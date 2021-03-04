Celtics reportedly have targeted Jerami Grant, Nikola Vucevic in recent trade talks

The Celtics' trade targets suggest they have high hopes for the TPE.

Nikola Vucevic is reportedly a Celtics trade target.
Nikola Vucevic is reportedly a Celtics trade target.
By
March 4, 2021

The Celtics seem to have big plans for the $28.5 million traded-player exception generated by Gordon Hayward’s sign-and-trade this offseason.

Per the Athletic’s Shams Charania, Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant has been one of the Celtics’ “top targets.” Charania added that Boston has also shown interest in Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic.

Both are interesting players. Grant would be a perfect fit — a versatile forward defensively who is averaging 23.4 points per game in a breakout season. He’s in the first year of a three-year deal with the Pistons, after leaving the Denver Nuggets in free agency.

A few things are working against the Celtics’ pursuit, however. Grant left the Nuggets in part because he wanted a bigger role, but also because — as he told James Edwards III of the Athletic — the Pistons have a Black coach in Dwane Casey and a Black GM in Troy Weaver.

“Whether it’s on the court or off, there’s a sense of understanding that you get from — and I’m not going to say all, but a majority — Black people who have gone through and are going through some of the struggles that we do,” Grant told Edwards. “I think that gives you a better connection, makes it a little easier and makes you feel better about yourself when you have people that look like you around.”

Vucevic is a highly talented offensive player — a post-up big man who can score in a variety of different ways, and who can space to the 3-point line. The Celtics could use Vucevic’s offense, which would add a new element to their perimeter-heavy attack and could help space the floor. He’s not an elite defender, but he’s acceptable.

The only problem? Orlando will want a big haul for Vucevic, who is having an All-Star season. The Celtics could package picks and young players, but they don’t have a blue-chip prospect. The closest they could offer would be Rob Williams, but Williams is showing a lot of promise and might be a cheaper option anyway.

The trade deadline is on March 25. Whether Ainge can find a trade partner remains to be seen.

