with the Red Sox.
RED SOX
ESPN writers give their opinions on the Red Sox and the AL East March 2, 2021 | 6:07 PM
Boston Celtics Brad Stevens
CELTICS
Celtics' inability to generate easy baskets highlights the team's offensive struggles March 2, 2021 | 5:41 PM
Koji Uehara is lifted by David Ross after the Red Sox won the 2013 World Series at Fenway Park.
Sports Q
Where is the best place you've ever attended a sporting event? March 2, 2021 | 5:35 PM
Chase Winovich is entering year three with the Patriots.
PATRIOTS
Chase Winovich has made it abundantly clear that he's obsessed with New Hampshire March 2, 2021 | 4:08 PM
Hopkinton-01/26/2021 A man walks past the faded starting line of the Boston Marathon on Main Street in Hopkinton. The Boston Athletic Association announced Tuesday that the 2021 Boston Marathon will take place on October, 11, 2021. The 2020 Boston Mararthon was rescheduled and then cancelled because of the pandemic. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff metro)
Boston Marathon
The BAA is planning a 'smaller' Boston Marathon this fall March 2, 2021 | 3:12 PM
Miami Dolphins linebacker Kyle Van Noy smiles and gestures on the field as he celebrates a win over the Patriots.
PATRIOTS
Could Kyle Van Noy reunite with the Patriots? March 2, 2021 | 2:36 PM
Trey Lance NFL Draft
Patriots
Patriots 'aggressively' scouting NFL Draft's top QBs March 2, 2021 | 2:29 PM
MLB
Cleveland's Terry Francona says team didn't cover up for Mickey Callaway March 2, 2021 | 2:16 PM
Stephon Gilmore might have already played his last game with the Patriots.
PATRIOTS
Stephon Gilmore trade is reportedly a 'foregone conclusion' according to most GMs March 2, 2021 | 1:27 PM
Red Sox manager Alex Cora fist bumps with 18-year-old Nick Yorke.
RED SOX
Alex Cora raved about Nick Yorke after the 18-year-old impressed in his debut March 2, 2021 | 12:07 PM
Jayson Tatum dunk
Celtics
Why NBA experts still 'believe' in the Celtics despite recent struggles March 2, 2021 | 10:22 AM
Garrett Richards benefited from a new mercy rule on Monday.
RED SOX
Red Sox pitcher Garrett Richards benefits from new mercy rule in first spring training start March 1, 2021 | 10:43 PM
Adam Humphries could be pursued by the Patriots again.
PATRIOTS
Here are some potential salary-cap casualties the Patriots could sign this year March 1, 2021 | 6:29 PM
Jaylen Waddle could be a Patriots target, per Mel Kiper Jr.
PATRIOTS
Here's who ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. thinks the Patriots could target in the NFL Draft March 1, 2021 | 6:27 PM
Sabres forward Jack Eichel skates during warmups prior to the first period of a Feb. 28 game against the Flyers.
Sports Q
Sports Q: What would the Bruins have to give up for Jack Eichel? March 1, 2021 | 5:03 PM
Kemba Walker has played like the All-Star he was when the Celtics signed him as of late.
Celtics
Why Kemba Walker's recent performance is encouraging March 1, 2021 | 3:52 PM
USA goalkeeper Brad Friedel acknowledges the applause of fans at the end of USA v Poland game at the 2002 World Cup soccer match, at the Daejeon World Cup stadium, South Korea, Friday, June 14, 2002.
Sports News
US Soccer council member removed after controversial speech March 1, 2021 | 3:25 PM
Matt Patterson
NFL
J.J. Watt agrees to two-year deal with Arizona Cardinals March 1, 2021 | 1:50 PM
The Boston Red Sox play the Minnesota Twins during a spring training baseball game on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Fort Myers, Fla.
Red Sox
Chad Finn: Baseball's return is hopeful even for weary Red Sox fans March 1, 2021 | 1:47 PM
Jeter Downs follows through on his home run swing in Sunday's spring training game.
Red Sox
Alex Cora is high on Jeter Downs after strong spring training debut March 1, 2021 | 12:05 PM
Tom Brady Patriots Tweet
Tom Brady
Tom Brady is still motivated by a harsh scouting report from 2000 March 1, 2021 | 10:26 AM
Bradley Beal steps out of bounds late vs. Celtics.
CELTICS
Bradley Beal: Final seconds in loss to Celtics 'some of the goofiest s--- I've ever seen' February 28, 2021 | 11:56 PM