Kemba Walker loves playing with lob target Robert Williams: ‘He’s unbelievably talented’

"He’s just improving every single day, and he’s huge for our team."

Robert Williams had a nice game on Tuesday.
Robert Williams had a nice game on Tuesday. –Jim Davis/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
March 3, 2021 | 12:45 AM

Related Links

Boston Celtics big man Robert Williams has been well-established as a high-flyer by now, and his teammates seem to enthusiastically enjoy finding him for lobs around the rim.

Are any of them too wild testing Williams’ 7-foot-6 wingspan and live-wire vertical leap?

“I would really say it’s [Jaylen Brown],” Williams said, chuckling. “He’s the only one that throw the ball a little bit any type of way.”

Sure enough, in Boston’s 117-112 win over the Clippers on Tuesday, Brown threw perhaps the only pass too difficult for Williams to handle.

The rest of the evening, Williams was excellent. He finished with 13 points on 4-for-5 shooting, with eight rebounds, four assists, and three blocked shots.

Advertisement

More importantly, he played a big role down the stretch. In the final seconds, Williams pulled down both an offensive and defensive rebound — one that drained more time off the clock, and one that gave him a chance to boost Boston’s lead when he was fouled. He also found Jayson Tatum late with an entry pass, setting up an important basket.

“He’s on a great trajectory, really helping us,” Stevens said. “One of the things about Rob that sometimes does not get talked about enough is that he’s a competitor. He wants to win, he plays hard, goes after rebounds, and he’s learning how to take advantage of what he does best at both ends of the floor.”

What Williams does best might be difficult to nail down. He can swat shots and catch lobs, but his passing continues to impress and opens up his offense in interesting ways. He can collapse the defense passing high-low, and he’s equally adept at kicking out to the perimeter when he catches the ball in the paint.

Kemba Walker, of course, loves the dunks.

“It’s the best part about it, to be honest,” Walker said. “I love it, being able to put the ball anywhere and Rob is going to get it. That kid, man, he’s unbelievably talented. He’s just improving every single day and he’s huge for our team, especially over the course of the last couple of games. He’s been amazing to watch, he’s been amazing to be on the court with.”

Advertisement

Stevens said last month the Celtics are keeping Williams’ minutes down now in an attempt to keep his hip healthy for the postseason. For that reason, Williams might not see a significant uptick in minutes even as he impresses.

Still, Williams has plenty of confidence. He was asked if he has been surprised by his recent rise.

“I’m not surprising myself at all because I know what I’m capable of,” Williams said. “Like I said, it’s being out there, getting the time, not necessarily focusing on making the perfect play every time, you know what I’m saying? Just playing your game.”

Jaylen Brown said the Celtics are continuing to push Williams.

“But in terms of where he started at to where he’s at now, the sky’s the limit,” Brown said. “He’s going to continue to get better, and the more we put him on the floor, I think the better he’s going to get.”

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Celtics

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
The Celtics took on the Clippers on Tuesday.
CELTICS
5 takeaways as Kemba Walker, Robert Williams help Celtics hold off Clippers March 2, 2021 | 10:32 PM
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown will both be in the 3-point contest.
CELTICS
Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown will compete in NBA's 3-point contest at All-Star weekend March 2, 2021 | 9:06 PM
The Celtics hope to have Marcus Smart back from his calf injury soon.
CELTICS
Marcus Smart is getting 'a lot closer' to return but could miss first game after All-Star break March 2, 2021 | 7:22 PM
Former Patriots assistant coach Bret Bielema was embroiled in a lawsuit that nearly unearthed Patriots coaches salaries.
PATRIOTS
Patriots emails that reveal salaries of assistant coaches will remain private March 2, 2021 | 6:29 PM
Xander Bogaerts is back for another year with the Red Sox.
RED SOX
ESPN writers give their opinions on the Red Sox and the AL East March 2, 2021 | 6:07 PM
Boston Celtics Brad Stevens
CELTICS
Celtics' inability to generate easy baskets highlights the team's offensive struggles March 2, 2021 | 5:41 PM
Koji Uehara is lifted by David Ross after the Red Sox won the 2013 World Series at Fenway Park.
Sports Q
Where is the best place you've ever attended a sporting event? March 2, 2021 | 5:35 PM
Chase Winovich is entering year three with the Patriots.
PATRIOTS
Chase Winovich has made it abundantly clear that he's obsessed with New Hampshire March 2, 2021 | 4:08 PM
Hopkinton-01/26/2021 A man walks past the faded starting line of the Boston Marathon on Main Street in Hopkinton. The Boston Athletic Association announced Tuesday that the 2021 Boston Marathon will take place on October, 11, 2021. The 2020 Boston Mararthon was rescheduled and then cancelled because of the pandemic. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff metro)
Boston Marathon
The BAA is planning a 'smaller' Boston Marathon this fall March 2, 2021 | 3:12 PM
Miami Dolphins linebacker Kyle Van Noy smiles and gestures on the field as he celebrates a win over the Patriots.
PATRIOTS
Could Kyle Van Noy reunite with the Patriots? March 2, 2021 | 2:36 PM
Trey Lance NFL Draft
Patriots
Patriots 'aggressively' scouting NFL Draft's top QBs March 2, 2021 | 2:29 PM
MLB
Cleveland's Terry Francona says team didn't cover up for Mickey Callaway March 2, 2021 | 2:16 PM
Stephon Gilmore might have already played his last game with the Patriots.
PATRIOTS
Stephon Gilmore trade is reportedly a 'foregone conclusion' according to most GMs March 2, 2021 | 1:27 PM
Red Sox manager Alex Cora fist bumps with 18-year-old Nick Yorke.
RED SOX
Alex Cora raved about Nick Yorke after the 18-year-old impressed in his debut March 2, 2021 | 12:07 PM
Jayson Tatum dunk
Celtics
Why NBA experts still 'believe' in the Celtics despite recent struggles March 2, 2021 | 10:22 AM
Garrett Richards benefited from a new mercy rule on Monday.
RED SOX
Red Sox pitcher Garrett Richards benefits from new mercy rule in first spring training start March 1, 2021 | 10:43 PM
Adam Humphries could be pursued by the Patriots again.
PATRIOTS
Here are some potential salary-cap casualties the Patriots could sign this year March 1, 2021 | 6:29 PM
Jaylen Waddle could be a Patriots target, per Mel Kiper Jr.
PATRIOTS
Here's who ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. thinks the Patriots could target in the NFL Draft March 1, 2021 | 6:27 PM
Sabres forward Jack Eichel skates during warmups prior to the first period of a Feb. 28 game against the Flyers.
Sports Q
Sports Q: What would the Bruins have to give up for Jack Eichel? March 1, 2021 | 5:03 PM
Kemba Walker has played like the All-Star he was when the Celtics signed him as of late.
Celtics
Why Kemba Walker's recent performance is encouraging March 1, 2021 | 3:52 PM
USA goalkeeper Brad Friedel acknowledges the applause of fans at the end of USA v Poland game at the 2002 World Cup soccer match, at the Daejeon World Cup stadium, South Korea, Friday, June 14, 2002.
Sports News
US Soccer council member removed after controversial speech March 1, 2021 | 3:25 PM
Matt Patterson
NFL
J.J. Watt agrees to two-year deal with Arizona Cardinals March 1, 2021 | 1:50 PM
The Boston Red Sox play the Minnesota Twins during a spring training baseball game on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Fort Myers, Fla.
Red Sox
Chad Finn: Baseball's return is hopeful even for weary Red Sox fans March 1, 2021 | 1:47 PM
Jeter Downs follows through on his home run swing in Sunday's spring training game.
Red Sox
Alex Cora is high on Jeter Downs after strong spring training debut March 1, 2021 | 12:05 PM
Tom Brady Patriots Tweet
Tom Brady
Tom Brady is still motivated by a harsh scouting report from 2000 March 1, 2021 | 10:26 AM
Bradley Beal steps out of bounds late vs. Celtics.
CELTICS
Bradley Beal: Final seconds in loss to Celtics 'some of the goofiest s--- I've ever seen' February 28, 2021 | 11:56 PM
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - FEBRUARY 28: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics shoots the game winning basket during the Celtics 111-110 win over the Washington Wizards at TD Garden on February 28, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
CELTICS
5 takeaways as Jayson Tatum's late heroics raise Celtics over Wizards February 28, 2021 | 9:52 PM
Jaylen Brown will miss Sunday's game.
Celtics
Jaylen Brown out vs. Washington Wizards with knee soreness February 28, 2021 | 6:35 PM
Cambrige resident Molly Seidel competing in the London Marathon last year.
OLYMPICS
Cambridge resident, Olympian Molly Seidel wins Atlanta Half Marathon February 28, 2021 | 5:33 PM
Minnesota's Rashod Bateman is one of the top receiving prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft.
PATRIOTS
Taking a look at a pair of receiving prospects that experts have the Patriots selecting February 28, 2021 | 5:26 PM