Celtics reportedly among teams that have shown interest in Cavaliers’ Larry Nance Jr.

The Celtics are reportedly exploring the trade market, and you can add another name to their target list.

Boston is one of the several teams that are interested in Cleveland Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr., Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor reported. The 76ers, Pelicans, Heat, Mavericks, and Timberwolves are the other teams that have shown interest in Nance.

This season, Nance is averaging 9.3 points and 6.8 rebounds, starting at power forward in 18 of 19 games he’s played in. Standing at 6-foot-7 and shooting 36 percent from 3-point range over the last two seasons, Nance ideally fits the “shooting with size” description Danny Ainge said he was targeting.

In addition to playing power forward, Nance has also logged minutes at center in his career. The Cavaliers acquired Nance in a trade from the Lakers during the 2017-18 season. Nance was a rotational player on a Cavaliers team that reached the NBA Finals later that season and played alongside now Celtics center Tristan Thompson for two-plus seasons.

There are multiple ways in which the Celtics could acquire Nance. The Celtics can fit Nance, who has an $11.7 million salary this season, into their $28.5 million trade exception. If they did that, they would still have nearly $17 million of the exception still available.

The Celtics could also go the traditional route and trade players straight up for Nance. Boston has several players earning salaries between $1.5 million and $3.6 million. The Celtics could package a few of those salaries together to make the trade work. There is no reported word on what the Cavaliers would want for Nance.

Nance is one of the latest players that the Celtics have reportedly shown interest in. Boston is reportedly also interested in Pistons forward Jerami Grant and Magic center Nikola Vucevic. The Celtics have also reportedly shown interest in Blake Griffin, who was bought out from his contract with the Pistons on Friday.