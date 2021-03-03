Robert Williams’ passing ability provides opportunities for the Celtics on offense

Williams can do more offensively than catch lobs.

Robert Williams' passing has a lot of potential.
Robert Williams' passing has a lot of potential. –Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
March 3, 2021

Related Links

In a late December game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Boston Celtics big man Robert Williams made a spectacular play look easy.

As Williams rolled to the rim and poked a finger into the air to call for a lob, Jaylen Brown threw what appeared to be an errant pass on the wrong side of the rim. That’s not uncommon apparently: Williams chuckled on Tuesday after the Celtics’ win over the Los Angeles Clippers and said Brown is the only player on the team who throws him lobs “any type of way.”

Still, as Williams elevated to catch the pass, Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke sagged down into the paint to prevent Williams from dunking. The only problem: Clarke left his man, Marcus Smart, wide open in the corner.

Advertisement

All of this happened in a split second, but Williams calculated it and simply re-directed Brown’s pass to Smart, who canned the 3-pointer.

Not every player in the NBA can make that play. Few can match Williams’ unique combination of bounce and length. Few (if any) of those players can process things as quickly as Williams seems to do.

“He has an amazing feel for the game,” Jayson Tatum said last month. “When he tips it out, or rebounds he can get in a roll and know where to pass it. Rob‘s really, really good and he’s gonna help us out the more opportunities that he gets.”

On national broadcasts, Williams has started to draw attention both for his absurd highlights and for his “Timelord” nickname — a moniker administered (and recently recanted) by a segment of Celtics fans called Weird Celtics Twitter.

The highlights are spectacular, certainly.

They serve a purpose, as well: Teams are starting to respect Williams as a potential shot blocker, and defenses are pulling in to the paint to prevent him from converting lobs — Williams has the second-highest field-goal percentage of any NBA player averaging 10 minutes or more per game at 71.8 percent. The only player higher is a somewhat comparable lob threat: DeAndre Jordan, who makes 76.4 percent of his shots (almost all dunks or layups).

Advertisement

But Williams can do more offensively than Jordan, which is what increasingly makes defenses scramble. Here, three defenders collapse to Williams including Nuggets guard Markus Howard, who was supposed to be defending Payton Pritchard in the corner.

What exactly Howard — a rookie generously listed at 5-foot-10 — hoped to accomplish if Williams chose to dunk over him is anyone’s guess, but instead Williams laced a pass over his head to Pritchard in the corner for the 3-pointer.

The variety of passes is interesting as well. Here he finds Grant Williams with an interior dish so quick, it looked like instinct (Grant Williams’ floater was a little ugly).

Williams is also adept at finding 3-point shooters when he grabs offensive rebounders, and increasingly he’s showing he can spray the ball out to shooters as a roll man. Passing on the move is difficult, particularly for a big man, but he has it in his arsenal. Expect that to be a major focus for the Celtics — collapsing defenses vulnerable.

So how can the Celtics best maximize Williams’ strengths? That’s a little unclear. Fans have called for Williams to start, but Brad Stevens said last month the Celtics plan to manage his health “so that he’s available more often than not.”

One thing to consider as Celtics fans wait impatiently for Williams to become a starter: He’s in his third year, but he has a lot less experience than many players from his draft class. Williams has only played 1,116 total minutes in his career. By way of comparison, 27 NBA players have played more than 1,116 minutes this season alone so far. Williams has a lot of time to grow, and his baseline is very encouraging.

Advertisement

“He’s on a great trajectory, really helping us,” Stevens said. “One of the things about Rob that sometimes does not get talked about enough is that he’s a competitor. He wants to win, he plays hard, goes after rebounds, and he’s learning how to take advantage of what he does best at both ends of the floor.”

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Celtics

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Charlie Coyle.
Bruins
Bruin's Charlie Coyle enters NHL COVID protocol March 3, 2021 | 7:00 PM
Free agent tight end Kyle Rudolph wants to join the Patriots, per a report.
PATRIOTS
Tight end Kyle Rudolph reportedly interested in joining Patriots March 3, 2021 | 6:58 PM
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown placed fourth at their respective positions in the first round of All-Star voting.
Celtics
Brad Stevens: No 'big concerns' with Brown, Tatum playing in All-Star Game March 3, 2021 | 5:47 PM
Kellen Winslow II
Ex-NFL TE Kellen Winslow II sentenced for multiple rapes March 3, 2021 | 4:46 PM
Patriots Cam Newton NFL Free Agency
Patriots
Breaking down PFF’s five most valuable Patriots free agents March 3, 2021 | 4:32 PM
Tom Brady reacts with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. Behind at left is sports commentator and former NFL quarterback Terrry Bradshaw, who won four Super Bowls, to Brady's record five. The Patriots won 34-28. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Patriots
Terry Bradshaw really did go by the alias ‘Tom Brady’ — though it was news to him March 3, 2021 | 3:18 PM
Cam Newton and N'Keal Harry had some fun on Sunday.
Patriots
N'Keal Harry 'would absolutely love' Cam Newton to return to the Patriots March 3, 2021 | 3:06 PM
Jaylen Brown will join some of the league's best shooters in the 3-Point Contest.
Celtics
What Jaylen Brown said about participating in the NBA's 3-point contest March 3, 2021 | 1:27 PM
Derek Rivers chases Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) in the second half of Sunday's game.
Patriots
Patriots reportedly aren't 'enamored' with current free agent quarterbacks March 3, 2021 | 11:45 AM
Cubs Jon Lester
JON LESTER
Former Red Sox pitcher Jon Lester to have thyroid gland removed March 3, 2021 | 11:28 AM
Tom Brady Trophy Boat
Tom Brady
Here's Tom Brady's humorous commentary about throwing the Lombardi Trophy during boat parade March 3, 2021 | 9:53 AM
Robert Williams had a nice game on Tuesday.
CELTICS
Kemba Walker loves playing with lob target Robert Williams March 3, 2021 | 12:45 AM
The Celtics took on the Clippers on Tuesday.
CELTICS
5 takeaways as Kemba Walker, Robert Williams help Celtics hold off Clippers March 2, 2021 | 10:32 PM
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown will both be in the 3-point contest.
CELTICS
Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown will compete in NBA's 3-point contest at All-Star weekend March 2, 2021 | 9:06 PM
The Celtics hope to have Marcus Smart back from his calf injury soon.
CELTICS
Marcus Smart is getting 'a lot closer' to return but could miss first game after All-Star break March 2, 2021 | 7:22 PM
Former Patriots assistant coach Bret Bielema was embroiled in a lawsuit that nearly unearthed Patriots coaches salaries.
PATRIOTS
Patriots emails that reveal salaries of assistant coaches will remain private March 2, 2021 | 6:29 PM
Xander Bogaerts is back for another year with the Red Sox.
RED SOX
ESPN writers give their opinions on the Red Sox and the AL East March 2, 2021 | 6:07 PM
Boston Celtics Brad Stevens
CELTICS
Celtics' inability to generate easy baskets highlights the team's offensive struggles March 2, 2021 | 5:41 PM
Koji Uehara is lifted by David Ross after the Red Sox won the 2013 World Series at Fenway Park.
Sports Q
Where is the best place you've ever attended a sporting event? March 2, 2021 | 5:35 PM
Chase Winovich is entering year three with the Patriots.
PATRIOTS
Chase Winovich has made it abundantly clear that he's obsessed with New Hampshire March 2, 2021 | 4:08 PM
Hopkinton-01/26/2021 A man walks past the faded starting line of the Boston Marathon on Main Street in Hopkinton. The Boston Athletic Association announced Tuesday that the 2021 Boston Marathon will take place on October, 11, 2021. The 2020 Boston Mararthon was rescheduled and then cancelled because of the pandemic. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff metro)
Boston Marathon
The BAA is planning a 'smaller' Boston Marathon this fall March 2, 2021 | 3:12 PM
Miami Dolphins linebacker Kyle Van Noy smiles and gestures on the field as he celebrates a win over the Patriots.
PATRIOTS
Could Kyle Van Noy reunite with the Patriots? March 2, 2021 | 2:36 PM
Trey Lance NFL Draft
Patriots
Patriots 'aggressively' scouting NFL Draft's top QBs March 2, 2021 | 2:29 PM
MLB
Cleveland's Terry Francona says team didn't cover up for Mickey Callaway March 2, 2021 | 2:16 PM
Stephon Gilmore might have already played his last game with the Patriots.
PATRIOTS
Stephon Gilmore trade is reportedly a 'foregone conclusion' according to most GMs March 2, 2021 | 1:27 PM
Red Sox manager Alex Cora fist bumps with 18-year-old Nick Yorke.
RED SOX
Alex Cora raved about Nick Yorke after the 18-year-old impressed in his debut March 2, 2021 | 12:07 PM
Jayson Tatum dunk
Celtics
Why NBA experts still 'believe' in the Celtics despite recent struggles March 2, 2021 | 10:22 AM
Garrett Richards benefited from a new mercy rule on Monday.
RED SOX
Red Sox pitcher Garrett Richards benefits from new mercy rule in first spring training start March 1, 2021 | 10:43 PM
Adam Humphries could be pursued by the Patriots again.
PATRIOTS
Here are some potential salary-cap casualties the Patriots could sign this year March 1, 2021 | 6:29 PM
Jaylen Waddle could be a Patriots target, per Mel Kiper Jr.
PATRIOTS
Here's who ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. thinks the Patriots could target in the NFL Draft March 1, 2021 | 6:27 PM