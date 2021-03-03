What Jaylen Brown said about participating in the NBA’s 3-point contest

Jaylen Brown will have quite a busy All-Star Sunday.

The Celtics’ swingman will not just play in his first All-Star Game, he’s also set to take part in the 3-point contest. While he’s participating in the 3-point contest, that wasn’t the first event he was asked to take part in. Brown reportedly turned down an invitation to participate in the dunk contest.

Following the Celtics’ win over the Clippers on Tuesday, Brown stated that he wanted to do the dunk contest, but cited his recent injuries as a reason not to do participate in it. Instead, he gave a humorous reason on why he’s in the 3-point contest.

Advertisement

“They asked me and I thought it was obvious. They got some of the best 3-point shooters, including myself,” Brown said while laughing. “Nah, I mean they asked me to participate and I said, ‘Why not?’ Dunk contest would’ve been great if I could have done it. I don’t think my body is agreeing with me right now in terms of that. That was something I was looking to do, but I don’t think it’s going to work out that way.

“But they asked me to participate in the 3-point contest and I said, ‘Why the hell not? S—, you should have asked me a long time ago.'”

Brown’s missed three games this season due to soreness and tendonitis in his left knee, which has landed him on the injury report on a few other occasions, too.

Brown won’t be the only Celtic in the All-Star Game or the 3-point contest. Teammate Jayson Tatum was selected for both as well. They’ll join Suns guard Devin Booker, Warriors guard Steph Curry, Bulls guard Zach LaVine, and Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell in the 3-point contest.

Kemba Walker, who’s competed in the contest in the past, said he doesn’t care which one of them wins, but is hoping that either one ends up beating the field.

Advertisement

“Ahh, we ain’t gonna do this,” Walker said when asked to make a prediction. “One of them better bring it home though. I ain’t picking one or the other.”

Jaylen Brown on participating in the 3-point contest: "They should have asked me a long time ago." pic.twitter.com/2CpvMEy26i — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 3, 2021

In terms of 3-point percentage, Brown (38.9 percent) ranks third among the contestants while Tatum (36.4 percent) ranks last.

Sunday won’t be the first time two Celtics players will go head-to-head in the 3-point contest. In 2011, Paul Pierce and Ray Allen reached the finals of the contest before losing to James Jones of the Heat. Pierce, who won the year prior, and Larry Bird, who won the first three 3-point contest, are the only players in Celtics history to win the contest.

The 3-point contest, along with the skills competiton, will take place prior to Sunday’s All-Star Game. The slam dunk contest will happen during halftime of the All-Star Game.